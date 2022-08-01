Massive Multiplayer Online (MMO) Games Market to record USD 21.25 Bn growth -- 48% growth to originate from APAC

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Massive Multiplayer Online (MMO) Games Market by Revenue, Genre, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report by Technavio expects the market size to grow by USD 21.25 billion between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 9.45% during the forecast period. The report identifies APAC as the key market. The increasing popularity of online video games in Southeast Asia and the expansion of broadband connectivity are creating significant growth opportunities for vendors operating in the region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies. Download Sample PDF Report Here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Massive Multiplayer Online (MMO) Games Market by Revenue, Genre, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The vendors in the market are adopting several organic and inorganic growth strategies to remain competitive in the market. The rise of professional gaming has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, challenges associated with delivering gaming content online might hamper the growth of the market participants.

Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also must leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Activision Blizzard Inc., Aeria Games GmbH, Ankama Games, CCP ehf., ChangYou.com Ltd., CipSoft GmbH, Cryptic Studios Inc., eGames LLC, Electronic Arts Inc., GungHo Online Entertainment Inc., Jagex Ltd., King.com Ltd., KONAMI HOLDINGS CORP., NCSoft Corp., Take Two Interactive Software Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., The Walt Disney Co., Valve Corp., WebZen Inc., and Wemade Co. Ltd. are some of the dominant players in the market. View Sample Report Now

The massive multiplayer online (MMO) games market is segmented as below:

Revenue

The F2P segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2021. The segment is driven by the increasing demand for F2P games and their ability to generate more revenue.

Genre

In terms of genre, the MMO role-play games held the largest share of the market in 2021. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Geography

48% of the market growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, South Korea, and Japan were the major contributors of revenue to the market in the region. The expansion of the 5G network and the gradual market penetration by key vendors will drive the growth of the MMO games market in APAC.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The massive multiplayer online (MMO) games market report covers the following areas:

Massive Multiplayer Online (MMO) Games Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist massive multiplayer online (MMO) games market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the massive multiplayer online (MMO) games market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the massive multiplayer online (MMO) games market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of massive multiplayer online (MMO) games market vendors

Related Reports:

Massive Multiplayer Online (MMO) Games Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.45% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 21.25 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.01 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Activision Blizzard Inc., Aeria Games GmbH, Ankama Games, CCP ehf., ChangYou.com Ltd., CipSoft GmbH, Cryptic Studios Inc., eGames LLC, Electronic Arts Inc., GungHo Online Entertainment Inc., Jagex Ltd., King.com Ltd., KONAMI HOLDINGS CORP., NCSoft Corp., Take Two Interactive Software Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., The Walt Disney Co., Valve Corp., WebZen Inc., and Wemade Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Revenue

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Revenue

5.3 Free to Play (F2P) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Pay to Play (P2P) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Revenue

6 Market Segmentation by Genre

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Genre

6.3 MMO Role Play Games (MMORPG) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 MMO First Person Shooter (MMOFPS) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 MMO Real Time Strategy (MMORTS) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.7 Market opportunity by Genre

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Activision Blizzard Inc.

11.4 Aeria Games GmbH

11.5 Ankama Games

11.6 CCP ehf.

11.7 ChangYou.com Ltd.

11.8 CipSoft GmbH

11.9 Electronic Arts Inc.

11.10 Take Two Interactive Software Inc.

11.11 Tencent Holdings Ltd.

11.12 Valve Corp.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

