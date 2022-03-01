U.S. markets close in 5 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,356.86
    -17.08 (-0.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,594.46
    -298.14 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,754.89
    +3.49 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,034.45
    -13.64 (-0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.69
    +6.97 (+7.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,923.60
    +22.90 (+1.20%)
     

  • Silver

    24.99
    +0.62 (+2.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1148
    -0.0074 (-0.66%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7550
    -0.0840 (-4.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3379
    -0.0043 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8690
    -0.1210 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,985.04
    +3,609.13 (+8.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    993.50
    +16.51 (+1.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,401.62
    -56.63 (-0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,844.72
    +317.90 (+1.20%)
     

Massage Heights Franchising Announces Cornerstone Partnership for the Massage Makes Me Happy Initiative

·3 min read

Leading Massage & Facial Franchise Supports Global Movement Aimed to Celebrate Massage Therapy

SAN ANTONIO, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Massage Heights, a North America spa franchise brand offering high-quality massage, skincare and wellness services, announced today their cornerstone partnership with the Massage Makes Me Happy initiative under the Global Wellness Institute (GWI). Massage Makes Me Happy is a global movement that aims to celebrate the healing powers of massage therapy and promote its benefits through research, education, advocacy and awareness.

Massage Heights (PRNewsfoto/Massage Heights)
Massage Heights (PRNewsfoto/Massage Heights)

In support of the initiative, Massage Heights will serve as this year's exclusive employer partner and will offer promotions throughout the month leading up to Global Massage Makes Me Happy and Healthy Day, Sunday, March 20. This partnership further solidifies Massage Heights as a leader in the spa and wellness industry.

"Massage therapy truly does make a positive difference through the many benefits it offers," said CG Funk, Senior Vice President of Culture and Industry Relations. "Massage Heights is honored to be a partner for this impactful initiative aiming to promote and educate on the healing powers of therapeutic touch and celebrate the work of professional massage therapists."

Dr. Tiffany Field, Founder and Director of the University of Miami School of Medicine's Touch Research Institute and medical spokesperson for GWI's Massage Makes Me Happy initiative shares, "After 40 years of research, we have yet to find a chronic or systematic human malady that massage does not aid."

This partnership is one effort the brand has committed to with an overarching goal of increasing awareness on the benefits of massage therapy as well as the career of massage therapists. Massage Heights is also actively taking steps to further support its company culture through care programs, training, self-care initiatives and more.

"I have been a committed receiver of massage therapy for more than 30 years and experienced first-hand how it makes people feel happier and be healthier," shared Lynda Solien-Wolfe, Massage Makes Me Happy Chair. "The movement and the official Global Massage Makes Me Happy and Healthy Day will be a great celebration of the happiness that massage brings to millions of people throughout the year and around the globe."

Massage therapists and estheticians are at the foundation of the Massage Heights brand and play a key role in steering its success. Partnering with the Massage Makes Me Happy initiative is one step toward changing the narrative and status quo of a career in the spa and wellness industry.

For further information on the Massage Makes Me Happy initiative, visit massagemakesmehappy.com. To learn more about Massage Heights visit www.massageheights.com and connect with their social media pages: Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Massage Heights
The massage franchise started in 2004 and has grown to more than 120 Retreats throughout North America by providing personalized wellness treatment options through massage and skincare services. Massage Heights is a family-owned massage and wellness franchise dedicated to elevating the lives of others by providing Members and Guests with professional, affordable and resort-quality massage, skincare and wellness services. For more information about Massage Heights and its franchise opportunities, please visit MassageHeightsFranchise.com.

About The Global Wellness Institute
The Global Wellness Institute, a non-profit organization with a mission to empower wellness worldwide by educating public and private sectors about preventive health and wellness, provides a global platform to support and bodywork. The MASSAGE MAKES ME HAPPY Initiative, aims to celebrate the healing powers of massage therapy and promote its benefits through research and education, advocacy, and global awareness.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/massage-heights-franchising-announces-cornerstone-partnership-for-the-massage-makes-me-happy-initiative-301491360.html

SOURCE Massage Heights

Recommended Stories

  • The Best Essential Oils for Inflammation

    Apply these tinctures the next time you experience joint or muscle pain.

  • Target to invest up to $300 million to lift starting wage range to $15 to $24, expand health benefits

    Target Corp. announced Monday that it will lift its starting wage range to $15 to $24. Nearly two years ago, Target raised its starting pay to $15. The new pay range will apply to all hourly workers across stores, the supply chain and more, and puts the retailer in a position to be a "wage leader in every market where it operates," the company said in a statement. A new hire's starting pay will depend on the position and the local market. Target is also expanding its health benefits alongside th

  • Call Traders Blast Teladoc Stock on Amazon Partnership

    Teladoc Health is teaming up with Amazon to provide voice-activated customer care

  • Russian-listed stocks tumble in London, while BP plunges on Rosneft exit

    Sberbank's London ADR and two Russian metals stocks are taking hard hits on Monday, as global sanctions hit hard over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Airbus hits back at Qatar with $220 million A350 claim

    PARIS/DUBAI (Reuters) -Airbus hit back in an escalating dispute with Qatar Airways over A350 jets on Monday, asking a British judge to award $220 million in damages over two undelivered airliners. The planemaker's claim for two A350s that Qatar's national carrier has rejected comes after the airline sued Airbus for $600 million over degradation on more than 20 jets recently grounded by Qatar. Airbus also wants to recover millions of dollars of credits awarded to the airline, a filing showed, offering a rare glimpse into negotiating details in the secretive global aircraft industry.

  • TD expands in U.S. with $13.4 billion First Horizon purchase in its biggest-ever deal

    (Reuters) -Toronto-Dominion Bank Group said on Monday it will buy First Horizon Corp for $13.4 billion in cash to expand its footprint in the southeastern United States, as the Canadian lender bets on rapid population growth in the region with its record acquisition. The deal is the culmination of a concerted hunt for U.S. acquisitions by TD, Canada's second-largest bank by market value, and follows unsuccessful bids for other U.S. assets in recent months. TD will pay $25 for each First Horizon share, a 37% premium to the target's last close, funding the deal entirely with its excess capital, it said.

  • Soaring Rent Hikes, Inflation Impacting SMBs and Consumers

    With SMBs, minority-owned businesses were the hardest hit.

  • Asian markets mixed amid Ukraine war, Russia sanctions, energy worries

    Asian shares were mixed Monday as Western nations moved to tighten sanctions against Russia and President Vladimir Putin escalated tensions by ordering Russian nuclear forces put on high alert.

  • 6 things you need to know before taking out a personal loan

    Millions of Americans borrow personal loans to consolidate debt, cover unforeseen expenses, tackle home improvement projects and even start businesses. Here are six things experts say you should know before taking out a personal loan. To get a personal loan, you will fill out a loan application and show proof of your identity, address and income.

  • BMO Capital Upgrades This Discount Store Chain - Read Why

    BMO Capital analyst Kelly Bania upgraded Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ: DLTR) to Outperform from Market Perform with a price target of $170, up from $155, suggesting a 21% upside. The analyst sees a favorable risk/reward at current share levels and believes consensus expectations are too low for the gross margin impact of the shift to $1.25 at Dollar Tree. Related: Is Dollar Tree Becoming The .25 Store? Here's What Investors And Shoppers Should Know Bania added that if BMO is wrong and the company's 2

  • European stocks skid on tightening Russian sanctions, while defense companies rally

    European stocks slumped on Monday, responding to a ratcheting up on sanctions against Russia as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continued.

  • Dow Jones, Nasdaq Reverse Lower After Last Week's Gains; Defense Stocks And Steelmakers Climb

    Despite the sell-off in the major indexes, defense and steel stocks rose as geopolitical tensions benefited these industries.

  • Target Steps Up Its Amazon and Walmart Killer

    Retailers are adding new brands, advanced technology, more logistics and warehouse space to keep customers hooked to online shopping.

  • Is AMC Stock A Buy Now? Here's What Fundamentals, Chart Action, Fund Ownership Metrics Say

    In 2020, AMC lost $16.15 a share. Over the past five quarters, the company's sales have shrunk 22% to 99% vs. year-ago levels. Such results normally devastate most companies.

  • Dow Jones Slides As Russia Hammers Ukraine; Oil Prices Surge Above $100 A Barrel

    The Dow Jones industrials were sharply lower Tuesday, as Russian troops closed in on Kyiv. Lucid Motors plunged on earnings.

  • Euro weakens, rouble slumps as sanctions piled on Russia

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The Russian rouble plunged and the euro nursed losses against the U.S. dollar on Monday as the West ramped up sanctions against Russia over its Ukraine invasion, prompting investors to shun riskier currencies. Western allies have ramped up efforts to punish Russia with new sanctions including cutting off some of its banks from the SWIFT financial network and limiting Moscow's ability to deploy its $630 billion foreign reserves and shuttering their airspace to Russian aircraft. Still, outside of the rouble the FX market reaction has been relatively stable, market participants said.

  • Bonds Gain as Safety Trumps Inflation Fears Amid Russia Fallout

    (Bloomberg) -- Government bonds rose as investors piled into haven assets to ride out the market fallout from unprecedented sanctions imposed on Russia by the U.S. and its allies over the weekend.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldSWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’U.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Ban

  • AB Foods' Primark outlook improving as inflation weighs on food businesses

    LONDON (Reuters) -Associated British Foods said on Monday the outlook for its Primark fashion business was improving, though it cautioned its food businesses were facing increasing inflationary pressures. The group said sales and adjusted operating profit for its first half to March 5 would be "strongly ahead" of the prior year and ahead of pre-COVID 19 levels, reflecting a better performance from Primark. Primark's sales were forecast to be well over 60% ahead of last year at constant currency with an operating profit margin of 11%.

  • Silver Gains Ground As Precious Metals Stay In Demand

    Silver managed to settle back above $24.20 and is testing the resistance at $24.50.

  • Yandex Stock Sinks Before Trading in Russian Search Engine Halted

    Shares of Russian search engine Yandex were halted Monday as Western economies tightened sanctions following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Trading of Yandex (ticker: YNDX ) stock was halted on the Nasdaq on Monday, citing news pending. Before the halt, the shares were down 21% to $14.90 in premarket trading.