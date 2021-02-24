U.S. markets open in 3 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,883.25
    +5.25 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,517.00
    +25.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,209.75
    +17.75 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,244.50
    +13.30 (+0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.01
    +0.34 (+0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.60
    -2.30 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    27.76
    +0.07 (+0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2155
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3620
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.07
    -0.38 (-1.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4149
    +0.0035 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    105.7700
    +0.5330 (+0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,473.50
    +2,440.88 (+5.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,015.38
    +23.03 (+2.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,633.36
    +7.42 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,671.70
    -484.33 (-1.61%)
     

Massachusetts Supermarket Chain Roche Bros. to Carry Fit Soda™ Starting March 9, 2021 in All Locations Under Three Banners

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Koios Beverage Corp.
·9 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Shortly after entering into a distribution agreement with New England specialty and natural foods wholesaler Chex, the Company’s Fit Soda™ beverage products will be carried starting on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 in all locations of Massachusetts supermarket chain Roche Bros, who operates 21 grocery stores including a 25,000 square foot two-level supermarket in the lower level of the former Filene’s department store (now Primark), which in 2015 became downtown Boston’s first full-scale grocery store in decades.

Roche Bros.

In 2015, Roche Bros opened a two-level supermarket of 25,000 square feet in the lower level of the former Filene&#x002019;s department store, which in the same year became the first U.S. retail location of European fast fashion giant Primark. This Roche Bros location, which will begin carrying the Company&#x002019;s Fit Soda&#x002122; beverages along with Roche Bros&#x002019; 20 other stores beginning on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, is also the first full-scale grocery store to operate in downtown Boston in decades.
In 2015, Roche Bros opened a two-level supermarket of 25,000 square feet in the lower level of the former Filene’s department store, which in the same year became the first U.S. retail location of European fast fashion giant Primark. This Roche Bros location, which will begin carrying the Company’s Fit Soda™ beverages along with Roche Bros’ 20 other stores beginning on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, is also the first full-scale grocery store to operate in downtown Boston in decades.
In 2015, Roche Bros opened a two-level supermarket of 25,000 square feet in the lower level of the former Filene’s department store, which in the same year became the first U.S. retail location of European fast fashion giant Primark. This Roche Bros location, which will begin carrying the Company’s Fit Soda™ beverages along with Roche Bros’ 20 other stores beginning on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, is also the first full-scale grocery store to operate in downtown Boston in decades.

Roche Bros.

Roche Bros, who will begin carrying the Company&#x002019;s Fit Soda&#x002122; functional beverages on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, employs more than 4,800 associates and operates 21 grocery stores in Massachusetts under three banners; Roche Bros, Sudbury Farms, and Brothers Marketplace
Roche Bros, who will begin carrying the Company’s Fit Soda™ functional beverages on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, employs more than 4,800 associates and operates 21 grocery stores in Massachusetts under three banners; Roche Bros, Sudbury Farms, and Brothers Marketplace
Roche Bros, who will begin carrying the Company’s Fit Soda™ functional beverages on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, employs more than 4,800 associates and operates 21 grocery stores in Massachusetts under three banners; Roche Bros, Sudbury Farms, and Brothers Marketplace

DENVER and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koios Beverage Corp. (CSE: KBEV; OTC: KBEVF) (the "Company" or "Koios") is pleased to announce that as of Tuesday, March 9, 2021 its Fit Soda™ functional beverage product will be carried by Roche Bros. Supermarkets, Inc. (“Roche Bros”), a supermarket chain of 21 stores operating under three banners in Massachusetts with over 4,800 associates. In a press release dated January 28, 2021, the Company announced a distribution agreement with Chex Finer Foods, Inc. (“Chex”), a specialty and natural foods distributor that services the New England area (Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont) and was named “North Atlantic Regional Supplier Partner of the Year” by natural and organic grocery market leader Whole Foods in 20131. Within just weeks of beginning this engagement, Chex has placed all four flavours of the Company’s Fit Soda™ beverage product in all stores of the Roche Bros chain, enhancing the Company’s existing presence in eastern Massachusetts.

