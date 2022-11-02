MASSAGE ENVY FRANCHISING TO SUPPORT GLAMOURGALS' "MY DEAR FRIEND" HOLIDAY NOTE-WRITING INITIATIVE TO HELP REDUCE ISOLATION AMONG SENIORS

Massage Envy will donate $1 to GlamourGals for every My Dear Friend note sent to a senior by December 31, 2022, up to $15,000 total

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. and NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Massage Envy Franchising, LLC, a national leader in massage and skincare services, and the GlamourGals Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to reducing elder isolation through intergenerational relationships, announced today that Massage Envy will support GlamourGals' My Dear Friend initiative by donating $1 to GlamourGals for every My Dear Friend note sent to a senior this holiday season, up to $15,000. Massage Envy franchisees and employees will also participate in GlamourGals' note-writing initiative, sending holiday greetings to seniors living in care across the country.

Massage Envy Logo (PRNewsfoto/Massage Envy)

Rachel Doyle founded GlamourGals in 2000 as a junior in high school in honor of her grandmother who had recently passed away. She created a unique program that fosters connections between teens and seniors through conversation and GlamourGals' signature programming of complimentary beauty makeovers. Over the pandemic, the program expanded to note-writing, inviting volunteers of all ages and reaching tens of thousands of seniors.

"Each hand-written note captures the thoughtful intention of the GlamourGals experience and serves as a reminder to a senior that we are thinking of them," said Doyle, Founder and CEO of GlamourGals. "We are delighted to have the support of Massage Envy to help us reach thousands of isolated seniors this holiday season."

Massage Envy is focusing its support on the holidays from now through December 31, 2022, and will leverage its network of approximately 1,100 independently owned and operated franchises for grassroots involvement in the campaign.

"It is a disheartening reality that so many seniors living in care facilities don't receive visitors, and the holiday season can certainly amplify the loneliness that these seniors experience," said Beth Stiller, CEO, Massage Envy Franchising. "Massage Envy's primary focus is helping people to feel better, and I'm grateful to our network of franchise owners for joining together to help brighten the holidays for the senior community that the GlamourGals organization serves."

Story continues

Anyone can take part in the My Dear Friend program. Participants write the short, kind notes and then request a senior home address on the GlamourGals website. They can also invite senior homes to join the network and receive notes.

To participate, go to glamourgals.org/MDF and make a positive difference by sending notes to seniors over the holidays.

About Massage Envy

Massage Envy, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a national franchisor and does not independently own or operate any of the Massage Envy franchised locations nationwide. The Massage Envy franchise network, through its franchise locations, is the leading provider of massage services. Founded in 2002, Massage Envy has approximately 1,100 franchise locations in 49 states that have together delivered more than 200 million massages and skin care services. For more information, visit www.massageenvy.com or follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook at @MassageEnvy.

About GlamourGals Foundation, Inc.

Since 2000, the GlamourGals Foundation, Inc. has been reducing elder loneliness. GlamourGals teen volunteer chapters provide companionship, conversation and our signature programming of complimentary beauty makeovers to isolated seniors in their communities. The impact is twofold. Elderly residents in care feel a renewed sense of community and self-worth. Teen volunteers gain essential leadership skills demonstrating empathy and compassion through our intergenerational programming. Learn more at glamourgals.org or on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube at @glamourgals.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/massage-envy-franchising-to-support-glamourgals-my-dear-friend-holiday-note-writing-initiative-to-help-reduce-isolation-among-seniors-301666125.html

SOURCE Massage Envy