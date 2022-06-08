U.S. markets open in 3 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,145.75
    -13.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,036.00
    -129.00 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,693.00
    -18.50 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,911.10
    -7.50 (-0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    120.71
    +1.30 (+1.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,851.40
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    22.02
    -0.16 (-0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0709
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.42
    -0.65 (-2.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2536
    -0.0056 (-0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.7490
    +1.1330 (+0.85%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,465.68
    +877.24 (+2.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    659.12
    +20.49 (+3.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,582.15
    -16.78 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,234.29
    +290.34 (+1.04%)
     

Massive Multiplayer Online (MMO) Games Market Size to Grow by USD 21.25 billion | Rise of Professional Gaming to Boost Growth | Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Massive multiplayer online (MMO) games are multiplayer online games that can be played by several players worldwide. The global MMO games market report provides insights into different types of MMO gaming genres in the market, along with revenue models. It also provides insights into market-related information from different geographic regions along with competitors in the global market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Massive Multiplayer Online (MMO) Games Market by Revenue, Genre, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Massive Multiplayer Online (MMO) Games Market by Revenue, Genre, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The massive multiplayer online (MMO) games market size is expected to grow by USD 21.25 bn from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.45% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Request a Sample Report for additional highlights about market dynamics

Massive Multiplayer Online (MMO) Games Market 2022-2026: Scope

The massive multiplayer online (MMO) games market report covers the following areas:

Massive Multiplayer Online (MMO) Games Market 2022-2026 : Vendor Analysis

The massive multiplayer online (MMO) games market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technological innovation and M&A to compete in the market.

Activision Blizzard Inc., Aeria Games GmbH, Ankama Games, CCP ehf., ChangYou.com Ltd., CipSoft GmbH, Cryptic Studios Inc., eGames LLC, Electronic Arts Inc., GungHo Online Entertainment Inc., Jagex Ltd., King.com Ltd., KONAMI HOLDINGS CORP., NCSoft Corp., Take Two Interactive Software Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., The Walt Disney Co., Valve Corp., WebZen Inc., and Wemade Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000. Get lifetime access to our
Technavio Insights

Massive Multiplayer Online (MMO) Games Market 2022-2026: Driver

The rise of professional gaming is driving the global massive multiplayer online (MMO) games market growth. Game artists make use of communication technologies and animated characters to deeply immerse their audiences in the gaming environment. Audio programmers add music, sound, effects, and voice to gaming characters. The use of artificial intelligence helps game programmers make interacting with non-playable characters realistic in the gaming environment. Such factors are expected to positively impact the market growth in the forecast period.

Massive Multiplayer Online (MMO) Games Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Geography

  • Revenue

Learn more about the contribution of each segment of the market. Download a
Sample Report

Massive Multiplayer Online (MMO) Games Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist massive multiplayer online (MMO) games market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the massive multiplayer online (MMO) games market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the massive multiplayer online (MMO) games market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of massive multiplayer online (MMO) games market vendors

Related Reports:

Game Streaming Market by Revenue Stream and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Gaming Market by Type, Device, Platform, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Massive Multiplayer Online (MMO) Games Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.45%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 21.25 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

9.01

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 48%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Activision Blizzard Inc., Aeria Games GmbH, Ankama Games, CCP ehf., ChangYou.com Ltd., CipSoft GmbH, Cryptic Studios Inc., eGames LLC, Electronic Arts Inc., GungHo Online Entertainment Inc., Jagex Ltd., King.com Ltd., KONAMI HOLDINGS CORP., NCSoft Corp., Take Two Interactive Software Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., The Walt Disney Co., Valve Corp., WebZen Inc., and Wemade Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Revenue

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Revenue

  • 5.3 Free to Play (F2P) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Pay to Play (P2P) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Revenue

6 Market Segmentation by Genre

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Genre

  • 6.3 MMO Role Play Games (MMORPG) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 MMO First Person Shooter (MMOFPS) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 MMO Real Time Strategy (MMORTS) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.7 Market opportunity by Genre

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Activision Blizzard Inc.

  • 11.4 Aeria Games GmbH

  • 11.5 Ankama Games

  • 11.6 CCP ehf.

  • 11.7 ChangYou.com Ltd.

  • 11.8 CipSoft GmbH

  • 11.9 Electronic Arts Inc.

  • 11.10 Take Two Interactive Software Inc.

  • 11.11 Tencent Holdings Ltd.

  • 11.12 Valve Corp.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/massive-multiplayer-online-mmo-games-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-21-25-billion--rise-of-professional-gaming-to-boost-growth--technavio-301563082.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Transocean Surges Towards a Major Upside Breakout

    Transocean is up sharply Tuesday on very heavy trading volume and has moved closer to an important upside breakout on our charts. In our March 28 review of RIG we wrote that "Traders should use available price weakness to start building a long position in RIG.

  • As Exxon Mobil Hits $100, Let's See If the Targets Shift

    Shares of Exxon Mobil have broken above the round number of $100, so this is a good time to check the charts again to see if we need to alter our technical strategy. The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line is pointing higher and tells us that buyers of XOM continue to be more aggressive than sellers. The weekly OBV line is bullish and so is the MACD oscillator.