Roche Bros is in its second generation of family ownership, having started in 1952 as a meat and produce shop in Roslindale, MA. Adding a grocery department in 1957, Roche Bros went on to open a second location two years later. Roche Bros continued to grow its family of stores, and in its fourth location introduced a wider variety of departments to include bakery and floral, as well as a restaurant. As of 2021, Roche Bros operates a total of 21 grocery stores with three banners to include its flagship Roche Bros, as well as Sudbury Farms and Brothers Marketplace, a “neighbourhood market” concept. In 2015, Roche Bros opened a new location in the lower level of the former Filene’s department store building in Downtown Crossing (one of Boston’s shopping districts), which in the same year housed the first U.S. retail store of European fast fashion giant Primark. Notably, this 25,000 square foot Roche Bros location was the first full-scale grocery store to operate in downtown Boston in decades2.

More information about Roche Bros can be found on its company website: http://rochebros.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/47e0fd19-746b-434b-964b-012f1cd17f21

Image Source: Boston Business Journal

Readers using news aggregation services may be unable to view the media above. Please access the Company’s profile on SEDAR for a version of this press release containing all published media.

Fit Soda™, which is offered in Orange Cream, Root Beer Vanilla Float, Black Cherry, and Sparkling Citrus flavours, was launched by the Company in the United States on July 19, 2019 as a substitute for incumbent soft drink products, complementing the Company’s KOIOS™ nootropic beverage. With zero calories and no sugar, Fit Soda™ rapidly gained popularity among consumers in the United States, prompting Walmart to add all four Fit Soda™ flavours to its U.S. online store in April 2020. Fit Soda™ has performed especially well in certain regions of the United States to include Wisconsin, where between May 2020 and June 2020 purchase orders grew by over 400% from a base of 90 retailers3.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d3c4ccb5-68ab-498e-91ea-bce4fe1fbc1a

Readers using news aggregation services may be unable to view the media above. Please access the Company’s profile on SEDAR for a version of this press release containing all published media.

Koios Chief Executive Officer Chris Miller commented, “In addition to sustaining our existing retail and online sales pipelines, our beverage products are being placed on new shelves all across the United States so far in 2021 through targeted regional efforts with an objective of gaining market share in specific areas of the country. When we were first approached by Chex as a result of two grocery chain buyers specifically requesting our beverage products (one of whom was from Roche Bros), we knew that their territory clearly had existing demand, which made New England a region of interest for us. Within just a few weeks of signing on with Chex as a distributor, Roche Bros made the decision to place Fit Soda™ in all 21 of its stores across eastern Massachusetts as of Tuesday, March 9, 2021. We are confident that this will augment our existing presence in Massachusetts stores, and enable us to gather even more empirical data about how Fit Soda™ performs at retail on the east coast as we continue our initiatives to capture greater market share in the functional beverages category.”

Sources

1 - http://chexfoods.com/our-story/awards-news/

2 - https://www.bizjournals.com/boston/real_estate/2015/04/roche-bros-opens-in-boston.html

3 - https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/07/16/2063204/0/en/Koios-Reports-Impressive-Reception-and-Performance-of-Fit-Soda-in-the-Product-s-First-Year.html

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

KOIOS BEVERAGE CORP.

“Chris Miller”

Chris Miller, CEO, and Director

For further information, please contact:

Gina Burrus
844-255-6467
gina@koiosbeveragecorp.com

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE (CSE) HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

About Koios Beverage Corp.

The Company is an emerging functional beverage company which has an available distribution network of more than 4,400 retail locations across the United States in which to sell its products. Koios has relationships with some of the largest and most reputable distributors in the United States, including Europa Sports, Muscle Foods USA, KeHE, and Wishing-U-Well. Koios uses a proprietary blend of nootropics and natural organic compounds to enhance human productivity without using harmful chemicals or stimulants. Koios products have been shown to enhance focus, concentration, mental capacity, memory retention, cognitive function, alertness, brain capacity and create all day mental clarity. Its ingredients are specifically designed to target brain function by increasing blood flow, oxygen levels and neural connections in the brain.

