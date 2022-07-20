U.S. markets close in 2 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,951.78
    +15.09 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,788.49
    -38.56 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,858.91
    +145.76 (+1.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,812.71
    +13.39 (+0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.45
    -0.77 (-0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,700.90
    -9.80 (-0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    18.67
    -0.05 (-0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0166
    -0.0064 (-0.63%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0280
    +0.0090 (+0.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1966
    -0.0037 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.2600
    +0.0900 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,655.04
    +414.54 (+1.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    530.44
    +1.75 (+0.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,264.31
    -31.97 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,680.26
    +718.58 (+2.67%)
     

Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC) Market Is Likely to Rise USD 64034.37 Million with Highest CAGR of 36.7% by 2029

Data Bridge Market Research
·7 min read
Data Bridge Market Research
Data Bridge Market Research

As technology advances and smart phones become more accessible, there is a greater demand for scalable open education for students and employees, which boosts the massive open online courses (MOOCs) market.

NEW YORK, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market research has recently issued comprehensive industry research on "Global Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) Market" which includes growth analysis, regional marketing, challenges, opportunities, and drivers analyzed in the report. The report is generated by performing high-level market research analysis of key marketplace segments to identify opportunities, challenges, drivers, and market structures for our clients. This Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) report assists in determining and optimizing each stage in the lifecycle of an industrial process that includes engagement, acquisition, retention, and monetization. Being a wide-ranging market research report, it is sure to help grow your business in several ways. Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) Market report potentially presents numerous insights and business solutions that will help you stay ahead of the competition.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the massive open online courses (MOOCs) market is expected to reach the value of USD 64034.37 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 36.7% during the forecast period. The demand for scalable open education includes assets, tools, and practices that use an open sharing system to improve education and viability in countries.

Download Sample to Understand the Complete Structure of the Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-mooc-market

Market Overview:-

Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC) is a distance-based approach to eLearning in which a large number of students can participate in a highly collaborative and interactive manner. Course materials are distributed via a web platform on a per-course or subscription basis. MOOCs are distinguished by their mass participation, social collaborations, interactive forums, and open-ended outcomes.

As technology advances and smartphones become more widely available, the demand for accessible and affordable open education for both employees and students grows. This factor is anticipated to propel the global MOOC market forward in the coming years. Even as the field of massive open online courses (MOOCs) has grown more intriguing over time, it is still plagued by the daunting issue of completion rate, which is likely to limit the market growth. This issue must be resolved before MOOCs can be considered a truly successful business paradigm.

Some of the major players operating in the massive open online courses (MOOCs) market are:

  • Coursera (US)

  • edX (US)

  • Pluralsight (US)

  • Edureka (India)

  • Alison (Ireland)

  • Udacity (US)

  • Udemy (US)

  • Miríadax (Spain)

  • Jigsaw Academy (India)

  • Simplilearn (US)

  • iversity (Germany)

  • Intellipaat (India)

  • Edmodo (US)

  • FutureLearn (UK)

  • LinkedIn (US)

  • NovoEd (US)

  • Open2Study (Australia)

  • WizIQ (India)

  • Skillshare (US)

  • XuetangX (China)

Access Full 350 PDF Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-mooc-market

Opportunity

The mentorship and personal guidance for students enrolled in massive open online courses (MOOCs) via online platforms is acting as an opportunity to the massive open online courses (MOOCs) market.

How will this Market Intelligence Report Benefit You?

  • The report offers statistical data in terms of value (US$) as well as Volume (units)

  • Exclusive insight into the key trends affecting this industry, although key threats, opportunities and disruptive technologies that could shape the Global Market supply and demand

  • The report tracks the leading market players that will shape and impact this Market most

  • The data analysis present in this report is based on the combination of both primary and secondary resources

  • The report helps you to understand the real effects of key market drivers or retainers on this business

Key Segmentation:- Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) Market

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

  • technological advancements as well rising demand for open education

As technology advances and smart phones become more accessible, there is a greater demand for scalable open education for students and employees, which boosts the massive open online courses (MOOCs) market.

