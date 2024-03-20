Massage therapy business oversight change sees results

Mar. 19—ROCHESTER — A

pilot program adding oversight to massage therapy businesses

in Rochester is being called a success and could see countywide expansion.

"We are really hoping we can move from pilot status to a routine regulatory program," said Sagar Chowdhury, the associate director of Olmsted County Public Health who oversaw the inspection process.

County commissioners on the Health, Housing and Human Services Committee directed Public Health staff to bring an updated agreement for Rochester inspection services through Dec. 31, 2025, to the full board at a future meeting.

The staff also expects to present the board with a potential one-year agreement with the city of Stewartville, which Chowdhury said recently approved its own ordinance overseeing massage therapy businesses.

While the cities oversee the licensing, Rochester contracted with the county to provide inspection services as a trial that started in 2022.

The program, which conducted inspections of Rochester's 36 licensed massage businesses, resulted in eight businesses being

placed on probation

and requiring re-inspections.

While the majority of businesses passed inspections that included a review of hygiene practices and looking for signs of potential human trafficking, six of the businesses are facing potential administrative action, ranging from an extended probation to denial of license renewal.

The pilot program sought to shift oversight of the businesses from a response model, where police and other agencies reacted to specific complaints and reports of possible illegal activity.

By conducting regular reviews of all locally licensed businessnesses, Chowdhury said the goal is to prevent improper activity and focus on providing support for any victims, rather than treat them as criminals.

Andrea White, southeast Minnesota Safe Harbor regional navigator, said the inspections led to the identification of six potential victims of human trafficking, and Rochester Deputy City Clerk Christiaan Cartwright said efforts also triggered local and federal investigations.

Chowdhury said while 80% of businesses passed inspections, it wasn't surprising to find some that struggled with sanitation efforts or illegal practices.

"This has been tested in various jurisdictions, and the results are very similar in nature," he said of the inspection process.

The eight businesses that failed to meet city standards were placed on probation, with city and county staff reaching out to provide education and support for correcting negative findings. Chowdhury said the goal was to set each business up for success and at least two of the eight have taken positive steps toward improvement.

The pilot program met with some opposition from some massage therapy business owners, who either saw the inspections as too invasive or raised concerns about bias against owners who do not speak English as their primary language.

"I know not everybody is going to love it," Chowdhury said. "That's the nature of regulation."

At the same time, he said the public health inspectors saw support from some people in the industry who saw benefit in supporting higher standards for massage as a part of the health care industry.

Some of the concerns were raised by owners of licensed businesses already facing state oversight for other services, such as cosmetology, which requires a state inspection. Minnesota, however, is the only state in the U.S. without statewide oversight of businesses that only provide massage services and operate outside of a medical facility.

"We are left to handle this issue at a local jurisdiction," White said, adding that the effort can be troublesome by creating areas in the state with differing levels of oversight.

Bills to provide statewide oversight are being considered in the Minnesota Legislature, but Chowdhury said past efforts have failed to spur change.

When it comes to addressing equity concerns, he said the inspection program was created, in part, to ensure businesses were treated equally. He said the past complaint-driven model frequently targeted businesses operated by non-English-speaking residents.

Cartwright said at least 40% of the city's massage business licenses are provided to operators who list Mandarin as their preferred language.

Chowdhury said efforts are taken to make sure all operators can interact with the inspection process, regardless of their preferred language. Interpretation services are offered, and all inspectors have access to translation applications on their cell phones. Additionally, inspection reports are emailed before seeking a business owner's signature to allow them time to review the document.

With members of the Olmsted County Human Trafficking Task Force supporting the effort, commissioners on the HHHS committee also directed Public Health staff to prepare a potential ordinance to extend the program throughout Olmsted County.

Deputy County Administrator Travis Gransee said support of a potential expansion has been voiced by other commissioners and could help prevent illicit businesses from closing in Rochester and popping up in nearby communities.