Massive Investment in Africa Data Center Construction Market by 2028 as Africa Emerges as the Next Frontier of the Global Data Center Market- Arizton
CHICAGO, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Africa data center construction market will grow at a CAGR of 10.7% during 2022-2028.
To Know More, Download the Free Sample Report: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3778
Browse In-Depth TOC on the Africa Data Center Market
29 - Tables
93 - Charts
310 – Pages
Africa is being called the next frontier of the data center industry as large numbers of data centers along with large power capacities are coming up. The data center demand in the region is fuelled by the rise in the adoption of 5G, artificial intelligence, government incentives, and smart city initiatives.
The region is also witnessing cloud investments leading to data center growth. For instance, in April 2022, Kasi Cloud, a cloud-based service provider in the region, opened a data center in Nigeria to expand its services. South Africa is one of the major data center markets witnessing the opening of cloud regions by Google, Oracle, and Amazon Web Services. The region witnessed acquisitions, where the MainOne data center was acquired by Equinix and Teraco by Digital Realty.
Africa Data Center Construction Market Report Scope
Report Attributes
Details
Market Size (2028)
USD 1.40 Billion
Market Size (2022)
USD 763.7 Million
CAGR by Revenue (2022-2028)
10.70 %
Market Size - Area (2028)
1.21 Million Square Feet
Power Capacity (2028)
240.5 MW
Base Year
2022
Forecast Year
2023-2028
Market Segmentation
Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Technique, General Construction, Tier Standards, and Geography
Geographic Analysis
Africa (South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, Egypt, Ethiopia, and Other African Countries)
Market Dynamics
· Increasing Adoption of Cloud Services
· Growth in Penetration of Big Data & IoT Market
· The Rise in Renewable Energy Adoption
· Increase in Submarine Cable & Inland Connectivity
Looking for More Information? Download the Free Sample Report: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3778
Investment Analysis
In April 2022, Airtel Nigeria opened its data center in Nigeria. Kasi Cloud started the construction of the Lagos facility in Nigeria, and Raxio Data Centres started the construction of a data center facility in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Ivory Cost as part of their expansion in the region.
In 2022, South Africa was a leader in new investments, followed by Kenya, Nigeria, Egypt, Congo, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Ethiopia, and other African countries.
In September 2022, Amazon Web Services launched its new service in South Africa, Amazon Workspace, which provides cloud-based services in the region.
In June 2022, Africa Data Centres announced its plan to expand its presence in Cape Town with a new data center facility. The facility will have eight data halls offering 20 MW of power capacity and is expected to be operational by 2023.
October 2022: NTT Global Data Centers opened its new data center facility in South Africa. The data center facility "Johannesburg 1 Data Center" has a power capacity of 12 MW with an area of more than 64,583 square feet.
Key Market Participants' Initiatives
The African data center construction market is witnessing increased demand across industries, and acquisitions & joint ventures enable new players to enter the market, attract customers, and capture a higher market share.
Colocation Service Providers such as Africa Data Centres, Digital Parks Africa, Raxio Data Centres, IXAfrica, Rack Centre, and Wingu are the major operators in the region. The region is witnessing potential growth through these providers; for instance, Raxio Data Centres is developing around five facilities across Angola, Ethiopia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ivory Coast, Mozambique, and Tanzania, expected to be operational during the forecast period.
In 2022, the Africa data center construction market also witnessed the entry of investors like Vantage Data Centers, Airtel Nigeria, Cloudoon, Open Access Data Centres, and Kasi Cloud. For instance, Open Access Data Centres opened more than 20 data center facilities in South Africa and Nigeria.