Koios produces one of the only drinks in the world infused with MCT oil. MCT oil is derived from coconuts and has been shown to help the body burn fat more effectively, create lasting energy from a natural food source, produce ketones in the brain, allowing for greater brain function and clarity, support healthy hormone production and improve immunity. For more information, please visit our website: https://www.koiosbeveragecorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking information and information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding: Successful placement of Fit Soda™ in grocery stores operated by Roche Bros in Massachusetts on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, and potential outcomes related to same. The forward-looking information reflects management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) changes to the growth and size of the functional beverage markets; and (iii) other factors beyond the control of the Company. The Company operates in a rapidly evolving environment. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company’s management to predict all risk factors, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The statements in this news release have not been evaluated by Health Canada or the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. As each individual is different, the benefits, if any, of taking the Company’s products will vary from person to person. No claims or guarantees can be made as to the effects of the Company’s products on an individual's health and well-being. The Company’s products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

This news release may contain trademarked names of third-party entities (or their respective offerings with trademarked names) typically in reference to (i) relationships had by Koios with such third-party entities as referred to in this release and/or (ii) client/vendor/service provider parties whose relationship with Koios is/are referred to in this release. All rights to such trademarks are reserved by their respective owners or licensees.


Recommended Stories

  • Economic Data Puts the Pound and the Dollar in Focus ahead of Fed Chair Powell Testimony

    It’s a relatively busy day on the economic calendar. While the Pound and Dollar will find direction from the numbers, FED Chair Powell testimony will be a key driver.

  • Lucid dream deal turns Klein's $43 million investment into $3.3 billion windfall

    Veteran dealmaker Michael Klein and his partners have made a paper gain of nearly $3.3 billion on their $43 million personal investment in the blank-check acquisition firm they are merging with luxury electric vehicle startup Lucid Motors Inc, according to Reuters calculations. The gain, within just a few weeks, came from the meteoric rise in the shares of Klein's special purpose acquisition company, SPAC Churchill Capital IV Corp. It is by far the most striking example of a Wall Street insider benefiting from the amateur trading frenzy in shares such as GameStop Corp, sweeping the world of SPACs. Many mom-and-pop investors bought Churchill Capital IV shares hoping for a quick gain, pushing Lucid's implied valuation from $11.75 billion at its nominal deal price to $56.3 billion at Tuesday's closing price.

  • How you can lose your $1,400 stimulus check by filing taxes early

    It's true: Getting your tax return in quickly could put your relief money at risk.

  • Knorr-Bremse, Lufthansa mogul Thiele dies at 79

    German braking systems maker Knorr-Bremse said its majority shareholder Heinz Hermann Thiele, who shaped the company since buying it from his then-employer in 1985, has died unexpectedly at the age of 79. Thiele was also a major shareholder in Lufthansa, becoming a highly visible public figure last year when he was portrayed as the main obstacle to the state bailout the airline needed to survive the coronavirus crisis. "The Board of Directors and the Supervisory Board mourn the loss of a global and visionary entrepreneur who has been shaping the global rail and commercial vehicle industry for decades," Munich-based Knorr-Bremse said in a statement on Tuesday.

