Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Market Is Expected To Register A CAGR Of 35% By Accumulating Value Of US$ 152 Billion In The Forecast Period 2022-2032 | Fact.MR

FACT.MR
·7 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

North America Is Expected To Hold More Than 45% Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Market Share In The Upcoming Assessment Period

United States, Rockville MD, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR’s report, The MOOC market will likely gain a market value of US$ 7.55 Bn in 2022. From 2017 to 2021, the global sales of MOOC exceeded US$ 7.55 Bn by the end of 2021. A massive open online course (MOOC) is a web-based distance learning program designed for the participation of large numbers of geographically dispersed students.  
Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) are open-access online courses that anybody can enroll for. MOOCs offer anyone an inexpensive and flexible opportunity to learn new skills. The market for MOOCs is primarily determined by a variety of industry factors, as well as the growing importance of online learning around the world.

Digital advancements in online courses over the past decade have boosted the growth of the massive open online course market substantially. Advantages such as lesser cost, availability in different languages, availability of demo classes, special attention to every student, open for everyone, and others are fuelling the demand for massive open online courses worldwide.

For More Insights on this Market, Get A Sample Report! 
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3077  

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • The global sales of MOOC exceeded US$ 7.55 Bn by the end of 2021.

  • The sales of MOOC are expected to exceed US$ 152 Bn by registering a CAGR of 35% through the forecast period 2022-2032.

  • Asia Pacific is expected to hold more than 40% market share for MOOC courses.

  • North America is expected to hold more than 45% market share in the upcoming assessment period.

COVID-19 Impact on Demand for MOOCs

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic changed the approach of educational systems around the world. Extended periods of lockdown followed by the shutting down of schools, colleges, and other educational institutions impacted the traditional ways in which education was made available through various courses offered by these institutions.

While most markets are struggling to cope with the implications of COVID-pandemic, the massive open online course market is expected to thrive. The demand for online classes and training modules has surged exponentially amid the COVID-19 crisis, especially as schools and institutions remain shut on government orders to contain the spread of the virus.

The global MOOC market report provides a systematic study to the stakeholder on numerous parameters of growth such as competitive scenario, regional assessment, and notable trends. The researchers have closely studied and monitored the COVID-19 impact on the MOOC market and have been inculcated in the report. Furthermore, the report also highlights the pain points so that the stakeholder can design the business strategy accordingly.

To learn more about MOOC Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=3077

MOOC ((Massive Open Online Course) Market: Competitive Scenario

The MOOC market comprises numerous players that invite considerable competition. The players in the MOOC market are trying to upgrade their services and features to facilitate a seamless experience for the end-user. The government support for the efficient functioning of MOOCs through expanding broadband connectivity across remote and rural regions is also bringing considerable growth opportunities for the MOOC market to magnify its consumer base.

Competitive Landscape 

  • In October 2021, Alison announced free skill training to learners for to meet US apprenticeship surge. The company is offering 25 courses that focus on providing job offers to learners.

  • Miríada X, a regional MOOC provider offers more than 490 courses in Spanish & Portuguese, created by the leading universities in Spanish and Portuguese speaking countries.

Key Segments Covered in the MOOC Industry Report 

  • Customer Category

  • Individual MOOCs

  • Enterprise / Corporate MOOCs

  • MOOCs for Small Enterprise

  • MOOCs for Medium Sized Enterprise

  • MOOCs for Large Enterprise

  • MOOCs for Educational Institutes

  • Primary Objective

  • MOOCs for Reskilling and Online Certification

  • MOOCs for Language and Casual Learning

  • MOOCs for Supplemental Education

  • MOOCs for Higher Education

  • MOOCs for Test Preparation

  • Program

  • Certificate & Professional Program MOOCs

  • Degree & Master Programs MOOCs

  • Other MOOC Programs

  • Course

  • Business & Management MOOCs

  • Data Science / Programming / Computer Science MOOCs

  • Science (Pure) MOOCs

  • Social Science MOOCs

  • Humanities MOOCs

  • Educational & Teaching MOOCs

  • Engineering MOOCs

  • Health & Medicine MOOCs

  • Mathematics MOOCs

  • Art & Design MOOCs

  • Other MOOCs (Law, Language Etc.)

  • Model

  • xMOOC

  • cMOOC

Get Customization on MOOC Market Report for Specific Research Solutions
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=3077

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Technology Domain-

Big Data Analytics in Healthcare Market- The global big data analytics in healthcare market is estimated at US$ 39.7 billion in 2022. Data as a technology has been adopted by healthcare industry stakeholders rapidly and is being monetized, which is slated to push the global big data analytics in healthcare market to grow at CAGR of over 19%, and register total market value of US$ 194.7 billion by 2032 end

SiC & GaN Power Semiconductor Market- The global SiC & GaN power semiconductor market is estimated at US$ 884 million in 2022. Demand of SiC & GaN power semiconductor devices is forecast to surpass the market value of US$ 6,954 million by 2032. Stupendous growth rate of 22.9% is projected for the demand of these electronic discrete components during the forecast period of 2022-32.

E-commerce Software and Platform Market- The e-commerce software and platform market has garnered a market value of US$ 3.81 Bn in 2022, anticipated to register a positive CAGR of 12.5% in the forecast period 2022-2032 and reach a value of US$ 12.37 Bn.

3D Scanner Market- The global 3D scanner market garnered a market value of US$ 1.23 Bn in 2021 and is expected to register a CAGR of over 15% in the assessment period 2022-2032 by accumulating a market value of US$ 5 Bn.

Clinical Trial Management Systems Market- Deployment of clinical trial management systems are slated to accelerate at a high CAGR of 13.6% to top US$ 4.6 Bn by 2032. Demand for web-based clinical trial management systems is expected to witness expansion at a CAGR of 13.9%.

Content Moderation Solutions Market- The global content moderation solutions market witnessed exceptional growth in recent years, and is poised to reach US$ 26 Bn by the end of the 2022-2032 forecast period.

Video Streaming Market- The video streaming market is likely to garner a market value of US$ 50 Bn in 2022, expected to register a CAGR of over 17% from 20220-2032, accumulating a market value of US$ 241 Bn.

Programmable Stage Lighting Market- The global programmable stage lighting market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. The market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 2.85 Bn by 2032, up from US$ 1.75 Bn in 2022.

Smart Lock Market- The global smart lock market will grow at an impressive 16% CAGR to touch the US$ 19 Bn mark through 2032. Bulk of the smart lock industry revenue is likely to be generated by the United States, capturing over 3/5th of total demand.

Transportation Management System Market- The global transportation management system market is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 6.9 Bn in 2022. The industry will register a staggering double-digit CAGR of 10.7%. The sales of transportation system are expected to surpass US$ 19.1 Bn through the forecast period 2022-2032.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-158


