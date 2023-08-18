Massillon's Discount Outlet store to close after 30-year run
MASSILLON – Discount Outlet is preparing to close its doors after more than a 30-year run on the city's northeast side.
In a social media post Friday morning, the Massillon-based retailer announced it will shut down its store at 1070 First St. NE on an unspecified date.
"We've had the privilege of being a part of the Massillon community for all these years, and we appreciate everyone's patronage and support that helped our dream become a reality," according to the post. "Our final day will be announced soon, and we will continue our current store operations until then."
A Discount Outlet human resources representative told The Independent Friday morning that a company official would provide more details about the closure on Monday.
The store will to continue to operate from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
David Maley, Massillon's economic development director, said that Discount Outlet's pending closure will be a loss for the community.
"It's been an institution here for a long time and will definitely be missed," he said.
The company once had a second location in Belden Village. It closed in 2022.
