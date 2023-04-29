U.S. markets closed

A massive Frank Lloyd Wright house is up for sale: See inside the Westhope mansion

Camille Fine, USA TODAY
·2 min read

A  sprawling concrete-and-glass residence designed by famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright is on the market.

Listed for $8 million, the 10,000-square-foot mansion called Westhope is a "remarkable rare jewel" located on 1.5 acres in Tulsa, Oklahoma, according to Sotheby's International Realty’s listing.

The residence – originally designed in 1929 for Wright’s cousin and Tulsa Tribune publisher Richard Lloyd Jones – was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in the 1970s.

“This is a once–in–a-generation property for Tulsa,” listing agent Rob Allen told Realtor.com.

A home that Frank Lloyd Wright designed for his cousin is going up for sale in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
The listing claims the home is his only textile-block house —  when the home's exterior is composed of stacks of patterned concrete blocks — built outside of California.

With 5,200 alternating square glass windows and textile blocks, natural light drenches the five bed and four bath home, which also boasts an outdoor pool and a five-car garage. The next buyer will get the home's original built-in bookshelves and long benches, as well as some original wood furniture included in the sale.

Allen said institutional buyers like a university, museum, or foundation, would be considered.

“I don’t want to leave anybody off the table," Allen said. “Whoever takes on this property must have a passion for preserving this significant property and being a steward of something that’s so important, particularly to the people of Tulsa."

A local developer bought the home in 2021 for $2.5 million and did several renovations throughout the home’s interior and exterior, including repairs to its façade, the kitchen, and restoring the stained-concrete floors, according to Tulsa Tours.