  • Increased competition among students

The incorporation of gamification into the massive open online courses (MOOCs) platform encourages students to participate in the course while also increasing competition among students, resulting in increased demand for the massive open online courses (MOOCs) market.

Restraints

Even as the massive open online courses (MOOCs) space has become more exciting over the years, it is facing a major completion rate problem that it needs to overcome in order to become a truly successful business model, which is acting as a restraint for the massive open online courses (MOOCs) market growth during the aforementioned period.

How will this Market Intelligence Report Benefit You?

  • The report offers statistical data in terms of value (US$) as well as Volume (units)

  • Exclusive insight into the key trends affecting this industry, although key threats, opportunities and disruptive technologies that could shape the Global Market supply and demand

  • The report tracks the leading market players that will shape and impact Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) Market most

  • The data analysis present in this report is based on the combination of both primary and secondary resources

  • The report helps you to understand the real effects of key market drivers or retainers on this business

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-mooc-market

Market Segmentation: Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) Market

Components

  • Platform

  • Services

Students served

  • Junior high school

  • Post graduate

  • Corporate

  • Under graduate

  • High school

Subjects

  • Business management

  • Computer science & programming

  • Science

  • Sociology & philosophy

  • Humanities

  • Education & training

  • Healthcare & medicine

  • Arts & design

  • Mathematics

  • Foreign language learning

  • Others

Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The countries covered in the massive open online courses (MOOCs) market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers and Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

To check the complete Table of contents Click Here @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-mooc-market

Read More Trending Reports of DBMR-

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us:-

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email:- corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com


Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood says we're already in a recession — but are we really? Look for the telltale signs

    The economy may be in turmoil, but economists seem hesitant to label it a recession.

  • Glassdoor ordered to unmask former toy company employees who posted scathing criticism, showing the scary stakes of ‘anonymous’ reviews

    A Bay Area judge just ordered Glassdoor to reveal posters’ identities to the CEOs of the company they slammed.

  • This Crucial Part of IBM Grew by 77%

    International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) reported generally positive second-quarter results. Both revenue and adjusted earnings came in ahead of expectations, with double-digit constant currency sales growth in the software, consulting, and infrastructure segments. Changes in currency exchange rates will knock off around 6 percentage points of revenue growth for the full year, and the company trimmed its free cash flow outlook a bit to approximately $10 billion.

  • Rolls-Royce says CEO did not suggest Raytheon aimed to spin off P&W

    Rolls-Royce on Wednesday said its chief executive had not speculated that Raytheon Technologies might spin off rival engine maker Pratt & Whitney (P&W), rejecting a report published by an aviation website. "We would never comment on another company's structure and did not do so on this occasion," a Rolls-Royce spokesperson said. Asked by "The Air Current" if a potential Raytheon spin-off of P&W might change the conversation regarding Rolls and P&W possibly collaborating on engines for narrowbody airliners, CEO Warren East replied "Well, it might".

  • Apple reaches $50 million settlement over defective MacBook keyboards

    Apple Inc agreed to pay $50 million to settle a class-action lawsuit by customers who claimed it knew and concealed that the "butterfly" keyboards on its MacBook laptop computers were prone to failure. The proposed preliminary settlement was filed late Monday night in the federal court in San Jose, California, and requires a judge's approval. Customers claimed that MacBook, MacBook Air and MacBook Pro keyboards suffered from sticky and unresponsive keys, and that tiny amounts of dust or debris could make it difficult to type.

  • Most Americans Are Behind on Retirement Savings – Are You One of Them?