Customization Available: https://www.arizton.com/customize-report/3778
The report includes the investment in the following areas:
Infrastructure
Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
General Construction
Electrical Infrastructure
UPS Systems
Generators
Transfer Switches & Switchgear
PDUs
Other Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems
Racks
Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems
CRAC and CRAH Units
Chillers Units
Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers
Other Cooling Units
Cooling Techniques
Air-based Cooling
Liquid-based Cooling
General Construction
Core & Shell Development
Installation & Commissioning Services
Engineering & Building Design
Fire Detection & Suppression
Physical Security
DCIM/BMS Solutions
Tier Standard
Tier I & Tier II
Tier III
Tier IV
Geography
Africa
Major Vendors
Prominent Support Infrastructure Providers
4energy
ABB
Caterpillar
Cummins
Delta Electronics
EATON
EVAPCO
Enlogic
Legrand
Master Power Technologies
Rittal
Rolls-Royce
Schneider Electric
Siemens
STULZ
Vertiv
Prominent Data Center Construction Contractors
Abbeydale
Advanced Vision Morocco
ARSMAGNA
Arup
Atkins
b2 Architects
CAP DC
Chess Enterprises
Copy Cat Group
Eastra Solutions
Edarat Group
EDS Engineers
Egypro
H&MV Engineering
Ingenium
Interkel
JLB Architects
MWK Engineering
Orascom Construction
Royal HaskoningDHV
Shaker Group
Sterling & Wilson
Summit Technology Solutions
Tri-Star Construction
United Egypt
Westwood Management
Data Center Investors
21st Century Technology
Africa Data Centres
Digital Parks Africa
Galaxy Backbone
icolo.io (Digital Realty)
IXAfrica
MainOne
Medallion Communications
NTT Global Data Centers
Paratus Namibia
Rack Centre
Raxio Data Centres
Telecom Egypt
Teraco (Digital Realty)
Wingu
New Entrants
Open Access Data Centres (OADC)
Nxtra by Airtel
Cloudoon
Kasi Cloud
Vantage Data Center
Why Arizton Research Reports?
100% Customer Satisfaction
24x7 availability – we are always there when you need us.
200+ Fortune 500 Companies trust Arizton's report.
80% of our reports are exclusive and first in the industry.
100% more data and analysis.
1000+ reports published to date.
Additional Benefit Post-Purchase
1hr of free analyst discussion
10% of customization
Check Out Some of the Top-Selling Research Reports:
Middle East Data Center Construction Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2023–2028: The Middle East data center construction market to reach USD 2.86 billion by 2028. Compass Datacenters, Digital Realty, Infinity, EDGNEX, Global Technical Realty, Quantum Switch, and ZeroPoint DC are new entrants in the Middle East data center construction market.
South Africa Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2022-2027: South Africa data center market will witness investments of USD 3,228.3 million by 2027. South Africa is the top data center market in Africa. The increase in internet and social media penetration driven by COVID-19, deployment of 5G, improved inland connectivity, and low electricity and land prices make South Africa an attractive market for investors.
Middle East and Africa Data Center Colocation Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027: The Middle East and Africa data center colocation market to reach USD 2.61 billion by 2027. The growth in internet penetration, social media usage, and smart city initiatives drives the market.
Africa Data Center Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027: Africa data center market witnessed investments of USD 5 billion by 2027. The factors driving the growth of the Africa data center market are migration from on-premise to colocation and managed services, growing smart city initiatives, and government support for data centers.
Table of Content
1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES
3 RESEARCH PROCESS
4 SCOPE & COVERAGE
4.1 MARKET DEFINITION
4.2 BASE YEAR
4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY
4.4 MARKET SEGMENTS
4.4.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY INFRASTRUCTURE
4.4.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY ELECTRICAL INFRASTRUCTURE
4.4.3 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY MECHANICAL INFRASTRUCTURE
4.4.4 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY COOLING SYSTEMS
4.4.5 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY COOLING TECHNIQUES
4.4.6 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GENERAL CONSTRUCTION
4.4.7 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TIER STANDARDS
4.4.8 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GEOGRAPHY
5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS
5.1 KEY CAVEATS
5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION
5.3 MARKET DERIVATION
6 PREMIUM INSIGHTS
6.1 KEY HIGHLIGHTS
6.2 SEGMENTAL ANALYSIS
6.3 MARKET TRENDS
6.4 GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
6.5 KEY MARKET PARTICIPANTS' INITIATIVES
7 MARKET AT A GLANCE
8 INTRODUCTION
8.1 DATA CENTER SITE SELECTION CRITERIA
8.1.1 KEY
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS
9.1 INCREASE IN SMART CITY INITIATIVES
9.2 GOVERNMENT SUPPORT FOR DATA CENTER DEVELOPMENT
9.3 GROWING ADOPTION OF ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
9.4 MIGRATION FROM ON-PREMISES TO COLOCATION & MANAGED SERVICES
9.5 RISE IN 5G NETWORK CONNECTIVITY AND EDGE DATA CENTER DEPLOYMENTS
10 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS
10.1 INCREASING ADOPTION OF CLOUD SERVICES
10.2 GROWTH IN PENETRATION OF BIG DATA & IOT
10.3 RISE IN RENEWABLE ENERGY ADOPTION
10.4 INCREASE IN SUBMARINE CABLE & INLAND CONNECTIVITY
11 MARKET RESTRAINTS
11.1 LOW BUDGETS & INVESTMENT CONSTRAINTS IN DATA CENTER DEVELOPMENT
11.2 LOCATION CONSTRAINTS ON DATA CENTERS
