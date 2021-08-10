U.S. markets close in 3 hours 28 minutes

Mast-Jägermeister Gives Dream Big Darling & The Millinger Group's 'FLOurish' Scholarship Multi-Year Boost

·3 min read

Mast-Jägermeister Pledges $340K Supporting Women's Professional Development in the Wine & Spirits Industry

PASO ROBLES, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mast-Jägermeister US announced they will invest $340,000 over the next six years to bolster a new scholarship, FLOurish. The brainchild of Dream Big Darling and The Millinger Group, FLOurish will mentor emerging women leaders in wine and spirits through personalized assessments, insights, coaching, and mentorship.

The inspiration behind FLOurish is longtime HR executive, Florence Pramberger. Pramberger mentored the founder and president of The Millinger Group, Rona Millinger, throughout her career. After Pramberger lost her battle with cancer last year, Millinger decided to create a professional development program in her memory. "I wanted to continue giving what Florence no longer can: coaching, development, and guidance for women looking to contribute, progress, and advance in work and personal lives," said Millinger.

Through her research and development, Millinger was introduced to Amanda WittstromHiggins, founder of Dream Big Darling [DBD]. DBD is a non-profit dedicated to fostering the success of women in wine and spirits through education, life enhancement, mentorship, and professional retreats.

"I'm a big proponent of women supporting women which is why I started Dream Big Darling," said Wittstrom-Higgins. "When I heard Rona and FLOrence's story, I was inspired. Together we developed a powerful program to help women identify their strengths and accelerate their professional success, something I wish I had access to early in my career."

Pramberger spent the last eight years of her career with Mast-Jägermeister US, so when news of FLOurish reached executives at the company, they were immediately onboard. "When word got back to us that our darling Flomeister had inspired such a wonderful cause, we knew we had to be involved. I especially love how personal these scholarships are as mentoring is an integral part of the program," exclaimed Jeff Popkin, CEO of Mast-Jägermeister US. "I will personally donate my time and resources to the mentoring portion of FLOurish scholarships."

Through the contribution of Mast-Jägermeister US, an additional 85 women will benefit from this program over the next six years — FLOurish was originally open to five women per year thanks to DBD and The Millinger Group. "This injection of funds will allow FLOurish to really blossom. By elevating 85 women, we are actually elevating hundreds of women as our graduates flourish and bring other women along," said Wittstrom-Higgins. "We couldn't be happier Mast-Jägermeister decided to come on board and we look forward to working closely with them in the years to come."

"Every woman is unique in their strengths and skills, therefore each individual will receive a personalized program through the FLOurish Scholarship. However, our goal is universal, female guidance and empowerment in the work force," adds Millinger. "I hope Florence can see the good she has inspired."

About Dream Big Darling
Our mission is to engage, inspire and mentor the next generation of leaders in the wine and spirits industry. Visit DreamBigDarling.org.

About The Millinger Group
The Millinger Group is a full-service woman-owned human resources consulting firm. Visit TheMillingerGroup.com

About Mast-Jägermeister
Founded in Germany in 1878, Jägermeister is the world's most successful herbal liqueur. This fifth generation family-owned business has always been guided by its core values to inspire customers, ensure outstanding quality, and maintain respect for people and the environment. Today Jägermeister is available in 150 countries with over 1,000 employees and is dedicated to finding the balance of tradition and innovation through actions guided by the responsibility to past and future generations. Jägermeister is 35% Alc./Vol. and imported exclusively by Mast-Jägermeister US, White Plains, NY. Visit www.MastJagermeisterUS.com. DRINK RESPONSIBLY.

Teuwen Communications
Tiffany Hoang: tiffany@teuwen.com
Stephanie Teuwen: stephanie@teuwen.com

FLOurish Scholarship Program
FLOurish Scholarship Program
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mast-jagermeister-gives-dream-big-darling--the-millinger-groups-flourish-scholarship-multi-year-boost-301352351.html

SOURCE Dream Big Darling

