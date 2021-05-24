U.S. markets close in 5 hours

Massage Heights Appoints Susan Boresow, President and CEO

·3 min read

Experienced Franchise Leader Joins Wellness and Lifestyle Brand for Next Phase of Growth

SAN ANTONIO, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Massage Heights, the franchise known for its resort-quality massage, skincare and wellness services, is under new leadership. Effective now, Susan Boresow will serve as the company's new President and CEO.

Susan Boresow
Susan Boresow

After co-founding the company 17 years ago, and serving as President and COO for the first 12 years and CEO for the last five, Shane Evans will continue supporting the brand as Vice Chairwoman on the board of directors for Massage Heights.

"Susan is an established and well-respected leader in franchising, with extensive experience leading teams and executing brand growth for multiple franchise systems across the food, fitness and personal care and wellness sectors," said Shane Evans, Co-Founder of Massage Heights. "Her effective leadership style and level of integrity aligned with our brand culture and her skills will only accelerate our brand in the right forward direction."

Boresow's experience in franchising goes all the back to her first industry job in 1985 as a local store marketing coordinator with McDonald's, where she oversaw 30 company restaurants in Kansas City. She moved on to hold executive marketing and other positions at multiple prestigious franchise brands, including Sport Clips, Cold Stone Creamery, Pump it Up, Godfather's Pizza and Massage Envy. Her most recent role was President of TITLE Boxing Club, where she led the company through growth periods and navigated the franchise system and home office team through the challenges of the pandemic.

"There's excitement surrounding the next six months and the future of Massage Heights. As we leverage in-depth research and think tank discussions on how to best outpace, innovate and differentiate ourselves from others in the industry," said Susan Boresow, President and CEO of Massage Heights. "I'm grateful to be joining a franchise network filled with passionate owners who are ready for the next big step."

The leadership transition is happening at an ample time, as the multi-billion-dollar Health and Wellness category continues to climb.

In fact, Massage Heights has already had an impressive first quarter this year, making company history with the highest membership growth ever over a quarter. The brand also saw a significant increase of over 17% in same store revenue growth during Q1, compared to the same quarter in 2019. Looking forward, Massage Heights is on track to continue its record-breaking year with five new locations across Texas and California set to open in the coming months.

About Massage Heights
Massage Heights is a family-owned massage and wellness franchise dedicated to elevating the lives of others by providing Members and Guests with professional, affordable and resort-quality massage, skincare and wellness services. Since its founding in 2004, Massage Heights has grown from a single Retreat in San Antonio, Texas, to over 120 Retreat locations across the U.S. and Canada. For more information about Massage Heights and franchise opportunities, please visit MassageHeightsFranchise.com.

Media Contact: Abigail Cox, Fishman PR, 847-945-1300 or acox@fishmanpr.com

Massage Heights
Massage Heights
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/massage-heights-appoints-susan-boresow-president-and-ceo-301297748.html

SOURCE Massage Heights