    When it comes to retirement savings, American workers have a lot of work to do. A recent Insured Retirement Institute survey found that workers between ages of 40 and 73 have insufficient retirement savings to cover their income needs, and they … Continue reading → The post Most Americans Are Behind on Retirement Savings – Are You One of Them? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Saudi Arabia Nears Its Oil Pumping Limit

    Saudi Arabia has limited additional capacity to ramp up oil production, according to people familiar with its pumping ability, a constraint that would make it difficult for Riyadh to increase global supply even if it were willing to do so. President Biden recently wrapped up a high-profile trip to Saudi Arabia, saying he expected the kingdom to help the U.S. boost global supplies. The group has been working in recent years with a parallel group of big producers headed by Russia.

  • Gas prices: 'We're in the early- to mid-point' of falling prices

    Gas prices have declined 34 days in a row to the lowest level since May, and could soon fall below $4 per gallon, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

  • Analysts are Slashing Price Targets of These 10 Semiconductor Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks that analysts are slashing price targets of. If you want to skip our discussion on the semiconductor industry, go directly to Analysts are Slashing Price Targets of These 5 Semiconductor Stocks. Semiconductor stocks have been on a downward trend since the start of the year due to […]

  • U.S. pipeline companies eye nat gas infrastructure for growth

    U.S. midstream companies have set their sights on natural gas pipelines and export terminals as a key growth opportunity as investor pressures and political headwinds make new crude oil pipeline projects unpalatable. U.S. pipeline operators are expected to have benefited from high oil and gas prices and rising domestic production in the second quarter, though some analysts warn that the decline in consumer demand late in the quarter could affect results.

  • 6 Smart Strategies for Reducing Retirement Taxes

    Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs), 401(k)s and other workplace plans can help you build wealth for the future while enjoying some tax benefits. There's just one important thing you need to plan for: required minimum distributions (RMDs). The IRS requires you … Continue reading → The post 6 Strategies to Reduce Your RMDs appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Nobody Wants to "Drill, Baby, Drill"

    Gasoline prices are high for consumers, but why don't oil companies want to drill for more oil? There's a good reason.

  • VW’s New EV Brand Scout Will Take on the Ford F-150 and Jeep

    The German auto maker is bringing back the Scout. The early off-roader is morphing into a line of all-electric trucks and SUVs.

  • Oil Stocks: Baker Hughes Dives On Earnings Miss After Rival Field Service Giant Tops

    Oil service giants are announcing second-quarter earnings this week, giving investors an idea of the outlook for oil production.

  • Oracle and Microsoft Agree to Deepen Interoperability of Cloud Platforms

    The deal reflects an evolving market in which customers use multiple clouds and decline to be locked in to a single service.

  • Oil futures fall as EIA reports a rise in weekly U.S. gasoline supplies

    Oil futures decline on Wednesday, pulling back after a three-session climb. The U.S. government reported a modest weekly fall in domestic crude supplies, but said gasoline inventories climbed by more than three million barrels on the back of a decline in implied demand for the fuel.

  • Twitter is being roiled by an internal tool showing employees get paid double for the same job in different countries

    Twitter released the salary tool with no intention of changing any pay discrepancies, according to an employee.

  • Mining Giants Warn of Tougher Times as World Demand Wavers

    (Bloomberg) -- Mining giant BHP Group has joined rival Rio Tinto Group in signaling more turbulence to come for commodities producers as costs balloon and demand for everything from iron ore to copper hits headwinds.Most Read from BloombergThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaS&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapThe world’s biggest miner warned Tuesday of an “overall slowing of glo

  • Spirit adds new hub in Houston, Slack announces first price hike since 2014, cruise stocks up

    Spirit Airlines is adding a new crew base in its Houston hub; Slack has announced its first price hike since its 2014 launch and is changing its free plan; and the CDC will no longer report COVID cases on cruise ships, sending cruise stocks up.&nbsp;

  • Celsius reveals $1.2 billion hole and floats bitcoin mining fix during first day of bankruptcy trial

    Bankrupt crypto firm Celsius disclosed a shortfall of $1.2 billion in its first day court hearing on Monday.