  • Moutai’s $80 Billion Rout Sends Signal for China’s Stock Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Kweichow Moutai Co. investors are selling their shares at the fastest pace in more than two years, a warning for a market that owes much of its rally to a handful of large caps.The biggest stock listed in mainland China has lost $80 billion since onshore markets reopened after the Lunar New Year holiday. Wednesday’s 5.1% drop put Moutai’s five-day decline at 16%, the biggest for such a period since October 2018. The company had rallied 30% this year through its Feb. 10 record close.Momentum trades are cracking after the CSI 300 Index briefly surpassed its 2007 closing peak. Chinese traders were griping about a lack of market breadth before the holiday and extreme valuations for some of the most-loved stocks. Less than 10 companies accounted for half of the returns on the benchmark -- including Moutai -- with foreign investors and domestic mutual funds compounding the problem by buying the most liquid megacaps.“This is the beginning of the end for baijiu’s outrageous valuations and the mark of a massive shift to value stocks,” said Dong Baozhen, fund manager at Beijing Lingtongshengtai Asset Management. The big baijiu gains of the past year “have become a prisoner’s dilemma - whoever sells first wins.”Triggers for the reversal include signals on tighter monetary policy from the central bank. The People’s Bank of China is withdrawing liquidity from the financial system, while local media ran a front-page editorial this week saying China’s economic recovery is creating the conditions for the central bank to “normalize” monetary policy.The CSI 300 ended 2.6% lower, with the consumer staples sector that includes baijiu down 4.5%. Health care, which had also been among the market’s best performers until the holiday, dropped 4.4% Wednesday to cap its biggest three-day drop since December 2018.Other makers of baijiu -- a popular liquor in China -- are among the worst performers on the CSI 300 in the past five days, with Shanxi Xinghuacun Fen Wine Factory Co. down 22% and Luzhou Laojiao Co. losing 21%. The Securities Times newspaper on Tuesday listed three major concerns around the baijiu trade, including record-high valuations, overly heavy positioning by institutional investors and the demise in popularity of the spirit among the younger generation.A high-profile fund managed by a star manager Zhang Kun, known for his outperformance in recent months and heavy allocation in the baijiu sector, suspended new orders starting Wednesday. The industry accounted for about 40% of the fund’s holdings, according to a fourth-quarter filing, with top positions including Moutai.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bond-Market Revolt Endangers India’s Fragile Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- Bond traders are upsetting India’s efforts to pull the economy out of its worst recession since 1952.The government wants to sell a near record 12.1 trillion rupees ($167 billion) of bonds in the next fiscal year to support its spending program. Such supply is putting pressure on yields to rise, along with a global selloff in bonds. Yet central bank officials are reluctant to let the 10-year yield increase because of its importance as a benchmark rate for borrowing.The result is failed bond auctions, repeated interventions by the central bank and a growing sense of frustration by officials and bond investors alike. The central bank has said bond buyers should be sympathetic to government efforts to bolster the economy through keeping a lid on borrowing costs. As far as investors are concerned, the Reserve Bank of India needs to be much more transparent about its future bond purchases if it wants to restrain yields.The central bank appears to be losing the argument. The yield on 10-year government debt has jumped about 27 basis points to 6.17% since the government unveiled a 35 trillion rupee spending plan on Feb. 1. That’s above the 6% level preferred by the monetary authority.“It seems highly improbable for the RBI to succeed at defending the 6% level” given rising global yields and limited monetary easing, said Abhishek Gupta, who covers India at Bloomberg Economics.Instead of announcing a calendar for future bond purchases, the RBI unveiled measures to allow retail investors to buy sovereign debt and gave banks additional time to hold more bonds without marking to market. Another, rather optimistic, hope is that the nation’s bonds will be included in global benchmarks, drawing in foreign funds.The smooth running of the bond market, which provides the bulk of the budget-gap funding, is crucial to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambitious spending plans. Faced with opposition to one of his toughest reform measures as agricultural laborers protest new farming laws, Modi is hoping on a faster-than-expected revival of the economy, on the back of increased capital spending, to keep his popularity intact.Data due Friday is expected to show India’s economy staged a fragile recovery from the recession. Gross domestic product likely expanded 0.5% in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, according to a Bloomberg survey of economists. Interest costs account for about 20% of total expenses of the government.The RBI has had success shepherding through the government’s bond sales in the current fiscal year using a combination of open market operations, buying at the long end and selling short-term debt, and rejecting bids. That helped keep government borrowing costs at a record low weighted average cost of 5.78%, according to the central bank.But the RBI is now struggling to limit gains in yields as traders look for a clearer indication of the central bank’s bond-purchase plans. Governor Shaktikanta Das said Wednesday that the monetary authority plans to buy more than 3 trillion rupees of sovereign bonds in the next year to March, confirming an earlier report from Bloomberg News.RBI wants markets to work with the central bank to ensure what Das has called an orderly evolution of the yield curve. Bond markets were largely unmoved on the comments with the 10-year yield steady at 6.17%.“Markets need to realize the importance of the huge borrowing program,” said H.R. Khan, a former deputy governor at the Reserve Bank of India, who has handled the financial markets portfolio. “ I don’t see any harm in yield management for some more time.”Secondary MarketThe issue for traders is that such yield management isn’t transparent. Surprise demand at a special auction on Feb. 11 appeared to be by state-run banks and primary dealers buying the notes to sell on to the central bank. The RBI bought 502 billion rupees in the week through Feb. 12 via open-market operations and discreet secondary market purchases.”The clear signal from the bond market is that it needs a more substantial and predictable intervention program from the RBI,” said Suyash Choudhary, head of fixed income at IDFC Asset Management Ltd. in Mumbai. “If this isn’t heeded, then stability may be for optics alone, as the central bank manages yields at one or two benchmark points whereas the rest of the bond curve tells a different story altogether.”Other factors may force the central bank to shift its strategy. Rising inflation is driving up yields across the world. India is particularly exposed to higher commodity prices because the country imports more than 80% of its crude oil needs.Adding to the risk for bond investors is the threat of a credit rating downgrade. The nation’s debt is rated a notch above junk by the three major global rating agencies, and two have a negative outlook.This all makes holding down yields in the face of bond sales an almost impossible task without a change in tack.(Updates with RBI Governor comments in 10th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Reddit Stock Sale Raises $368 Million as Frenzy Spreads

