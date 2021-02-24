Massachusetts Supermarket Chain Roche Bros. to Carry Fit Soda™ Starting March 9, 2021 in All Locations Under Three Banners

Shortly after entering into a distribution agreement with New England specialty and natural foods wholesaler Chex, the Company’s Fit Soda™ beverage products will be carried starting on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 in all locations of Massachusetts supermarket chain Roche Bros, who operates 21 grocery stores including a 25,000 square foot two-level supermarket in the lower level of the former Filene’s department store (now Primark), which in 2015 became downtown Boston’s first full-scale grocery store in decades.

In 2015, Roche Bros opened a two-level supermarket of 25,000 square feet in the lower level of the former Filene’s department store, which in the same year became the first U.S. retail location of European fast fashion giant Primark. This Roche Bros location, which will begin carrying the Company’s Fit Soda™ beverages along with Roche Bros’ 20 other stores beginning on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, is also the first full-scale grocery store to operate in downtown Boston in decades.

Roche Bros, who will begin carrying the Company’s Fit Soda™ functional beverages on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, employs more than 4,800 associates and operates 21 grocery stores in Massachusetts under three banners; Roche Bros, Sudbury Farms, and Brothers Marketplace

DENVER and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koios Beverage Corp. (CSE: KBEV; OTC: KBEVF) (the "Company" or "Koios") is pleased to announce that as of Tuesday, March 9, 2021 its Fit Soda™ functional beverage product will be carried by Roche Bros. Supermarkets, Inc. (“Roche Bros”), a supermarket chain of 21 stores operating under three banners in Massachusetts with over 4,800 associates. In a press release dated January 28, 2021 , the Company announced a distribution agreement with Chex Finer Foods, Inc. (“Chex”), a specialty and natural foods distributor that services the New England area (Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont) and was named “North Atlantic Regional Supplier Partner of the Year” by natural and organic grocery market leader Whole Foods in 20131. Within just weeks of beginning this engagement, Chex has placed all four flavours of the Company’s Fit Soda™ beverage product in all stores of the Roche Bros chain, enhancing the Company’s existing presence in eastern Massachusetts.



Roche Bros is in its second generation of family ownership, having started in 1952 as a meat and produce shop in Roslindale, MA. Adding a grocery department in 1957, Roche Bros went on to open a second location two years later. Roche Bros continued to grow its family of stores, and in its fourth location introduced a wider variety of departments to include bakery and floral, as well as a restaurant. As of 2021, Roche Bros operates a total of 21 grocery stores with three banners to include its flagship Roche Bros, as well as Sudbury Farms and Brothers Marketplace, a “neighbourhood market” concept. In 2015, Roche Bros opened a new location in the lower level of the former Filene’s department store building in Downtown Crossing (one of Boston’s shopping districts), which in the same year housed the first U.S. retail store of European fast fashion giant Primark. Notably, this 25,000 square foot Roche Bros location was the first full-scale grocery store to operate in downtown Boston in decades2.

More information about Roche Bros can be found on its company website: http://rochebros.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/47e0fd19-746b-434b-964b-012f1cd17f21



Image Source: Boston Business Journal

Fit Soda™, which is offered in Orange Cream, Root Beer Vanilla Float, Black Cherry, and Sparkling Citrus flavours, was launched by the Company in the United States on July 19, 2019 as a substitute for incumbent soft drink products, complementing the Company’s KOIOS™ nootropic beverage. With zero calories and no sugar, Fit Soda™ rapidly gained popularity among consumers in the United States, prompting Walmart to add all four Fit Soda™ flavours to its U.S. online store in April 2020. Fit Soda™ has performed especially well in certain regions of the United States to include Wisconsin, where between May 2020 and June 2020 purchase orders grew by over 400% from a base of 90 retailers3.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d3c4ccb5-68ab-498e-91ea-bce4fe1fbc1a

Koios Chief Executive Officer Chris Miller commented, “In addition to sustaining our existing retail and online sales pipelines, our beverage products are being placed on new shelves all across the United States so far in 2021 through targeted regional efforts with an objective of gaining market share in specific areas of the country. When we were first approached by Chex as a result of two grocery chain buyers specifically requesting our beverage products (one of whom was from Roche Bros), we knew that their territory clearly had existing demand, which made New England a region of interest for us. Within just a few weeks of signing on with Chex as a distributor, Roche Bros made the decision to place Fit Soda™ in all 21 of its stores across eastern Massachusetts as of Tuesday, March 9, 2021. We are confident that this will augment our existing presence in Massachusetts stores, and enable us to gather even more empirical data about how Fit Soda™ performs at retail on the east coast as we continue our initiatives to capture greater market share in the functional beverages category.”

About Koios Beverage Corp.

The Company is an emerging functional beverage company which has an available distribution network of more than 4,400 retail locations across the United States in which to sell its products. Koios has relationships with some of the largest and most reputable distributors in the United States, including Europa Sports, Muscle Foods USA, KeHE, and Wishing-U-Well. Koios uses a proprietary blend of nootropics and natural organic compounds to enhance human productivity without using harmful chemicals or stimulants. Koios products have been shown to enhance focus, concentration, mental capacity, memory retention, cognitive function, alertness, brain capacity and create all day mental clarity. Its ingredients are specifically designed to target brain function by increasing blood flow, oxygen levels and neural connections in the brain.

Koios produces one of the only drinks in the world infused with MCT oil. MCT oil is derived from coconuts and has been shown to help the body burn fat more effectively, create lasting energy from a natural food source, produce ketones in the brain, allowing for greater brain function and clarity, support healthy hormone production and improve immunity. For more information, please visit our website: https://www.koiosbeveragecorp.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

