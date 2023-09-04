Massachusetts' only community supported fishery is in Chatham. Here's how it works.

CHATHAM — Tucked between two 900-square-foot bays at Commerce Park is the unassuming headquarters of the Chatham Harvesters Cooperative.

Nearly 20 local fishermen are members, and the fish they catch daily is brought here for fileting, processing and sale.

The Cooperative is unique in the state. Incorporated six years ago, its business model means fishermen own and operate the business, share in the decision making, profit and revenue.

"Everything centers around the fishermen," said Cooperative Manager Brett Tolley. "Our idea is to move fishermen from being 'price takers' to 'price makers.' We can build a supply chain that has a fair price paid to the fishermen and a fair price to the local community."

How the Chatham Harvesters Cooperative works:

The Cooperative offers seasonal memberships, in summer, fall, winter and spring, that range from $100 to $500 a share. A $15 membership fee covers the cost of running the program. Members spend down their balances over the course of each season. This Community Supported Fishery model operates like a Community Supported Agriculture model, but with a big distinction. Members are not required to use up their balances weekly. They can spend it all in one week or go weeks without getting any product. And members can increase their fish shares in $100 increments during the season.

The primary revenue generator is the membership program, Tolley said. This summer, 250 members signed up in advance for fish shares. Those shares can be dropped at one of seven locations and farmers' markets Monday through Friday. People can pick up their shares at the Chatham headquarters on Fridays.

Ordering is done online. Fish and fish products are listed with pictures, brief descriptions and the price per pound or half pound. Because fishing is weather and season-dependent, the availability of product can fluctuate. Member orders are prioritized. The public can purchase fish at farmers markets on a first-come first-served basis.

The Cooperative offers fresh, local fish year round:

The catch changes with the day, the fisherman and the season, but members and the public have access to fresh fish daily, Tolley said. The Cooperative brings its fresh catch to certain farmers markets. On Aug. 25 Tolley sat beneath a pop-up canopy tent in Commerce Park, waiting for share members and the public to stop by. Fresh fish that day included black sea bass, summer flounder and dogfish.

But the flash frozen and value-added product mean high quality fish can be available year-round, Tolley said. He knows of no one else freezing local catch for retail and wholesale. Otherwise, fish have to be trucked to Boston or New Bedford for processing before it returns to the Cape. And many of the most popular fish — salmon, haddock, and cod — are imported, not caught locally.

Inside one bay is a commercial kitchen. Fisherman and board member Doug Feeney makes smoked mackerel, shark bites (similar to clam cakes but made with dogfish) monkfish chowder base and clam pies. Varieties of local fish are fileted, flash frozen and vacuum sealed. Products include skate wings and medallions, big eye and yellowfin tuna steaks and poke packs, dogfish and black sea bass filets and scallops.

Find out what fish are local and how to cook them

People don't know what fishermen are catching or what species of fish are abundant in local waters, Tolley said.

They are relying on what he calls an "industrial supply chain." To help bridge that gap, the Cooperative offers events where members can learn about a locally abundant species of fish and how to cook it, taste samples and listen to tales from the fishermen.

They use farmers markets to meet customers face-to-face, write newsletters for members, share recipes, videos and use social media to spread the word. Tolley texts members about fresh catches.

"When people buy from us, they know who caught it, where the money is going and know that we are actively doing right by the ocean and ecosystem," Tolley said. "Our mission is to use fishing as a force for good."

