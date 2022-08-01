U.S. markets open in 1 hour 15 minutes

Massive Multiplayer Online (MMO) Games Market to record USD 21.25 Bn growth -- 48% growth to originate from APAC

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Massive Multiplayer Online (MMO) Games Market by Revenue, Genre, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report by Technavio expects the market size to grow by USD 21.25 billion between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 9.45% during the forecast period. The report identifies APAC as the key market. The increasing popularity of online video games in Southeast Asia and the expansion of broadband connectivity are creating significant growth opportunities for vendors operating in the region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies. Download Sample PDF Report Here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Massive Multiplayer Online (MMO) Games Market by Revenue, Genre, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Massive Multiplayer Online (MMO) Games Market by Revenue, Genre, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The vendors in the market are adopting several organic and inorganic growth strategies to remain competitive in the market. The rise of professional gaming has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, challenges associated with delivering gaming content online might hamper the growth of the market participants.

Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also must leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Activision Blizzard Inc., Aeria Games GmbH, Ankama Games, CCP ehf., ChangYou.com Ltd., CipSoft GmbH, Cryptic Studios Inc., eGames LLC, Electronic Arts Inc., GungHo Online Entertainment Inc., Jagex Ltd., King.com Ltd., KONAMI HOLDINGS CORP., NCSoft Corp., Take Two Interactive Software Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., The Walt Disney Co., Valve Corp., WebZen Inc., and Wemade Co. Ltd. are some of the dominant players in the market. View Sample Report Now

The massive multiplayer online (MMO) games market is segmented as below:

  • Revenue

The F2P segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2021. The segment is driven by the increasing demand for F2P games and their ability to generate more revenue.

  • Genre

In terms of genre, the MMO role-play games held the largest share of the market in 2021. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

  • Geography

48% of the market growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, South Korea, and Japan were the major contributors of revenue to the market in the region. The expansion of the 5G network and the gradual market penetration by key vendors will drive the growth of the MMO games market in APAC.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The massive multiplayer online (MMO) games market report covers the following areas:

Massive Multiplayer Online (MMO) Games Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist massive multiplayer online (MMO) games market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the massive multiplayer online (MMO) games market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the massive multiplayer online (MMO) games market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of massive multiplayer online (MMO) games market vendors

Related Reports:

Massive Multiplayer Online (MMO) Games Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.45%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 21.25 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

9.01

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 48%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Activision Blizzard Inc., Aeria Games GmbH, Ankama Games, CCP ehf., ChangYou.com Ltd., CipSoft GmbH, Cryptic Studios Inc., eGames LLC, Electronic Arts Inc., GungHo Online Entertainment Inc., Jagex Ltd., King.com Ltd., KONAMI HOLDINGS CORP., NCSoft Corp., Take Two Interactive Software Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., The Walt Disney Co., Valve Corp., WebZen Inc., and Wemade Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Revenue

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Revenue

  • 5.3 Free to Play (F2P) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Pay to Play (P2P) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Revenue

6 Market Segmentation by Genre

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Genre

  • 6.3 MMO Role Play Games (MMORPG) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 MMO First Person Shooter (MMOFPS) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 MMO Real Time Strategy (MMORTS) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.7 Market opportunity by Genre

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Activision Blizzard Inc.

  • 11.4 Aeria Games GmbH

  • 11.5 Ankama Games

  • 11.6 CCP ehf.

  • 11.7 ChangYou.com Ltd.

  • 11.8 CipSoft GmbH

  • 11.9 Electronic Arts Inc.

  • 11.10 Take Two Interactive Software Inc.

  • 11.11 Tencent Holdings Ltd.

  • 11.12 Valve Corp.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/massive-multiplayer-online-mmo-games-market-to-record-usd-21-25-bn-growth--48-growth-to-originate-from-apac-301596114.html

SOURCE Technavio

