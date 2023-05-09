Massive Investment in Africa Data Center Construction Market by 2028 as Africa Emerges as the Next Frontier of the Global Data Center Market- Arizton

CHICAGO, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Africa data center construction market will grow at a CAGR of 10.7% during 2022-2028.

Africa Data Center Construction Market

Browse In-Depth TOC on the Africa Data Center Market

29 - Tables

93 - Charts

310 – Pages

Africa is being called the next frontier of the data center industry as large numbers of data centers along with large power capacities are coming up. The data center demand in the region is fuelled by the rise in the adoption of 5G, artificial intelligence, government incentives, and smart city initiatives.

The region is also witnessing cloud investments leading to data center growth. For instance, in April 2022, Kasi Cloud, a cloud-based service provider in the region, opened a data center in Nigeria to expand its services. South Africa is one of the major data center markets witnessing the opening of cloud regions by Google, Oracle, and Amazon Web Services. The region witnessed acquisitions, where the MainOne data center was acquired by Equinix and Teraco by Digital Realty.

Africa Data Center Construction Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 1.40 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 763.7 Million CAGR by Revenue (2022-2028) 10.70 % Market Size - Area (2028) 1.21 Million Square Feet Power Capacity (2028) 240.5 MW Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segmentation Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Technique, General Construction, Tier Standards, and Geography Geographic Analysis Africa (South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, Egypt, Ethiopia, and Other African Countries) Market Dynamics · Increasing Adoption of Cloud Services · Growth in Penetration of Big Data & IoT Market · The Rise in Renewable Energy Adoption · Increase in Submarine Cable & Inland Connectivity

Investment Analysis

In April 2022, Airtel Nigeria opened its data center in Nigeria. Kasi Cloud started the construction of the Lagos facility in Nigeria, and Raxio Data Centres started the construction of a data center facility in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Ivory Cost as part of their expansion in the region.

In 2022, South Africa was a leader in new investments, followed by Kenya, Nigeria, Egypt, Congo, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Ethiopia, and other African countries.

In September 2022, Amazon Web Services launched its new service in South Africa, Amazon Workspace, which provides cloud-based services in the region.

In June 2022, Africa Data Centres announced its plan to expand its presence in Cape Town with a new data center facility. The facility will have eight data halls offering 20 MW of power capacity and is expected to be operational by 2023.

October 2022: NTT Global Data Centers opened its new data center facility in South Africa. The data center facility "Johannesburg 1 Data Center" has a power capacity of 12 MW with an area of more than 64,583 square feet.

Key Market Participants' Initiatives

The African data center construction market is witnessing increased demand across industries, and acquisitions & joint ventures enable new players to enter the market, attract customers, and capture a higher market share.

Colocation Service Providers such as Africa Data Centres, Digital Parks Africa, Raxio Data Centres, IXAfrica, Rack Centre, and Wingu are the major operators in the region. The region is witnessing potential growth through these providers; for instance, Raxio Data Centres is developing around five facilities across Angola, Ethiopia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ivory Coast, Mozambique, and Tanzania, expected to be operational during the forecast period.

In 2022, the Africa data center construction market also witnessed the entry of investors like Vantage Data Centers, Airtel Nigeria, Cloudoon, Open Access Data Centres, and Kasi Cloud. For instance, Open Access Data Centres opened more than 20 data center facilities in South Africa and Nigeria.

The report includes the investment in the following areas:

Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgear

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC and CRAH Units

Chillers Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

Other Cooling Units

Cooling Techniques

Air-based Cooling

Liquid-based Cooling

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression

Physical Security

DCIM/BMS Solutions

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Geography

Africa

Major Vendors

Prominent Support Infrastructure Providers

4energy

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

EATON

EVAPCO

Enlogic

Legrand

Master Power Technologies

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Vertiv

Prominent Data Center Construction Contractors

Abbeydale

Advanced Vision Morocco

ARSMAGNA

Arup

Atkins

b2 Architects

CAP DC

Chess Enterprises

Copy Cat Group

Eastra Solutions

Edarat Group

EDS Engineers

Egypro

H&MV Engineering

Ingenium

Interkel

JLB Architects

MWK Engineering

Orascom Construction

Royal HaskoningDHV

Shaker Group

Sterling & Wilson

Summit Technology Solutions

Tri-Star Construction

United Egypt

Westwood Management

Data Center Investors

21st Century Technology

Africa Data Centres

Digital Parks Africa

Galaxy Backbone

icolo.io (Digital Realty)

IXAfrica

MainOne

Medallion Communications

NTT Global Data Centers

Paratus Namibia

Rack Centre

Raxio Data Centres

Telecom Egypt

Teraco (Digital Realty)

Wingu

New Entrants

Open Access Data Centres (OADC)

Nxtra by Airtel

Cloudoon

Kasi Cloud

Google

Vantage Data Center

34 APPENDIX

34.1 ABBREVIATIONS