11.3 DEARTH OF SKILLED WORKFORCE
11.4 SECURITY THREATS IN DATA CENTERS
12 MARKET LANDSCAPE
12.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
12.2 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
12.3 AREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
12.4 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
12.5 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
12.5.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS
12.5.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS
12.5.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS
12.5.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES
12.5.5 COMPETITIVE RIVALRY
13 INFRASTRUCTURE
13.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
13.2 ELECTRICAL INFRASTRUCTURE
13.2.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.2.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.3 MECHANICAL INFRASTRUCTURE
13.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.4 GENERAL CONSTRUCTION
13.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14 ELECTRICAL INFRASTRUCTURE
14.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
14.2 UPS SYSTEMS
14.2.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.2.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.3 GENERATORS
14.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.4 TRANSFER SWITCHES & SWITCHGEAR
14.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.5 POWER DISTRIBUTION UNITS
14.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.6 OTHER ELECTRICAL INFRASTRUCTURE
14.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.6.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15 MECHANICAL INFRASTRUCTURE
15.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
15.2 COOLING SYSTEMS
15.2.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.2.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.3 RACKS
15.3.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
15.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.4 OTHER MECHANICAL INFRASTRUCTURE
15.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16 COOLING SYSTEMS
16.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
16.2 CRAC & CRAH UNITS
16.2.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
16.2.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16.3 CHILLER UNITS
16.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16.4 COOLING TOWERS, CONDENSERS & DRY COOLERS
16.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16.5 OTHER COOLING UNITS
16.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17 COOLING TECHNIQUE
17.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
17.2 AIR-BASED COOLING
17.2.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
17.2.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.3 LIQUID-BASED COOLING
17.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
17.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18 GENERAL CONSTRUCTION
18.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
18.2 CORE & SHELL DEVELOPMENT
18.2.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
18.2.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.3 INSTALLATION & COMMISSIONING SERVICES
18.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
18.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.4 ENGINEERING & BUILDING DESIGN
18.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
18.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.5 FIRE DETECTION & SUPPRESSION
18.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
18.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.6 PHYSICAL SECURITY
18.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
18.6.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.7 DCIM/BMS SOLUTIONS
18.7.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
18.7.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19 TIER STANDARDS
19.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
19.2 TIER STANDARDS OVERVIEW
19.3 TIER I & II
19.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
19.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.4 TIER III
19.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
19.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.5 TIER IV
19.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
19.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20 GEOGRAPHY
20.1 INVESTMENT: MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
20.2 AREA: MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
20.3 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
21 SOUTH AFRICA
21.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
21.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
21.3 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.4 AREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.5 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.6 SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22 KENYA
22.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
22.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
22.3 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.4 AREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.5 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.6 SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
23 NIGERIA
23.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
23.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
23.3 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
23.4 AREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
23.5 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
23.6 SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
24 EGYPT
24.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
24.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