    (Bloomberg) -- Two weeks ago Reddit Inc. said it raised “more than $250 million” in a private stock sale. Turns out it was plenty more.The social media platform said Tuesday in a regulatory filing that it raised $368 million in a preferred stock sale and has set a target of bringing in as much $500 million.Reddit’s valuation stands at more than $6 billion just as it has become the focus of a stock trading frenzy. Last month members of one its forums drove up the share prices of companies including GameStop Corp. The spectacle hammered hedge funds that were shorting GameStop, rocked the stock market and sparked a Congressional hearing.A representative for Reddit declined to comment Tuesday beyond the filing.The San Francisco-based company has said it plans to use the proceeds in several areas, including video, advertising and overseas expansion.Founded in 2005, Reddit allows users to submit posts or links to articles and asks the community to vote on each. Having slowly entered the mainstream, Reddit is now one of the most visited sites in the U.S.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Square Buys $170 Million More Bitcoin, Deepening Crypto Bet

    (Bloomberg) -- Square Inc. said it purchased $170 million in Bitcoin, further committing to the cryptocurrency and raising its holdings to about 5% of the company’s cash and equivalents.The announcement came Tuesday as Square reported that cryptocurrency continues to be a growing part of its business through the use of its Cash App for Bitcoin transactions. The financial payments company’s involvement with Bitcoin is a reflection of Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey’s belief in cryptocurrencies and the open internet.The investment “really comes down to the alignment with our purpose, and aligning our incentives with cryptocurrency and more broadly expanding the economic empowerment opportunities and making them acceptable more broadly in a fair way around the world,” Chief Financial Officer Amrita Ahuja said. Square also bought $50 million worth of Bitcoin in October.“Bitcoin has the potential to be a native currency of the internet and we want to continue to participate and learn in a disciplined way,” she said.Square said Cash App, its peer-to-peer payments platform that lets people buy stocks, store money and send money to friends, increased monthly users 50% to 36 million in December from a year earlier. The company previously said usage of the app picked up in mid-2020 as people turned to it to accept government stimulus checks. Square also pointed to Cash App’s success as a main driver of the business in the third quarter, thanks in large part to Bitcoin-related transactions.The company reported that fourth-quarter revenue more than doubled to $3.16 billion. Analysts, on average, estimated $3.22 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Shares declined about 4% in extended trading after closing at $256.59 in New York. The stock has gained 18% this year.Profit, excluding some items, was 32 cents a share, compared with analysts’ estimates of 24 cents. Net income declined to $294 million from $391 million in the quarter a year earlier, the company said Tuesday in a statement. Gross Payment Volume, or the cost of goods and services processed by retailers using Square’s sales products, increased 12% to $32 billion.(Updates with comments from CFO quote in the third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AT&T Is Close to Sale of Major DirecTV Stake to TPG

