MasTec Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results with Record Backlog and Updated Annual 2022 Guidance
Third Quarter 2022 Revenue Increased to $2.5 Billion with a 38% Year Over Year Increase in Non-Oil & Gas Segment Revenue
GAAP Net Income of $49.2 Million, Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.65 and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share of $1.34
Adjusted EBITDA of $246 Million or 9.8% of Revenue, a 200-Basis Point Sequential Improvement Over Second Quarter
Record 18-Month Backlog as of September 30, 2022 of $11.2 Billion, a Sequential Increase of $222 Million and a $2.7 Billion Increase Over the Same Quarter Last Year
Annual 2022 Guidance Updated to $9.7 Billion in Revenue, GAAP Net Income of $50 Million, Adjusted EBITDA of $780 million and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share of $3.02
CORAL GABLES, Fla., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MasTec, Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) today announced 2022 third quarter financial results and updated its view for annual 2022 financial results, inclusive of the IEA acquisition completed on October 7, 2022.
Third quarter 2022 revenue increased to approximately $2.5 billion compared to $2.4 billion for the third quarter of 2021, driven by strong growth of approximately $600 million in non-Oil & Gas segment revenue, partially offset by an expected $500 million decrease in Oil & Gas segment revenue. The non-Oil & Gas segment revenue year over year increase was primarily driven by 88% growth in the Power Delivery segment and 33% growth in the Communications segment. GAAP net income was $49.2 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, compared to net income of $112.5 million, or $1.50 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021.
Third quarter 2022 adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share, both non-GAAP measures, were $100.8 million and $1.34, respectively, as compared to adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $141.0 million and $1.89, respectively, in the third quarter of 2021. Third quarter 2022 adjusted EBITDA, also a non-GAAP measure, was $245.6 million, compared to $284.8 million in the third quarter of 2021. The Company's third quarter performance is in line with previously communicated guidance expectations and reflects acquisition costs for the IEA acquisition.
18-month backlog as of September 30, 2022, was a record $11.2 billion, an increase of 32% compared to last year's third quarter backlog, and also a $222 million sequential increase from the 2022 second quarter backlog level. September 30, 2022 backlog was a record third quarter level in all non-Oil & Gas segments. Backlog as of September 30, 2022 does not include backlog from the recently closed IEA acquisition.
Adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, and adjusted EBITDA, which are all non-GAAP measures, exclude certain items that are detailed and reconciled to the most comparable GAAP-reported measures in the attached Supplemental Disclosures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Disclosures.
Jose Mas, MasTec's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The completion of the IEA acquisition marks an important milestone for MasTec, completing the strategic enhancement of our service capabilities and expertise to support the nation's energy transition to secure sustainable renewable sources. We believe that our expanded service offerings, scale and market leading capacity provide a compelling and complete suite of services to meet expected high customer demand growth for renewable power generation, power grid transmission and distribution and civil infrastructure over the next decade. Additionally, with the continued expected growth in Communications and stronger levels of pipeline services, we believe we have numerous strong long term growth opportunities."
Mr. Mas added, "We are pleased that third quarter results in our non-Oil & Gas segments showed strong revenue growth and strong adjusted EBITDA margin performance of 10.2% of revenue, a 370 basis point sequential improvement. We continue to focus on deployment and execution of the significant opportunities our end markets offer and expect to deliver both strong revenue growth and operating margin enhancement during 2023 and beyond."
Mr. Mas concluded, "I'd like to once again thank the men and women of MasTec for their dedication and commitment and I am excited to welcome almost 6,000 IEA team members to the MasTec family."
George Pita, MasTec's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, noted, "We remain committed to maintaining a strong balance sheet supportive of our Investment Grade rating. As previously indicated, earlier this year we accelerated the pace of capital expenditures and material purchases to address supply chain and cost issues, and we began to incur lower levels of these expenditures during the third quarter. We continue with the expectation that leverage metrics will significantly improve in 2023 due to the combination of improved operating margin performance and moderated levels of capital and strategic investments."
Based on the information available today, the Company is providing fourth quarter and full year 2022 guidance, including the recently closed IEA acquisition, and reflecting higher interest rates. The Company currently expects full year 2022 revenue to approximate $9.7 billion. 2022 full year GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share are expected to approximate $50 million and $0.64, respectively. Full year 2022 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be approximately $780 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to be $3.02.
For the fourth quarter of 2022, inclusive of the IEA acquisition, the Company expects revenue of approximately $2.9 billion. Fourth quarter 2022 GAAP net income is expected to approximate $20 million, with GAAP diluted earnings per share expected to be $0.26. Fourth quarter 2022 adjusted EBITDA is expected to approximate $257 million or 8.8% of revenue, with adjusted diluted earnings per share expected to be $1.00.
The following tables set forth the financial results for the periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021:
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited - in thousands, except per share information)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenue
$ 2,513,484
$ 2,404,332
$ 6,769,677
$ 6,142,414
Costs of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization
2,187,835
2,057,336
5,949,262
5,246,427
Depreciation
91,291
95,366
263,487
262,132
Amortization of intangible assets
27,979
23,352
81,242
54,522
General and administrative expenses
125,068
86,902
404,243
238,995
Interest expense, net
26,885
13,091
62,313
39,379
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates, net
(6,059)
(8,714)
(19,423)
(23,585)
Other expense (income), net
174
(3,036)
(1,897)
(13,746)
Income before income taxes
$ 60,311
$ 140,035
$ 30,450
$ 338,290
(Provision for) benefit from income taxes
(11,089)
(27,578)
68
(83,956)
Net income
$ 49,222
$ 112,457
$ 30,518
$ 254,334
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
326
1,370
388
2,147
Net income attributable to MasTec, Inc.
