U.S. markets close in 3 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,309.61
    -39.26 (-0.90%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,694.63
    -384.55 (-1.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,378.96
    -169.10 (-1.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,990.66
    -18.68 (-0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.03
    +1.96 (+2.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,904.60
    +4.80 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    24.29
    +0.30 (+1.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1337
    +0.0024 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9410
    +0.0090 (+0.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3591
    -0.0010 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9320
    +0.2330 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,619.08
    -1,125.12 (-2.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    857.97
    +23.68 (+2.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.21
    +9.88 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

Massive investment plan in the United States

·3 min read

ANCENIS, France, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Manitou Group, the worldwide reference in handling, powered access and earthmoving, today announced plans to invest €70 million (US$80 million) in its two North American manufacturing facilities in Yankton and Madison, South Dakota. This investment is to be spent on the extension of both sites, an innovation drive, and the development of new ranges. Through this program, the group reasserts its strong ambitions to achieve the targets set in its strategic plan New Horizons 2025.

Activity at a historic level
With an order book standing at an all-time high of over 3 billion euros, Manitou Group is investing amid a period of sustainable growth. This 70-million-euro plan will initially finance the extension of the production facilities of Yankton (articulated loaders and telehandlers) and Madison (skid steers and track loaders), and subsequently fund the modernization of industrial equipments. Elisabeth Ausimour, President of the Product division, explains: "We have an extremely promising outlook on our markets, which entirely substantiates these investments. These new developments will enable us to absorb peaks in demand, permanently increase our production capacities and increase the safety of our workers, in particular by optimizing flow management. Consequently, we expect to increase our output on these sites by more than 150% by 2026. These projects also fall within our low-carbon transition, through the development of new electric ranges."

Find here a short video that presents this investment plan.

Extensions and new hires
The Yankton facility will see its surface area increase by more than 6,000 sqm (65,000 sq ft), compared with 18,500 sqm today (200,000 sq ft), while more than 7,500 sqm (80,000 sq ft) will be added to the 30,000 sqm (325,000 sq ft) of production space at Madison. The equipment upgrading relates to mechanical welding and assembly, with the notable additions of new welding robots and laser cutting machines. To support its development, the group intends to hire 50 people on each of these sites between now and 2023, in job categories such as welders, assemblers, maintenance technicians and purchasers. Manitou Group will draw on an attractive employer brand and particularly advantageous benefits packages to attract skills in a State with one of the lowest unemployment rates in the USA.

R&D investment focused on renewing product ranges
In parallel with the industrial investment which will account for approximately €50 million (US$57 milllion), nearly €20 million (US$23 million) will be dedicated to research and development. The group's major R&D projects include accelerating the renewal of product ranges and designing electric compact loaders and telehandlers between now and 2026 on these two North American sites. Franck Buisard, VP Product Unit Compact and Articulated Loaders and Managing Director of Manitou Equipment America, adds: "This massive investment is a clear indication of the group's ambition in North America, where there exists considerable market potential. The R&D teams are particularly excited about working on these highly strategic projects, aligned with the priorities in our CSR roadmap."

Included within the €460 million (US$530 million) global investment envelope in the New Horizons 2025 strategic plan, these projects will launch in the second quarter of 2022 and will continue through 2026.

DOWNLOAD THE VISUALS FROM THE NEW MEDIA LIBRARY ACCESSIBLE AT WWW.MANITOU-GROUP.COM UNDER MEDIA

Get the latest news from the group at www.manitou-group.com and on social media

Get the latest news from the group at www.manitou-group.com and on social media Manitou Group is a worldwide reference in the handling, powered access, and earthmoving sectors. By improving workplace conditions, safety, and performance, our environment remains renewable and sustainable for mankind.

Through its 3 iconic brands — Manitou, Gehl, and Mustang by Manitou — the group develops, manufactures, and provides equipment and services for the construction, agriculture, and industrial markets.

By constantly innovating its products & services, Manitou Group constantly adds value to exceed its stakeholders' expectations.

Always attuned to its customers via its expert network of over 1,050 dealers, the group continues to be true to its roots by keeping its headquarters in France. That focus, which powered sales to €1.9 billion in 2021, informs its talented worldwide team of 4,500 whose passion ceaselessly motivates the group.

PR contact in the USA: Julie Ryerj.ryer@manitou-group.com – Cell phone: +1 262 388 4372

PR contact: Franck LETHOREY – f.lethorey@manitou-group.com – Tel: +33 2 40 09 17 56 / +33 7 86 70 85 62 Company information available at: www.manitou-group.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/massive-investment-plan-in-the-united-states-301487511.html

SOURCE Manitou Group

Recommended Stories

  • 16-year-old shot, hospitalized with non-fatal wound in Delta Twp. incident, deputies say

    Deputies arrested an individual they consider a "subject," finding a firearm "nearby him" after a brief foot chase, according to the Facebook post.

