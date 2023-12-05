Massachusetts woman wins $25 million scratch-off game 17 years after winning $1 million

A Massachusetts woman has won $25 million in a scratch-off game 17 years after she won another big jackpot.

Desiree Fortini-Craft of Hyde Park won $25 million from the Massachusetts Lottery's $50 Billion Dollar Extravaganza instant game last month after buying a ticket in West Roxbury. The win comes 17 years after Fortini-Craft won $1 million on another scratch-off ticket in 2006, the lottery said.

That's not the only reason Fortini-Craft's win is remarkable. It's also the largest instant prize ever offered on a Massachusetts Lottery scratch-off ticket.

Desiree Fortini-Craft of Hyde Park won $25 million.

First, a trip to Aruba. Next, a trip to Aruba.

Fortini-Craft did not immediately claim her prize after winning the $25 million. According to lottery officials, she kept the winning ticket safe for a few weeks while she went on a trip to Aruba.

Upon her return, she claimed the prize at lottery headquarters on Friday. Joining her was her fiancé, Jason Perkins. They chose to receive the prize as a one-time lump sum payment of $16.3 million after taxes.

Fortini-Craft said she and Perkins are hard workers who want to enjoy life. In fact, they've already booked another trip to Aruba for Christmas.

Fortini-Craft plans to use the prize money to pay off her daughter's student loans, buy a new car, and make significant family purchases.

What is Billion Dollar Extravaganza?

Billion Dollar Extravaganza is an instant game launched in February with a top prize of $25 million. Fortini-Craft claimed the last and final $25 million top prize, initially starting with three.

Four out of five second-tier prizes worth $2 million and seven out of 15 third-tier prizes worth $1 million are still available to win.

What are the odds of winning Billion Dollar Extravaganza?

The odds of winning the top prize of $25 million in the game are about one in 10 million. The odds of winning any prize are about one in four.

The Massachusetts Lottery has announced that the Billion Dollar Extravaganza offers the largest total prize money and the highest payout percentage ever. It has over $1.2 billion in total prizes and an overall prize payout of 82%.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