$ 48,896
$ 111,087
$ 30,130
$ 252,187
Earnings per share:
Basic earnings per share
$ 0.66
$ 1.53
$ 0.41
$ 3.48
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding
73,936
72,503
74,386
72,481
Diluted earnings per share
$ 0.65
$ 1.50
$ 0.38
$ 3.41
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
75,073
73,977
75,576
73,921
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited - in thousands)
September 30,
December 31,
Assets
Current assets
$ 3,114,275
$ 2,873,954
Property and equipment, net
1,588,059
1,436,087
Operating lease right-of-use assets
244,087
260,410
Goodwill, net
1,493,843
1,520,575
Other intangible assets, net
638,318
670,280
Other long-term assets
397,081
360,087
Total assets
$ 7,475,663
$ 7,121,393
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities
$ 1,986,483
$ 1,784,598
Long-term debt, including finance leases
2,067,548
1,876,233
Long-term operating lease liabilities
168,511
176,378
Deferred income taxes
471,020
450,361
Other long-term liabilities
235,588
289,962
Total equity
2,546,513
2,543,861
Total liabilities and equity
$ 7,475,663
$ 7,121,393
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited - in thousands)
For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
Net cash provided by operating activities
$ 118,671
$ 499,097
Net cash used in investing activities
(241,694)
(716,694)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(139,478)
34,464
Effect of currency translation on cash
(2,559)
(61)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(265,060)
(183,194)
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period
$ 360,736
$ 423,118
Cash and cash equivalents - end of period
$ 95,676
$ 239,924
Supplemental Disclosures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Disclosures
(unaudited - in millions, except for percentages and per share information)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
Segment Information
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenue by Reportable Segment
Communications
$ 888.9
$ 670.3
$ 2,375.1
$ 1,869.3
Clean Energy and Infrastructure
563.2
518.4
1,493.5
1,350.3
Oil and Gas
375.8
858.4
927.9
2,205.3
Power Delivery
688.4
365.3
1,985.4
731.4
Other
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Eliminations
(2.8)
(8.1)
(12.2)
(13.9)
Corporate
—
—
—
—
Consolidated revenue
$ 2,513.5
$ 2,404.3
$ 6,769.7
$ 6,142.4
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Adjusted EBITDA by Reportable Segment
EBITDA
$ 206.5
$ 271.8
$ 437.5
$ 694.3
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense (a)
5.7
6.1
18.9
17.7
Acquisition and integration costs (b)
33.3
—
59.4
—
Bargain purchase gain (a)
—
—
(0.2)
—
(Gains) losses, net, on fair market value of investment (a)
0.1
6.9
7.2
6.9
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 245.6
$ 284.8
$ 522.8
$ 718.9
Reportable Segment:
Communications
$ 110.4
$ 71.6
$ 236.9
$ 193.1
Clean Energy and Infrastructure
24.6
13.8
30.2
40.2
Oil and Gas
50.3
170.6
137.9
476.2
Power Delivery
83.5
34.9
185.1
47.8
Other
5.6
7.5
20.0
23.3
Corporate
(28.8)
(13.6)
(87.3)
(61.7)
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 245.6
$ 284.8
$ 522.8
$ 718.9
(a)
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense, bargain purchase gain from a fourth quarter 2021 acquisition, and (gains) losses, net, on the fair market value of our investment in AVCT are included within Corporate results.
(b)
Communications, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery and Corporate results include acquisition and integration costs of $0.5 million, $1.1 million, $20.4 million and $11.2 million, respectively, for the three month period ended September 30, 2022, and include $2.4 million, $4.5 million, $34.5 million and $18.0 million, respectively, for the nine month period ended September 30, 2022.
Supplemental Disclosures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Disclosures
(unaudited - in millions, except for percentages and per share information)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Adjusted EBITDA Margin by Reportable Segment
EBITDA Margin
8.2 %
11.3 %
6.5 %
11.3 %
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense (a)
0.2 %
0.3 %
0.3 %
0.3 %
Acquisition and integration costs (b)
1.3 %
— %
0.9 %
— %
Bargain purchase gain (a)
— %
— %
(0.0) %
— %
(Gains) losses, net, on fair market value of investment (a)
0.0 %
0.3 %
0.1 %
0.1 %
Adjusted EBITDA margin
9.8 %
11.8 %
7.7 %
11.7 %
Reportable Segment:
Communications
12.4 %
10.7 %
10.0 %
10.3 %
Clean Energy and Infrastructure
4.4 %
2.7 %
2.0 %
3.0 %
Oil and Gas
13.4 %
19.9 %
14.9 %
21.6 %
Power Delivery
12.1 %
9.5 %
9.3 %
6.5 %
Other
NM
NM
NM
NM
Corporate
—
—
—
—
Adjusted EBITDA margin
9.8 %
11.8 %
7.7 %
11.7 %
NM - Percentage is not meaningful
Note: The Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Power Delivery segments represent the "non-Oil & Gas" segments.
(a)
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense, bargain purchase gain from a fourth quarter 2021 acquisition, and (gains) losses, net, on the fair market value of our investment in AVCT are included within Corporate results.
(b)
Communications, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery and Corporate results include acquisition and integration costs of $0.5 million, $1.1 million, $20.4 million and $11.2 million, respectively, for the three month period ended September 30, 2022, and include $2.4 million, $4.5 million, $34.5 million and $18.0 million, respectively, for the nine month period ended September 30, 2022.
Supplemental Disclosures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Disclosures
(unaudited - in millions, except for percentages and per share information)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation
Net income
$ 49.2
$ 112.5
$ 30.5
$ 254.3
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense
5.7
6.1
18.9
17.7
Amortization of intangible assets
28.0
23.4
81.2
54.5
Acquisition and integration costs