    (Bloomberg) -- AT&T Inc. is nearing a deal to sell a significant stake in DirecTV to private equity firm TPG, marking a long-sought exit from the struggles of managing a declining satellite TV business.A deal would value DirecTV at about $15 billion, according to people with knowledge of the matter. That’s a fraction of the $48.5 billion AT&T agreed to pay for the business in 2014.If AT&T and TPG are able to reach a deal, an announcement could come as soon as this week or next, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.The talks could still fall apart and end without a deal, the people said.Representatives for TPG and AT&T declined to comment. The news was reported earlier by CNBC.AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey has been trying to clean house at the company, selling underperforming assets and using the proceeds to pay down debt. If AT&T can unload a major stake in the satellite business, it could let the telecom giant remove DirecTV from its books while maintaining access to some of its cash flow. In 2019, activist investor Elliott Investment Management urged AT&T to explore a divestiture of DirecTV.DirecTV had been open to a merger with rival Dish Network Corp., people familiar with the matter said in 2019. But such a deal would have raised antitrust questions. A proposed combination of the two satellite services was shot down by the Federal Communications Commission and the U.S. Justice Department in 2002.A blank-check company backed by former Citigroup Inc. rainmaker Michael Klein previously expressed interest in a deal, Bloomberg reported last year, but those talks stalled. Apollo Global Management Inc. also has held discussions about a transaction.Klein’s vehicle announced a deal this week with electric carmaker Lucid Motors Inc.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Apple plans to increase dividend, approves executive compensation - CNBC

    The company's shareholders also approved compensation for Apple executives for fiscal 2020, the report said. Shareholders will not vote until next year's annual meeting on Cook's September grant of 333,987 restricted stock units, his first major stock package since 2011, which took effect at the start of Apple's fiscal 2021. It grants him stock units with a possibility to earn as many as 667,974 more if he hits performance targets.

  • Keystone XL’s Death Sparks Rush to Ship Oil-Sands Crude by Rail

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Joe Biden’s decision to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline is sparking renewed interest in shipping Canadian oil-sands crude by rail, and that comes with its own environmental risks.Cenovus Energy Inc. and Imperial Oil Ltd. have increasingly turned to trains to move their crude, with oil exports by rail from Canada more than tripling since July. Now, Gibson Energy Inc. -- an oil shipping company that signed a 10-year contract with ConocoPhillips to process oil-sands crude before loading it at its train terminal -- expects other producers to follow suit.Without Keystone XL, which was scheduled to enter service in 2023, rail is poised to become a more important way for Canadian oil to reach U.S. Gulf Coast refineries, which need the heavy crude to replace declining supplies from Mexico and Venezuela. That means the risk of derailments may also rise.“Those U.S. refineries need that heavy crude oil produced by Canada,” Sean Brown, Calgary-based Gibson’s chief financial officer, said in a conference call Tuesday. “Discussions continue to heat up.”Gibson expects that by the third or fourth quarter it will start a 50,000-barrel-a-day facility that will maximize the crude content in rail shipments by removing diluent used to move the crude through pipelines to its terminal in Hardisty, Alberta.Plans for other diluent recovery units, or DRUs, are also emerging.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • MicroStrategy CEO Says Bitcoin's Market Cap Will Reach $100 Trillion

