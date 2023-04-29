A massive Frank Lloyd Wright house is up for sale: See inside the Westhope mansion
A sprawling concrete-and-glass residence designed by famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright is on the market.
Listed for $8 million, the 10,000-square-foot mansion called Westhope is a "remarkable rare jewel" located on 1.5 acres in Tulsa, Oklahoma, according to Sotheby's International Realty’s listing.
The residence – originally designed in 1929 for Wright’s cousin and Tulsa Tribune publisher Richard Lloyd Jones – was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in the 1970s.
“This is a once–in–a-generation property for Tulsa,” listing agent Rob Allen told Realtor.com.
The listing claims the home is his only textile-block house — when the home's exterior is composed of stacks of patterned concrete blocks — built outside of California.
With 5,200 alternating square glass windows and textile blocks, natural light drenches the five bed and four bath home, which also boasts an outdoor pool and a five-car garage. The next buyer will get the home's original built-in bookshelves and long benches, as well as some original wood furniture included in the sale.
Allen said institutional buyers like a university, museum, or foundation, would be considered.
“I don’t want to leave anybody off the table," Allen said. “Whoever takes on this property must have a passion for preserving this significant property and being a steward of something that’s so important, particularly to the people of Tulsa."
A local developer bought the home in 2021 for $2.5 million and did several renovations throughout the home’s interior and exterior, including repairs to its façade, the kitchen, and restoring the stained-concrete floors, according to Tulsa Tours.
More coverage by USA TODAY
Frank Lloyd Wright house in Wisconsin: Listed for less than $1 million for the first time ever
'Elvis slept here!' Or did he?: Rumors about 'king of rock n roll' propel this Airbnb experience
See inside: 'Last true mansion' on New York City's iconic Fifth Avenue listed at $80 million
Housing market: These are the 10 housing markets across the US where home sellers are sitting pretty
What's everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day
Camille Fine is a trending visual producer on USA TODAY's NOW team.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Frank Lloyd Wright Westhope home in Tulsa up for sale: See inside