Massive half-completed building in Independence nicknamed 'Skeletor' put up for sale

The infamous half-built building at 203 Monmouth St. in Independence — known locally as “Skeletor” — is now up for sale in Independence.

For sale: The concrete and metal outer structure of a never-completed three-story building in a small town that has been exposed to the elements for nearly 20 years and many people view as an eyesore.

Price: $2.8 million.

The structure of the building known as Independence Station and Station 203 — and nicknamed as Skeletor by locals — has been listed for sale on real estate website LoopNet.

It’s another chapter in the long history of broken dreams at 203 Monmouth St. in Independence.

The current owner, Aaron Young, didn’t respond to questions about why he is selling the building.

According to Polk County property tax records, the building was last sold for $600,000 in January 2020. It was listed for sale on Oct. 2 for $2,890,000.

The listing says the property was appraised at $9,640,000 in October 2022. It has been assessed at $2,288,360 by Polk County.

According to county property tax records, $67,591.97 in taxes is due on the property. The last property tax assessment for the building was $33,192.46 per year.

According to the city, the site review and certificate of historic appropriateness has been approved by the city. But the engineering plans and building plans are still under review by the city.

From ambitious plans to for sale again

Envisioned as the world’s most environmentally sustainable, mixed-use commercial and residential building, construction started on the proposed $10 million, three-story, 56,000-square-foot structure in 2004.

The concrete and steel skeleton was built over the next two years, and then the progress ground to a stop.

After years of no progress, developer Steven Ribeiro and various companies he was associated with were sued by Johnson Controls, which had loaned nearly $15 million for the project. And Independence sued to foreclose on the project for $600,000 in back system development charges.

But it wasn’t until 2017 that the building was sold for $1.2 million, and it was sold a number of times until Young purchased the building in 2020.

The infamous half-built building at 203 Monmouth St. in Independence initially began construction in 2004.

Young purchased the building in March 2021 after serving as a consultant to the property developers who owned it prior to him.

He planned to build 19,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space on the ground floor. He planned to expand the existing three floors to four and have 28 apartments of various sizes on the upper floors.

And he estimated it would cost $12 million to complete.

But other than cleaning up the property, putting some new fence around it and a rendering of the finished product on the fence, little progress has come to the property, just as it has been since construction ground to a halt in 2005.

Why did it not happen this time?

The number of apartment units under construction in the Willamette Valley has fallen for five consecutive quarters, according to a report by Multi-Family Northwest. That report forecasts that new development of apartment units will continue to decline through 2025.

That is in part due to high interest rates. They’re currently at 5.2% and around 7% for a 30-year mortgage.

“With interest rates this high, it’s hard to turn a project like that into a profitable enterprise for some developer,” Independence spokesperson Emmanuel Goicochea said.

In 2023, Young’s company completed construction for Osprey Point Apartments at 75 C St. in downtown Independence.

The four-story building includes retail businesses on the ground floor and 39 apartments on the upper three floors.

The website for Osprey Point Apartments says to check out its sister property, Station 203. But the website for Station 203 says it is currently unavailable.

Young and the limited liability corporation companies that he is listed as an owner of were sued in November by the Independence Lodge of Elks.

That lawsuit alleges that in 2018 he agreed to purchase the Elks property at 289 Main St. in downtown Independence for $625,000. It alleges that Young agreed to construct a replacement building on an undeveloped lot behind it for $525,000.

Young purchased that property for $65,000 in 2019, according to Polk County property tax records.

The lawsuit alleges that Young agreed to build a new Elks Lodge by April 30, 2020.

But on Jan. 23, 2023, according to the suit, Young told the Elks that he has no timetable for when he would be able to find financing to build the project and they should “look elsewhere” to complete the project.

The Elks are suing for $600,000.

Young hasn’t responded to that lawsuit, according to court documents.

Bill Poehler covers Marion and Polk County for the Statesman Journal. Contact him at bpoehler@StatesmanJournal.com