  • Russia Is in Topsy-Turvy World Where Belarus Tops German Exports

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian efforts to rewire trade flows and bypass sanctions for the war in Ukraine can’t make up for the collapse in imports that’s crippling its economy.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTop Economist Urges China to Seize TSMC If US Ramps Up SanctionsOne stark result so

  • $140 oil is 'the level to watch as a recession indicator': DataTrek

    A sustained high price for crude oil could tip the economy into a recession, researchers at DataTrek warned in a new note on Tuesday.

  • 'It's terrible': Californians sound off on high gas prices

    LOS ANGELES — It wasn’t all that long ago that filling up a big gas tank cost less than $100 in California.

  • Gas prices surge again to record high but the driver is refineries, not oil prices

    High oil prices are usually blamed for record gas prices, but there's also a refinery shortage. More oil's meaningless if we can't convert it to gas.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • Western Digital Reaches Settlement With Activist Investor Elliott

    The company says it will consider alternatives including a split of traditional hard drives from flash memory.

  • Philippine banana growers plead for Japanese consumers to bear price hikes

    The Philippines on Wednesday appealed directly to consumers in its top export market Japan to pay higher prices for imported bananas to help shoulder a surge in production costs. Prices for fuel and agricultural supplies are driving many farmers to the brink of bankruptcy, according to a report by the Philippines' embassy in Tokyo that pleaded for Japanese consumers to share the burden for "sustainable bananas". Producers have been negotiating with Japanese retailers and trading companies on prices, but were told to take their concerns to the public.

  • Intel Central Ohio GM Jim Evers on his career path, move to Ohio and more

    Intel's Ohio site leader Jim Evers likes to say he's "living the American dream." Evers was tapped to oversee the company's planned $20 billion Central Ohio semiconductor manufacturing complex after a long career with the California-based tech giant. Although Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) has yet to make Evers available for an interview, it did recently publish an internal Q&A with him that provides some insight into his background, as well as his take on making the move to Ohio.

  • Fertilizers Piling Up at Brazil Ports Signal Further Price Drop

    (Bloomberg) -- A glut of fertilizers at the biggest Brazilian ports signals that the price of the nutrients may have to drop further before farmers start buying.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTop Economist Urges China to Seize TSMC If US Ramps Up SanctionsIn Paranagua, private ware

  • Ford Hedges its EV Bets While GM Goes All In

    The automaker announces huge new investments in electric and gas-powered vehicles, but its split strategy may not work in its favor.

  • Blackstone, Other Large Private-Equity Firms Turn Attention to Vast Retail Market

    Some of the biggest firms have created a host of new products aimed at people with $1 million to $5 million in investible assets.

  • Global supply chain is ‘still not stable,' HPE CFO explains

    Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. reported earnings last week that missed Wall Street estimates. According to the HPE CFO, the global supply chain is still the biggest hurdle for the company.

  • Why Peabody Energy Stock Jumped 14.5% Today

    The stock of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) was on fire today, trading 9% higher as of 1:50 p.m. ET. With today's move, Peabody stock is now up almost 21% this month as of this writing. Peabody Energy stock received a huge analyst upgrade this morning, and I believe it is one of the highest price targets accorded to the coal stock in recent memory.

  • IBM winding down Russian operation, laying off employees - memo

    International Business Machines Corp is winding down its business in Russia and has started to lay off its employees in the country, according to a memo to staff sent last week and emailed to Reuters on Tuesday. After Russia invaded Ukraine in February, IBM joined hundreds of other companies in suspending business in the country. Many others had announced a complete exit from Russia.

  • How Rockefeller's Standard Oil Trust became Chevron, ExxonMobil, BP, and Marathon

    Over a century ago, the trustbusters had their sights on Big Oil.

  • Exclusive-Russia hikes oil exports from major Eastern port to help offset EU ban

    Moscow has said it hopes to reroute energy exports from the West to Asia, but doing so via long tanker voyages from European sea ports is expensive and complicated by Western sanctions over the conflict in Ukraine, such as on shipping. Russia's pipeline monopoly Transneft has already increased the amount of crude pumped to Kozmino on its main Asian oil route, the East Siberia Pacific Ocean (ESPO) pipeline, by 70,000 barrels per day (bpd) by using chemical additives to speed up oil flows, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity. Moscow also plans to send an extra 80,000 bpd of so-called ESPO Blend crude to Kozmino via rail from Meget, a route previously used to supply Kozmino and domestic refineries when the ESPO pipeline was being built, the sources said.

  • The world’s top liquified natural gas exporter is facing a gas shortage

    Australia is the world’s top exporter of liquified natural gas (LNG). Right now, it is also facing a domestic gas crisis. Prices of power and gas in the land down under have surged amid what the country’s energy minister has called a “perfect storm” of factors.

  • Chinese microchip company boss accused of spying and stealing trade secrets

    The boss of a Chinese chipmaker has been accused of spying on one of the world's biggest microchip companies and stealing trade secrets.