If Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) can't grow sales despite lowering prices, what chance does Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) or Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID) have in the EV market? In this video, Travis Hoium covers Tesla's terrible news and why it could have a big impact on Rivian and Lucid long-term.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of April 3, 2024. The video was published on April 3, 2024.

Should you invest $1,000 in Lucid Group right now?

Before you buy stock in Lucid Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Lucid Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 1, 2024

Travis Hoium has positions in General Motors. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends General Motors and recommends the following options: long January 2025 $25 calls on General Motors. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

This Is a Massive Red Flag for Rivian and Lucid was originally published by The Motley Fool