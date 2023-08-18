U.S. markets close in 4 hours 12 minutes

Massillon's Discount Outlet store to close after 30-year run

Massillon Independent
·1 min read
Discount Outlet, 1070 First St. NE, Massillon, announced Friday that it will close on a date to be determined. The retail store has been open for more than 30 years.
MASSILLON – Discount Outlet is preparing to close its doors after more than a 30-year run on the city's northeast side.

In a social media post Friday morning, the Massillon-based retailer announced it will shut down its store at 1070 First St. NE on an unspecified date.

New structure: Mayor aims to redefine vacant building terms, add fees, penalties for noncompliance

"We've had the privilege of being a part of the Massillon community for all these years, and we appreciate everyone's patronage and support that helped our dream become a reality," according to the post. "Our final day will be announced soon, and we will continue our current store operations until then."

A Discount Outlet human resources representative told The Independent Friday morning that a company official would provide more details about the closure on Monday.

The store will to continue to operate from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

David Maley, Massillon's economic development director, said that Discount Outlet's pending closure will be a loss for the community.

"It's been an institution here for a long time and will definitely be missed," he said.

The company once had a second location in Belden Village. It closed in 2022.

This article originally appeared on The Independent: Discount Outlet in Massillon announces closure, no final date set