  • Police searching for woman wanted in connection with disappearance of Deja Cummings

    The New Iberia Police Department is searching for Cassidy Linch who the department said is connected to the disappearance of Deja Cummings.

  • Facebook is pushing Reels into nearly every part of its app

    Facebook is officially launching “Facebook Reels,” the Facebook-centric version of the feature that first launched on Instagram last year.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Dropped on Earnings Day

    Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) will report its financial results for Q4 2021 after close of trading tonight. With the company having just announced, a week ago, that it will reopen sales of tickets for space tourism flights (with prices starting at $450,000 per ticket), investors are naturally curious to hear more details about what's in store for Virgin Galactic. As of 11:25 a.m. ET, Virgin Galactic stock is down 6.4% ahead of the results.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    Tech stock investors have had a rough three months. The Nasdaq Composite Index has declined by around 16.6% from its peak back in mid-November as the growing prospect of higher interest rates has dampened investors' risk appetites. Of course, not all growth stocks will recover fully from this recent (and prolonged) slump, so it pays to be careful when selecting tech companies trading at correction-level prices.

  • 2 Reasons You Shouldn't Be Concerned About Shopify Right Now

    Shopify's drop after earnings might have worried some investors, but it wasn't all bad news.

  • ‘Waiting for the perfect moment may not be the best strategy’: 3 things investors should do right now as Ukraine-Russia crisis escalates

    Americans woke up after a three-day weekend to more market turmoil as the Ukraine-Russian crisis escalates. In many ways, it was a replay of what investors have seen with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) in recent months — another major disruption to global stock markets. The latest stock-market turmoil has come as markets have attempted to recalibrate amid policy changes at the Federal Reserve, record-high levels of inflation.

  • QuantumScape Hits Its Mark, but Still Stalls Out in the Market

    The electric vehicle battery maker achieved its four targeted milestones, but the stock still sags after earnings.

  • Can Upstart Succeed in a Rising-Rate Environment?

    There's no denying that the company delivered an incredibly strong fourth quarter. The stock has performed well since the company reported those results on Feb. 15. The development of Upstart's auto business looks to be coming along, and Upstart also provided revenue guidance for this year that exceeded prior analyst estimates.

  • Home Depot, Its Charts Already Weakening, Is Drilled After Earnings

    Home improvement retailer Home Depot Inc. reported its fourth-quarter results Tuesday morning and beat earnings and revenue forecasts, but traders were sellers of the stock at the open. Let's take a fresh look at the charts and indicators of Home Depot. The trading volume has been heavier the past three months as traders and investors appear to be voting with their feet.

  • Nine Beaten-Down Stocks Must Jump 100% Just To Get Your Money Back

    If you're waiting for some fallen S&P 500 stocks to bounce back — hope you're patient. Many must double in value to get your money back.

  • 2 Reasons to Buy Moderna, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) was one of the most popular stocks of the past two years. The biotech developed one of the first COVID-19 vaccines to be widely approved by regulators. Against this backdrop, you may wonder whether it's too late to invest in Moderna.

  • Palantir Simply Isn't a Palatable Stock Even After Its Big Decline

    A closer look at how the provider of data analytics software is growing its revenue gives reason for concern..

  • Investing like a recession is coming makes no sense: strategist

    Don't hide your head in the sand amid these nervous markets, warns JPMorgan market strategist Mislav Matejka.

  • Sberbank, VTB shares rebound as Russia's top banks escape UK sanctions

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Shares in Russia's two largest lenders, Sberbank and VTB, reversed early losses to trade higher on Tuesday after the state-controlled groups escaped British sanctions on Russian banks. British sanctions targeted Bank Rossiya, Black Sea Bank, Genbank, IS Bank and Promsvyazbank - smaller lenders of which only the latter is on the Russian central bank's list of systemically important credit institutions. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also sanctioned three high-net worth individuals in response to Russia's decision to deploy troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine after recognising their independence.

  • Bank CEO Gives $500,000 of Shares to His Chauffeur, Home Help

    (Bloomberg) -- The chief executive officer of IDFC First Bank Ltd. gifted $530,000 worth of the shares he owns to his driver, trainer, and helpers at home and office in an unusual gesture of philanthropy in India.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsBeijing Backs

  • 4 Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch In February 2022: Apple Sells Off

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended January 2022 sharply off its record highs. The best Dow Jones stocks to buy and watch in February 2022 are American Express, Apple, Chevron and Microsoft. There are clear winners — and losers — heading into the middle of February.

  • What You Need To Know About Two Harbors Investment Corp.'s (NYSE:TWO) Investor Composition

    The big shareholder groups in Two Harbors Investment Corp. ( NYSE:TWO ) have power over the company. Generally...

  • Calculating The Fair Value Of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Confluent, Inc...

  • Intel chief says he would be open to joining consortium to buy Arm

    Even before Nvidia offered $40 billion to buy Arm — a deal that fell apart earlier this month — Intel explored joining a consortium to do the same. Now, its CEO says he's still open to that idea.