    What Happened: MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) CEO Michael Saylor believes that Bitcoin’s market value will continue to rise to $100 trillion. Earlier today, Saylor told CNBC that the cryptocurrency would continue to appreciate to become a “stabilizing influence” for the global financial system. Why It Matters: Bitcoin recently crossed $1 trillion in market cap, but its price fell sharply earlier today, taking its market cap with it. Saylor’s predictions for the asset effectively mean he foresees a 100 times increase in its current market value. “There’s a $500 trillion monetary planet, and the outer layer is currency, then you’ve got stocks, bonds, real estate. There’s $10 trillion worth of gold in there, $1 trillion of bitcoin in there. Bitcoin is going to flip gold, and it’s going to subsume the entire gold market cap,” said Saylor as he made his case for predicting such a drastic increase in value. After Bitcoin crosses gold’s market cap, Saylor says it will subsume negative yielding sovereign debt and other monetary indexes until it grows to $100 trillion. According to him, “Once it gets to $10 trillion, its volatility will be dramatically less. As it marches toward $100 trillion, you’re going to see the growth rates fall, the volatility fall, and it’s going to be a stabilizing influence in the entire financial system of the 21st century.” What Else: Saylor is a known proponent of Bitcoin, and his decision to allocate over $1.15 Billion of MicroStrategy’s cash holdings to Bitcoin has largely benefited its share price – MicroStrategy is up over 300% since the announcement of its initial Bitcoin purchase. Yes. I have purchased over $1.3 billion in #BTC in past months & would be happy to share my playbook with you offline - from one rocket scientist to another. — Michael Saylor (@michael_saylor) December 20, 2020 Saylor is also believed to have played a part in Tesla’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) $1.5 Billion Bitcoin purchase. Image: Screeshot of TV episode See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga.4B Liquidated From Crypto Exchanges As Bitcoin's Market Cap Falls Under TrillionWhy Crypto.com Coin Skyrocketed Today© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 10%; RBC Says ‘Buy’

