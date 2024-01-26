Massachusetts man wins Keno game after guessing 9 numbers right

Mark Hall from Rutland won $120,000 after correctly guessing all nine Keno numbers on his ticket.

A Massachusetts man used an assortment of birthdates to match all nine numbers in a lottery game, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.

Mark Hall of Rutland won $120,000 in the Massachusetts State Lottery's Keno game. He bought the winning ticket at Charlie's Diner Bar & Grill in Spencer.

Hall told the Lottery that he won the Keno game by using a combination of birthdays and random numbers. He always plays the bonus multiplier to increase his chances of winning. By playing it again this time, his prize money increased from $40,000 to $120,000.

The first thing Hall did after winning, he told the lottery, was eat a cheeseburger and order a drink.

Hall claimed his prize on Tuesday at the Massachusetts State Lottery headquarters in Dorchester. He told the Lottery that he would use the money to buy a guitar, improve his home, and maybe go on vacation.

What is Keno?

Choose 1 to 12 spots out of 80 numbers in Keno. Prizes and odds depend on the number of spots played.

Keno games involve selecting 20 winning numbers at random. Playing Keno Bonus doubles the wager cost, but gives players a chance to increase their prize by three, four, five or 10 times if a multiplier number is drawn for that game.

What are the odds of winning Keno?

The probability of matching 10 numbers is one in 184,230.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Massachusetts man to buy a guitar after winning $120,000 in Keno game