Massachusetts Startup Inari Raises Equity at $1.65 Billion Value
(Bloomberg) -- Massachusetts agtech startup Inari Agriculture Inc. said it raised $103 million of new equity at a $1.65 billion valuation.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Traders Line Up for ‘Once-in-a-Generation’ Emerging Markets Bet
Blackstone Is Building a $25 Billion Empire of Power-Hungry Data Centers
Trump Cash Stockpile at Risk From $450 Million Dual Verdicts
Existing investors including Hanwha Impact, Canadian pension giant CPP Investments, Rivas Capital, NGS Super, State of Michigan Retirement System and Flagship Pioneering participated in the round, as did new investors such as the RCM Private Markets fund, an affiliate of Rokos Capital Management.
“This fundraise comes at an exciting time for the company, helping to further advance our cutting-edge technologies and enter the commercialization phase – bringing our breakthrough products into the hands of seed customers,” Inari Chief Executive Officer Ponsi Trivisvavet said in an emailed statement.
Based in Cambridge, Inari uses technology to develop corn, soybean, wheat and other seeds that require less water, land and fertilizer.
Flagship Pioneering Managing Partner Stephen Berenson, who’s set to join Inari’s board of directors, said the funding round “reflects continued confidence in the company’s ability to deliver on its nature-positive vision.”
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
There’s So Much Data Even Spies Are Struggling to Find Secrets
Basketball, Basketball, Basketball: Inside Steve Ballmer’s New $2 Billion Arena
How a Lucky Break Fueled Eli Lilly’s $600 Billion Weight-Loss Empire
AI Needs So Much Power That Old Coal Plants Are Sticking Around
How the West’s Favorite Autocrat Engineered Africa’s Most Dramatic Turnaround
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.