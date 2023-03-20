U.S. markets close in 1 hour 3 minutes

MAST: Light Duty Hybrid and Electric Vehicles textbook now available for technician and educator resources on Hybrid and EV education from CDX Learning Systems

PR Newswire
·2 min read

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive educators and technicians now have access to a valuable educational resource for Hybrid and EV service and repair training.

Available for purchase through CDX Learning Systems, MAST: Light Duty Hybrid and Electric Vehicles authored by Dr. Mark Quarto of EVPRO+ and Nick Goodnight, Ph.D. starts with the basics and provides students with the building blocks necessary to become highly competent entry-level technicians.

This title breaks down the different types of vehicle systems to their most fundamental components and then builds on that knowledge to bring the student up to speed on cutting-edge topics and systems.

MAST: Light Duty Hybrid and Electric Vehicles spans a wide range of topics: from hybrid/EV safety systems to battery chemistries, power conversion and motor operation, to interconnected network dynamics. Covering every aspect of the modern vehicle, this title can be easily integrated into any automotive program or utilized as a standalone course.

  • Outcome focused with clear learning objectives throughout the text.

  • Emphasizes safety practices for high voltage circuits and high voltage system power down.

  • Explores the chemistry, applications, and integrations of batteries and fuel cells.

  • Familiarizes students with present-day technology, such as autonomous driving systems, vehicle connectivity, and telematics.

  • Prepares students for the ASE L3 exam.

  • Supports training content provided in the EVPro+ Program.

Video Feature: Hear the author discuss the value of this program.

Dynamic Technology Solutions:

This text aligns to a comprehensive online curriculum: MAST: Light Duty Hybrid and Electric: Online Course. This course uses the textbook content as an instructional framework, incorporating additional interactive and media resources to enhance student learning. These resources are integrated with the text to create a seamless presentation of related content that appeals to diverse styles of learning. For additional details on the resources included in this package, please refer to the list below.

Online Resources include: 

  • Extensive collection of videos and animations that bring concepts and procedures to life.

  • NEW FEATURE: five interactive 3D animations

  • Integrated quizzes and tests that measure students' knowledge and prepare them for the ASE L3 exam.

  • Fillable task sheets take students through important procedures from the text.

  • Sophisticated grading and analytics tools to help gauge students' success and knowledge progression.

  • Audiobook and eBook versions of the text allow students with varying learning styles to accessibly consume the material.

To learn more about how you can access the MAST: Light Duty Hybrid and Electric Vehicles textbook and online resources contact your CDX learning systems representative.

For more information contact:
Chris Quarto
training@evproplus.com
https://www.evproplus.com/
+1 (702) 570-3140 Ext. 2

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mast-light-duty-hybrid-and-electric-vehicles-textbook-now-available-for-technician-and-educator-resources-on-hybrid-and-ev-education-from-cdx-learning-systems-301776470.html

SOURCE EVPro+