24.3 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
24.4 AREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
24.5 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
24.6 SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
25 ETHIOPIA
25.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
25.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
25.3 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
25.4 AREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
25.5 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
25.6 SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
26 OTHER AFRICAN COUNTRIES
26.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
26.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
26.3 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
26.4 AREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
26.5 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
26.6 SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
27 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
27.1 SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE
27.2 CONSTRUCTION CONTRACTORS
27.3 DATA CENTER INVESTORS
28 PROMINENT SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDERS
28.1 4ENERGY
28.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
28.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS
28.2 ABB
28.3 CATERPILLAR
28.4 CUMMINS
28.5 DELTA ELECTRONICS
28.6 EATON
28.7 EVAPCO
28.8 ENLOGIC
28.9 LEGRAND
28.10 MASTER POWER TECHNOLOGIES
28.11 RITTAL
28.12 ROLLS-ROYCE
28.13 SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC
28.14 SIEMENS
28.15 STULZ
28.16 VERTIV
29 PROMINENT DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION CONTRACTORS
29.1 ABBEYDALE
29.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
29.1.2 SERVICE OFFERINGS
29.2 ADVANCED VISION MOROCCO
29.3 ARSMAGNA
29.4 ARUP
29.5 ATKINS
29.6 B2 ARCHITECTS
29.7 CAP DC
29.8 CHESS ENTERPRISES
29.9 COPY CAT GROUP
29.10 EASTRA SOLUTIONS
29.11 EDARAT GROUP
29.12 EDS ENGINEERS
29.13 EGYPRO
29.14 H&MV ENGINEERING
29.15 INGENIUM
29.16 INTERKEL
29.17 JLB ARCHITECTS
29.18 MWK ENGINEERING
29.19 ORASCOM CONSTRUCTION
29.20 ROYAL HASKONINGDHV
29.21 SHAKER GROUP
29.22 STERLING AND WILSON
29.23 SUMMIT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS
29.24 TRI-STAR CONSTRUCTION
29.25 UNITED EGYPT
29.26 WESTWOOD MANAGEMENT
30 DATA CENTER INVESTORS
30.1 21ST CENTURY TECHNOLOGIES
30.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
30.1.2 SERVICE OFFERINGS
30.2 AFRICA DATA CENTRES
30.3 DIGITAL PARKS AFRICA
30.4 DIGITAL REALTY
30.5 EQUINIX
30.6 GALAXY BACKBONE
30.7 IXAFRICA
30.8 MEDALLION COMMUNICATIONS
30.9 NTT GLOBAL DATA CENTERS
30.10 PARATUS NAMIBIA
30.11 RACK CENTRE
30.12 RAXIO DATA CENTRES
30.13 TELECOM EGYPT
30.14 WINGU
31 NEW ENTRANTS
31.1 OPEN ACCESS DATA CENTRES
31.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
31.1.2 SERVICE OFFERINGS
31.2 AIRTEL NIGERIA
31.3 CLOUDOON
31.4 KASI CLOUD
31.5 GOOGLE
31.6 VANTAGE DATA CENTERS
32 REPORT SUMMARY
32.1 KEY TAKEAWAYS
33 QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY
33.1 AFRICA DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET
33.1.1 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
33.1.2 INFRASTRUCTURE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
33.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION
33.2.1 ELECTRICAL INFRASTRUCTURE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
33.2.2 MECHANICAL INFRASTRUCTURE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
33.2.3 COOLING SYSTEMS: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
33.2.4 COOLING TECHNIQUES: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
33.2.5 GENERAL CONSTRUCTION: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
33.2.6 TIER STANDARDS: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
33.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
33.3.1 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
33.3.2 AREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
33.3.3 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
33.4 SOUTH AFRICA
33.4.1 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
33.4.2 INFRASTRUCTURE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
33.5 KENYA
33.5.1 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
33.5.2 INFRASTRUCTURE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
33.6 NIGERIA
33.6.1 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
33.6.2 INFRASTRUCTURE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
33.7 EGYPT
33.7.1 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
33.7.2 INFRASTRUCTURE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
33.8 ETHIOPIA
33.8.1 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
33.8.2 INFRASTRUCTURE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
33.9 OTHER AFRICAN COUNTRIES
33.9.1 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
33.9.2 INFRASTRUCTURE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
34 APPENDIX
34.1 ABBREVIATIONS
About Us:
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.
We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.
Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.
Contact Us
Call: +1-312-235-2040
+1 302 469 0707
Mail: enquiry@arizton.com
Contact Us: https://www.arizton.com/contact-us
Blog: https://www.arizton.com/blog
Website: https://www.arizton.com/
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2072744/Africa_Data_Center_Construction_Market.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/massive-investment-in-africa-data-center-construction-market-by-2028-as-africa-emerges-as-the-next-frontier-of-the-global-data-center-market--arizton-301819646.html
SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence