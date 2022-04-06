U.S. markets open in 6 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,522.50
    +2.25 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,563.00
    +13.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,824.00
    -4.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,045.80
    +2.90 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.28
    +0.32 (+0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,921.70
    -5.80 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    24.36
    -0.17 (-0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0891
    -0.0018 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.5560
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.03
    +2.46 (+13.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3056
    -0.0018 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.9340
    +0.3440 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,407.20
    -1,276.64 (-2.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,061.49
    -36.17 (-3.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,613.72
    +54.80 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,350.30
    -437.68 (-1.58%)
     

Massage Oil Market 2022-2028 | Size, Shares, Revenue, Sales | Types, Applications, Regions, Key Players | Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers, Trends, Business Strategies

Absolute Reports Pvt Ltd
·3 min read
Absolute Reports Pvt Ltd
Absolute Reports Pvt Ltd

Leading Players - Bon Vital, The Body Shop, Biotone, Bath & Body Works, Aura Cacia, Master Massage

Pune, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Massage Oil Market report is expert study that can deliver you with an elaborate analysis of the Massage Oil. The report covers information about top players, projected size of the market, data and figures to update about where opportunities are in the market, competitor analysis and vendor information. Also, it offers a complete analysis of the key market dynamics, with growth drivers, challenges, restraints, opportunities and trends. Furthermore, receive exact details and statistics associated to Massage Oil market and its key factors such as revenue, growth, compound annual growth, year-over-year developments, consumption, and production.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Massage Oil market size is estimated to be worth USD 1912.2 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 2638.2 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.5% during the review period.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at - https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/20311328

Competitive Landscape:

Report offers the Massage Oil market competition landscape and a corresponding comprehensive study of the prominent players in this market, include

By Company

  • Bon Vital

  • The Body Shop

  • Biotone

  • Bath & Body Works

  • Aura Cacia

  • Master Massage

  • Amber

  • The Himalaya Drug

  • Keyano Aromatics

  • Natural Bath and Body Products

  • Raven Moonlight Botanicals

  • Kneipp

  • Nature's Alchemy

  • Scandle Candle

  • Fabulous Frannie

To Understand How Covid-19 Impact Is Covered in This Report - https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-covid19/20311328

Market Segmentation:

Massage Oil market report delivers study of the key trends in each sub-segment of the worldwide Massage Oil report, with estimates for development at the global, regional and country level and categorized the market based on product type, applications, regions.

Segment by Type

  • Olive Oil

  • Almond Oil

  • Coconut Oil

  • Citrus Oil

  • Other

Segment by Application

  • Spa and Wellness Centers

  • Medical Therapeutics

  • Home Care

  • Other

Regional Analysis:

  • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

  • South America (Brazil etc.)

  • Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report - https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/20311328

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2021

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2022-2028

Detailed TOC of Global Massage Oil Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Competition by Manufacturers

4 Market Size by Type

5 Market Size by Application

6 North America Massage Oil Market Size by Type, Application, Country

7 Europe Massage Oil Market Size by Type, Application, Country

8 Asia Pacific Massage Oil Market Size by Type, Application, Country

9 Latin America Massage Oil Market Size by Type, Application, Country

10 Middle East and Africa Massage Oil Market Size by Type, Application, Country

11 Company Profiles

12 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14 Key Findings in The Global Massage Oil Study

15 Appendix

Purchase this Report (Price 4900 USD for a Single-User License) - https://www.absolutereports.com/checkout/20311328


About Absolute Reports:

Absolute Reports is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated towards bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

CONTACT: Absolute Reports Phone: US +1 424 253 0807 UK +44 203 239 8187 Email: sales@absolutereports.com Web: https://www.absolutereports.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Moderna Stock Took a 6% Tumble Today

    Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) bread and butter at the moment is Spikevax, its coronavirus vaccine. Early Tuesday morning, Bloomberg reported that both the African Union and COVAX have decided not to opt for the additional shots. Citing an email from a Moderna spokesperson, the news agency said that the African Union -- a bloc of 55 member states from that continent -- declined the 60 million dose option it held for the second quarter of this year.

  • Don’t Expect U.S. Miners to Replace Russian Coal in Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. coal miners including Peabody Energy Corp. are surging as the European Union proposes banning imports of the fuel from Russia. But it will be difficult, if not impossible, for them to fill the potential supply gap. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksRussia’s Effort to Avoid Default Undermined by New U.S. San

  • Alibaba, Didi Fuel $93 Billion Rally for Chinese Stocks in U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Didi Global Inc. rallied for a second day, adding $93 billion in value to U.S. listed Chinese stocks as fears of potential delistings eased.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases

  • Oil Fluctuates as EU Avoids Immediate Sanctions on Russia Crude

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fluctuated as traders focused on a European Union decision to avoid curbs on Russian oil that highlighted the challenges the bloc faces in reducing its reliance on its eastern neighbor.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayRussia’s Effort to Avoid Default Undermined by New U.S. SanctionU.S, EU to Hit Russian Investments With New Round of SanctionsUkraine Update: Zelenskiy t

  • Why U.S. motorists suspect price gouging at the pump — and how much service stations actually profit from a gallon of gas

    A House panel will hold a hearing this week with oil company executives as consumers across the country allege gasoline price gouging at the pump, where drivers last month paid record-high prices per gallon for the fuel. But experts have a reasonable explanation for the climb.

  • Russian magnate says charging roubles for exports would backfire - newspaper

    He also criticized the proposed delisting of Russian companies' depositary receipts from foreign exchanges, saying this would increase risks and undermine the rights of shareholders. Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered that natural gas, exported mostly to Europe, be paid for in roubles instead of foreign currency following sweeping Western sanctions over Ukraine. European capitals have rejected the demand, which Germany said amounted to "blackmail".

  • Venezuela’s Oil Industry Is Causing An Environmental Catastrophe

    Venezuela’s oil industry is plagued with oil spills and other environmental concerns, and U.S. sanctions aren’t helping

  • Austin leaders lobby for federal semiconductor funding as region becomes hotbed for chipmaking

    The global semiconductor situation has captured the attention of business and political leaders in Central Texas. "The lack of available chips has impacted American businesses and consumers," said Laura Huffman, president and CEO of the Austin Chamber of Commerce. "Our region is already a leader in semiconductor manufacturing. With additional federal incentives and investment, U.S. and Central Texas-based businesses and technologies can do even more to alleviate the global chip shortage, benefit

  • Production Dip Drives May NatGas Toward $6.457 High

    Although demand is expected to be bearish over the next 15 days, prices are likely to continue to be underpinned by worries over storage deficits.

  • Cuba struggles to buy fuel as imports from Venezuela dwindle -data

    Cuba is struggling to cover a fuel deficit as imports from Venezuela and other countries remain below historical levels and global prices boosted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine make purchases almost unaffordable, according to analysts and data. The Caribbean country, which is dependent on fuel imports mostly from political ally Venezuela to cover more than half of its demand, is since last month dealing with diesel and gasoline shortages leading to long lines in front of stations. Insufficient fuel imports are another major hurdle for Cuba's economy, struggling to recover following the coronavirus pandemic and harsher U.S. sanctions imposed by the administration of former President Donald Trump.

  • Germany Wrestles With Dependence on Russian Fossil Fuel

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany is preparing to take a leap into the unknown as Europe starts to get serious about weaning itself off Russian fossil fuels. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayRussia’s Effort to Avoid Default Undermined by New U.S. SanctionU.S, EU to Hit Russian Investments With New Round of SanctionsUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksThe government signal

  • SIGMA LITHIUM ADVANCES TOWARDS NEAR TERM PRODUCTION AND COMPLETES CONSTRUCTION OF 100% OF THE PLANT FOUNDATION EARTHWORKS ON SCHEDULE; REPORTS 2021 ANNUAL RESULTS FROM A PIVOTAL YEAR

    SIGMA Lithium Corporation ("Sigma Lithium" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SGML, TSXV: SGML) dedicated to powering the next generation of electric vehicles with environmentally sustainable and high-purity lithium, has filed its audited consolidated financial and operating results and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the year ended December 31, 2021. The financial statements and MD&A are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com), EDGAR (www.sec.gov) and the Company's corporate website.

  • Wheat Soars on U.S. Crop Worries and Ukraine Export Obstacles

    (Bloomberg) -- Wheat in Chicago surged as U.S. drought and trade route obstacles in Ukraine threaten to tighten global grain supplies.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayRussia’s Effort to Avoid Default Undermined by New U.S. SanctionU.S, EU to Hit Russian Investments With New Round of SanctionsUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksOnly 30% of America’s winter-wheat

  • Exxon expects profit bump in Q1 to more than $9 billion

    Exxon Mobil Corp. said in a filing late Monday that its first-quarter profit could top $9 billion, compared with $8.8 billion in the fourth quarter.

  • Paccar Downshifts on the Charts

    Jefferies downgraded the shares of truck maker Paccar Tuesday from "Buy" to "Hold." Let's check out the charts and indicators. In this daily bar chart of PCAR, below, we can see that prices have been in a $82 to $98 trading range the past five months, but now prices look like they will break down to a new low below $82.

  • Air Canada Unveils New Media Centre and Investor Relations Site Making Essential Information Easy to Find

    Air Canada today unveiled a redesigned online Media Centre creating a one-stop shop for journalists, media outlets, content creators and the public looking for the latest news and information from Air Canada.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Oil mixed as new Russia sanctions offset demand worries

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Oil futures were mixed on Wednesday, recovering from early losses, as the threat of new sanctions on Russia raised supply concerns, countering fears of weaker demand following a build in U.S. crude stockpiles and Shanghai's extended lockdown. Brent crude futures were up 11 cents, or 0.1%, at $106.75 a barrel as of 0339 GMT, having fallen to $105.06 earlier in the session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures fell 11 cents, or 0.1%, to $101.85 a barrel, after dipping to as low as $100.37 in an early trade.

  • Why Pinduoduo's Huge Bet in Agriculture Is Critical to Its Future

    Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) is an unusual company. Founded in 2015, the company took only a few years to become the second-largest e-commerce platform in China (by active buyers), behind Alibaba (NYSE: BABA). Another unusual decision that Pinduoduo took was to invest heavily in the agriculture industry.

  • VW to scrap models and focus on premium market -CFO tells FT

    German carmaker Volkswagen will axe many combustion engine models by the end of the decade and sell fewer cars overall to concentrate on producing more profitable premium vehicles, its finance chief was quoted as saying on Wednesday. "The key target is not growth," Arno Antlitz told the Financial Times newspaper. "We are (more focused) on quality and on margins, rather than on volume and market share."