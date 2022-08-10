Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Market Is Expected To Register A CAGR Of 35% By Accumulating Value Of US$ 152 Billion In The Forecast Period 2022-2032 | Fact.MR

FACT.MR

United States, Rockville MD, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR’s report, The MOOC market will likely gain a market value of US$ 7.55 Bn in 2022. From 2017 to 2021, the global sales of MOOC exceeded US$ 7.55 Bn by the end of 2021. A massive open online course (MOOC) is a web-based distance learning program designed for the participation of large numbers of geographically dispersed students.

Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) are open-access online courses that anybody can enroll for. MOOCs offer anyone an inexpensive and flexible opportunity to learn new skills. The market for MOOCs is primarily determined by a variety of industry factors, as well as the growing importance of online learning around the world.

Digital advancements in online courses over the past decade have boosted the growth of the massive open online course market substantially. Advantages such as lesser cost, availability in different languages, availability of demo classes, special attention to every student, open for everyone, and others are fuelling the demand for massive open online courses worldwide.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global sales of MOOC exceeded US$ 7.55 Bn by the end of 2021.

The sales of MOOC are expected to exceed US$ 152 Bn by registering a CAGR of 35% through the forecast period 2022-2032.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold more than 40% market share for MOOC courses.

North America is expected to hold more than 45% market share in the upcoming assessment period.

COVID-19 Impact on Demand for MOOCs

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic changed the approach of educational systems around the world. Extended periods of lockdown followed by the shutting down of schools, colleges, and other educational institutions impacted the traditional ways in which education was made available through various courses offered by these institutions.

While most markets are struggling to cope with the implications of COVID-pandemic, the massive open online course market is expected to thrive. The demand for online classes and training modules has surged exponentially amid the COVID-19 crisis, especially as schools and institutions remain shut on government orders to contain the spread of the virus.

The global MOOC market report provides a systematic study to the stakeholder on numerous parameters of growth such as competitive scenario, regional assessment, and notable trends. The researchers have closely studied and monitored the COVID-19 impact on the MOOC market and have been inculcated in the report. Furthermore, the report also highlights the pain points so that the stakeholder can design the business strategy accordingly.

MOOC ((Massive Open Online Course) Market: Competitive Scenario

The MOOC market comprises numerous players that invite considerable competition. The players in the MOOC market are trying to upgrade their services and features to facilitate a seamless experience for the end-user. The government support for the efficient functioning of MOOCs through expanding broadband connectivity across remote and rural regions is also bringing considerable growth opportunities for the MOOC market to magnify its consumer base.

Competitive Landscape -

In October 2021, Alison announced free skill training to learners for to meet US apprenticeship surge. The company is offering 25 courses that focus on providing job offers to learners.

Miríada X, a regional MOOC provider offers more than 490 courses in Spanish & Portuguese, created by the leading universities in Spanish and Portuguese speaking countries.

Key Segments Covered in the MOOC Industry Report

Customer Category

Individual MOOCs

Enterprise / Corporate MOOCs

MOOCs for Small Enterprise

MOOCs for Medium Sized Enterprise

MOOCs for Large Enterprise

MOOCs for Educational Institutes

Primary Objective

MOOCs for Reskilling and Online Certification

MOOCs for Language and Casual Learning

MOOCs for Supplemental Education

MOOCs for Higher Education

MOOCs for Test Preparation

Program

Certificate & Professional Program MOOCs

Degree & Master Programs MOOCs

Other MOOC Programs

Course

Business & Management MOOCs

Data Science / Programming / Computer Science MOOCs

Science (Pure) MOOCs

Social Science MOOCs

Humanities MOOCs

Educational & Teaching MOOCs

Engineering MOOCs

Health & Medicine MOOCs

Mathematics MOOCs

Art & Design MOOCs

Other MOOCs (Law, Language Etc.)

Model

xMOOC

cMOOC