    Soaring commodity prices, additional federal stimulus, and government bond yields on the rise are all raising the specter of inflation. Furthermore, there is growing concern that stocks - and tech ones in particular - are now at valuations disconnected from reality. Is the changing macro climate about to send the bull market into retreat? Too early to tell, but it does signal that a more prudent approach to investing might be a good move right now. And that will bring us to dividend stocks. Investors want a pad, something to protect their portfolio in case of a market drop, and dividends offer just that. These profit-sharing payments to stockholders provide a steady income stream, that typically stays reliable even in a downturn. RBC Capital analysts have been doing some of the footwork for us, pinpointing dividend-paying stocks that have kept up high yields, just above 10%. Opening up the TipRanks database, we examine the details behind those payments to find out what else makes these stocks compelling buys. Annaly Capital Management (NLY) First up, Annaly Capital Management, is a real estate investment trust (REIT). Annaly holds a portfolio of commercial real estate with a heavy focus on retail (31%) and office (29%) spaces. Other large investments include multifamily dwellings, hotels, and healthcare properties. The company has over $100 billion total assets. In the company’s 4Q20 results, Annaly showed a 5.1% economic return for Q4, far stronger than the 1.8% reported for 2020 as a whole. EPS came in at 60 cents per common share, and more than covered the regular quarterly dividend of 22 cents. This is the third quarter in a row with the dividend at that level; at the annualized rate of 88 cents per common share, the dividend is yielding 10.7%. This is head and shoulder above the ~2% yield found among peer companies in the financial sector. Annaly has a long history of adjusting its dividend payment to fit with earnings, making it a reliable payer. Also of interest to investors, Annaly finished Q4 with $8.7 billion in unencumbered assets, including cash on hand. The company used this deep pocket to authorize a $1.5 billion common stock repurchase program, in a move to return capital to shareholders and bolster share prices. RBC’s 5-star analyst Kenneth Lee likes what he sees in Annaly’s performance, writing, “We continue to favor Annaly's diversified operating model, strong liquidity and portfolio skew towards agency MBS amid current macro backdrop... Annaly has exposure to growth-oriented, credit assets, including residential and commercial mortgage credit and middle markets lending. We believe diversification should allow NLY to pivot between attractive investment opportunities.” In line with these comments, Lee rates NLY an Outperform (i.e. Buy), along with a $9.50 price target. This figure implies a 14% upside for the year ahead. (To watch Lee’s track record, click here) Overall, there is broad agreement on Wall Street about NLY’s quality, as shown by the 7 to 1 split among the analyst reviews, favoring Buy over Hold and giving the stock a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. The shares are currently trading for $8.22 and their $9 average price target suggests an upside potential of 9.5% from that level. (See NLY stock analysis on TipRanks) Sunoco LP (SUN) From REITs we move over to the energy industry. Sunoco LP is the largest wholesale distributor of motor fuels in the US, and supplies more than 7,300 Sunoco gas stations in 33 states. Among the company’s products are gasoline, diesel fuel, heating oil, jet fuel, lubricating oils, and kerosene – a full range of petroleum products, sold as both branded and unbranded products. Sunoco also controls 13 storage terminals that maintain a secure supply for delivery to retailers. At the retail end, Sunoco provides equipment to gas stations – from pumps to payment services. This company’s diversified business has allowed Sunoco to remain profitable during the corona pandemic crisis. EPS did come in negative in Q1, when demand fell at the height of the crisis, but quickly rebounded in Q2 and has shown year-over-year gains in each quarter since. Q4 EPS was 77 cents, up from 75 cents in the year-ago quarter. Distributable cash flow in the quarter was down year-over-year, from $120 million to $97 million, and the company announced a quarterly dividend of 82.5 cents per common share. This was held steady from the prior quarter – and in fact, has been held steady at this level since November 2016. Sunoco has been paying out a reliable dividend for the past 8 years. The current payment annualizes to $3.30 per share, and gives a yield of 10.6%. Covering SUN for RBC, analyst Elvira Scotto notes that the recent Arctic storm patterns in the continental US have negatively impacted sales volumes but remains buoyed by other aspects. “SUN maintained its 2021 guidance and noted improvement in volumes in January. We do not expect the recent weather conditions to have a meaningful impact to SUN's 2021 volumes,” said the 5-star analyst. “We believe SUN shows investors sizable current income with an improved balance sheet. We expect SUN to maintain its distribution and expect distribution coverage to improve over time.” Scotto rates SUN shares an Outperform (i.e. Buy) and increased the price target from $36 to $38. The figure implies a 23% upside for the next 12 months. (To watch Scotto’s track record, click here) Overall, SUN shares have a Moderate Buy rating from the analyst consensus, based on a range of reviews including 5 Buys, 2 Holds, and 1 Sell. The shares have an average price target of $33.50, which gives an 8% upside potential from the current trading price of $31. (See SUN stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Did the Fed's Powell just tap the brakes on rising mortgage rates?

    Experts say borrowers should still move quickly, in case rates go even higher.

  • Bitcoin Trades in Record $11K Daily Range After Dropping From $58K

    Bitcoin's average daily range to date in 2021 is $3,765.

  • Bitcoin Drops, DeFi Loans Liquidated, NFTs Sell

    Bitcoin tumbled below $50,000, before bouncing back some. But not before some $25 million in DeFi loans were liquidated.

  • Bitcoin plummets as doubts grow over sky-high valuation

    Bitcoin plummeted as much as 17% on Tuesday as investors grew nervous at sky-high valuations, triggering the liquidation of leveraged bets and sparking a sell-off across cryptocurrency markets. The world's biggest cryptocurrency was facing its biggest daily drop in a month, falling to as low as $45,000. Ether, the world's second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation that often moves in tandem with bitcoin, also dropped more than 20% to $1,410, down over 30% from last week's record peak.

  • Ethereum Trading Bot Strategy ‘Extracted’ $107M in 30 Days, Research Suggests

    The strategy has also contributed to higher gas fees and blockchain bloat.

  • Kohl's activist investor: Get rid of the full-time flight crew and 2 private jets

    Yahoo Finance speaks with the lead activist investor that has launched a new campaign at struggling Kohl's.

  • Square buys $170 million more in bitcoin to boost crypto holdings

    Square is more than doubling down on its crypto holdings.