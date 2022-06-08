Massive Multiplayer Online (MMO) Games Market Size to Grow by USD 21.25 billion | Rise of Professional Gaming to Boost Growth | Technavio
NEW YORK, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Massive multiplayer online (MMO) games are multiplayer online games that can be played by several players worldwide. The global MMO games market report provides insights into different types of MMO gaming genres in the market, along with revenue models. It also provides insights into market-related information from different geographic regions along with competitors in the global market.
The massive multiplayer online (MMO) games market size is expected to grow by USD 21.25 bn from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.45% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
Massive Multiplayer Online (MMO) Games Market 2022-2026: Scope
The massive multiplayer online (MMO) games market report covers the following areas:
Massive Multiplayer Online (MMO) Games Market industry analysis
Massive Multiplayer Online (MMO) Games Market 2022-2026 : Vendor Analysis
The massive multiplayer online (MMO) games market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technological innovation and M&A to compete in the market.
Activision Blizzard Inc., Aeria Games GmbH, Ankama Games, CCP ehf., ChangYou.com Ltd., CipSoft GmbH, Cryptic Studios Inc., eGames LLC, Electronic Arts Inc., GungHo Online Entertainment Inc., Jagex Ltd., King.com Ltd., KONAMI HOLDINGS CORP., NCSoft Corp., Take Two Interactive Software Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., The Walt Disney Co., Valve Corp., WebZen Inc., and Wemade Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.
Technavio Insights
Massive Multiplayer Online (MMO) Games Market 2022-2026: Driver
The rise of professional gaming is driving the global massive multiplayer online (MMO) games market growth. Game artists make use of communication technologies and animated characters to deeply immerse their audiences in the gaming environment. Audio programmers add music, sound, effects, and voice to gaming characters. The use of artificial intelligence helps game programmers make interacting with non-playable characters realistic in the gaming environment. Such factors are expected to positively impact the market growth in the forecast period.
Massive Multiplayer Online (MMO) Games Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
Geography
Revenue
Massive Multiplayer Online (MMO) Games Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist massive multiplayer online (MMO) games market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the massive multiplayer online (MMO) games market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the massive multiplayer online (MMO) games market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of massive multiplayer online (MMO) games market vendors
Massive Multiplayer Online (MMO) Games Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.45%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 21.25 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
9.01
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 48%
Key consumer countries
US, China, India, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Activision Blizzard Inc., Aeria Games GmbH, Ankama Games, CCP ehf., ChangYou.com Ltd., CipSoft GmbH, Cryptic Studios Inc., eGames LLC, Electronic Arts Inc., GungHo Online Entertainment Inc., Jagex Ltd., King.com Ltd., KONAMI HOLDINGS CORP., NCSoft Corp., Take Two Interactive Software Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., The Walt Disney Co., Valve Corp., WebZen Inc., and Wemade Co. Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Revenue
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Revenue
5.3 Free to Play (F2P) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Pay to Play (P2P) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Revenue
6 Market Segmentation by Genre
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Genre
6.3 MMO Role Play Games (MMORPG) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.4 MMO First Person Shooter (MMOFPS) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.5 MMO Real Time Strategy (MMORTS) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.7 Market opportunity by Genre
7 Customer Landscape
7.1 Customer landscape overview
8 Geographic Landscape
8.1 Geographic segmentation
8.2 Geographic comparison
8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.13 Market opportunity by geography
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Market drivers
9.2 Market challenges
9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Vendor landscape
10.3 Landscape disruption
10.4 Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
11.2 Market positioning of vendors
11.3 Activision Blizzard Inc.
11.4 Aeria Games GmbH
11.5 Ankama Games
11.6 CCP ehf.
11.7 ChangYou.com Ltd.
11.8 CipSoft GmbH
11.9 Electronic Arts Inc.
11.10 Take Two Interactive Software Inc.
11.11 Tencent Holdings Ltd.
11.12 Valve Corp.
12 Appendix
12.1 Scope of the report
12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
12.4 Research methodology
12.5 List of abbreviations
