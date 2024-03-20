EV start-up Fisker (NYSE: FSR) may need to file for bankruptcy before ever reaching scale, and that's a warning to other EV manufacturers. It's expensive to build out manufacturing, and only one company has reached profitability -- that's Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). It's not clear that Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN), Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID), or any other company will reach scale and profitability in EVs on its own, which Travis Hoium covers in this video.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of March 15, 2024. The video was published on March 20, 2024.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has nearly tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now…

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 20, 2024

Travis Hoium has positions in General Motors. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends General Motors and Stellantis and recommends the following options: long January 2025 $25 calls on General Motors. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

Massive Warning for Rivian, Lucid, and Even Tesla Investors was originally published by The Motley Fool