Massive Multiplayer Online (MMO) Games Market Size to Grow by USD 21.25 billion | Rise of Professional Gaming to Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Massive multiplayer online (MMO) games are multiplayer online games that can be played by several players worldwide. The global MMO games market report provides insights into different types of MMO gaming genres in the market, along with revenue models. It also provides insights into market-related information from different geographic regions along with competitors in the global market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Massive Multiplayer Online (MMO) Games Market by Revenue, Genre, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The massive multiplayer online (MMO) games market size is expected to grow by USD 21.25 bn from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.45% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Massive Multiplayer Online (MMO) Games Market 2022-2026: Scope

The massive multiplayer online (MMO) games market report covers the following areas:

Massive Multiplayer Online (MMO) Games Market 2022-2026 : Vendor Analysis

The massive multiplayer online (MMO) games market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technological innovation and M&A to compete in the market.

Activision Blizzard Inc., Aeria Games GmbH, Ankama Games, CCP ehf., ChangYou.com Ltd., CipSoft GmbH, Cryptic Studios Inc., eGames LLC, Electronic Arts Inc., GungHo Online Entertainment Inc., Jagex Ltd., King.com Ltd., KONAMI HOLDINGS CORP., NCSoft Corp., Take Two Interactive Software Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., The Walt Disney Co., Valve Corp., WebZen Inc., and Wemade Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

Technavio Insights

Massive Multiplayer Online (MMO) Games Market 2022-2026: Driver

The rise of professional gaming is driving the global massive multiplayer online (MMO) games market growth. Game artists make use of communication technologies and animated characters to deeply immerse their audiences in the gaming environment. Audio programmers add music, sound, effects, and voice to gaming characters. The use of artificial intelligence helps game programmers make interacting with non-playable characters realistic in the gaming environment. Such factors are expected to positively impact the market growth in the forecast period.

Massive Multiplayer Online (MMO) Games Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Geography

Revenue

Massive Multiplayer Online (MMO) Games Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist massive multiplayer online (MMO) games market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the massive multiplayer online (MMO) games market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the massive multiplayer online (MMO) games market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of massive multiplayer online (MMO) games market vendors

Massive Multiplayer Online (MMO) Games Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.45% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 21.25 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.01 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Activision Blizzard Inc., Aeria Games GmbH, Ankama Games, CCP ehf., ChangYou.com Ltd., CipSoft GmbH, Cryptic Studios Inc., eGames LLC, Electronic Arts Inc., GungHo Online Entertainment Inc., Jagex Ltd., King.com Ltd., KONAMI HOLDINGS CORP., NCSoft Corp., Take Two Interactive Software Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., The Walt Disney Co., Valve Corp., WebZen Inc., and Wemade Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Revenue

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Revenue

5.3 Free to Play (F2P) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Pay to Play (P2P) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Revenue

6 Market Segmentation by Genre

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Genre

6.3 MMO Role Play Games (MMORPG) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 MMO First Person Shooter (MMOFPS) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 MMO Real Time Strategy (MMORTS) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.7 Market opportunity by Genre

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Activision Blizzard Inc.

11.4 Aeria Games GmbH

11.5 Ankama Games

11.6 CCP ehf.

11.7 ChangYou.com Ltd.

11.8 CipSoft GmbH

11.9 Electronic Arts Inc.

11.10 Take Two Interactive Software Inc.

11.11 Tencent Holdings Ltd.

11.12 Valve Corp.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

