MasTec Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results with Record Backlog and Updated Annual 2022 Guidance

·11 min read
Cision

  • Third Quarter 2022 Revenue Increased to $2.5 Billion with a 38% Year Over Year Increase in Non-Oil & Gas Segment Revenue

  • GAAP Net Income of $49.2 Million, Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.65 and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share of $1.34

  • Adjusted EBITDA of $246 Million or 9.8% of Revenue, a 200-Basis Point Sequential Improvement Over Second Quarter

  • Record 18-Month Backlog as of September 30, 2022 of $11.2 Billion, a Sequential Increase of $222 Million and a $2.7 Billion Increase Over the Same Quarter Last Year

  • Annual 2022 Guidance Updated to $9.7 Billion in Revenue, GAAP Net Income of $50 Million, Adjusted EBITDA of $780 million and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share of $3.02

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MasTec, Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) today announced 2022 third quarter financial results and updated its view for annual 2022 financial results, inclusive of the IEA acquisition completed on October 7, 2022.

Third quarter 2022 revenue increased to approximately $2.5 billion compared to $2.4 billion for the third quarter of 2021, driven by strong growth of approximately $600 million in non-Oil & Gas segment revenue, partially offset by an expected $500 million decrease in Oil & Gas segment revenue. The non-Oil & Gas segment revenue year over year increase was primarily driven by 88% growth in the Power Delivery segment and 33% growth in the Communications segment. GAAP net income was $49.2 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, compared to net income of $112.5 million, or $1.50 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021.

Third quarter 2022 adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share, both non-GAAP measures, were $100.8 million and $1.34, respectively, as compared to adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $141.0 million and $1.89, respectively, in the third quarter of 2021. Third quarter 2022 adjusted EBITDA, also a non-GAAP measure, was $245.6 million, compared to $284.8 million in the third quarter of 2021. The Company's third quarter performance is in line with previously communicated guidance expectations and reflects acquisition costs for the IEA acquisition.

18-month backlog as of September 30, 2022, was a record $11.2 billion, an increase of 32% compared to last year's third quarter backlog, and also a $222 million sequential increase from the 2022 second quarter backlog level­­­­­­­­­. September 30, 2022 backlog was a record third quarter level in all non-Oil & Gas segments. Backlog as of September 30, 2022 does not include backlog from the recently closed IEA acquisition.

Adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, and adjusted EBITDA, which are all non-GAAP measures, exclude certain items that are detailed and reconciled to the most comparable GAAP-reported measures in the attached Supplemental Disclosures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Disclosures.

Jose Mas, MasTec's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The completion of the IEA acquisition marks an important milestone for MasTec, completing the strategic enhancement of our service capabilities and expertise to support the nation's energy transition to secure sustainable renewable sources. We believe that our expanded service offerings, scale and market leading capacity provide a compelling and complete suite of services to meet expected high customer demand growth for renewable power generation, power grid transmission and distribution and civil infrastructure over the next decade. Additionally, with the continued expected growth in Communications and stronger levels of pipeline services, we believe we have numerous strong long term growth opportunities."

Mr. Mas added, "We are pleased that third quarter results in our non-Oil & Gas segments showed strong revenue growth and strong adjusted EBITDA margin performance of 10.2% of revenue, a 370 basis point sequential improvement. We continue to focus on deployment and execution of the significant opportunities our end markets offer and expect to deliver both strong revenue growth and operating margin enhancement during 2023 and beyond."

Mr. Mas concluded, "I'd like to once again thank the men and women of MasTec for their dedication and commitment and I am excited to welcome almost 6,000 IEA team members to the MasTec family."

George Pita, MasTec's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, noted, "We remain committed to maintaining a strong balance sheet supportive of our Investment Grade rating. As previously indicated, earlier this year we accelerated the pace of capital expenditures and material purchases to address supply chain and cost issues, and we began to incur lower levels of these expenditures during the third quarter. We continue with the expectation that leverage metrics will significantly improve in 2023 due to the combination of improved operating margin performance and moderated levels of capital and strategic investments."

Based on the information available today, the Company is providing fourth quarter and full year 2022 guidance, including the recently closed IEA acquisition, and reflecting higher interest rates. The Company currently expects full year 2022 revenue to approximate $9.7 billion. 2022 full year GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share are expected to approximate $50 million and $0.64, respectively. Full year 2022 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be approximately $780 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to be $3.02.

For the fourth quarter of 2022, inclusive of the IEA acquisition, the Company expects revenue of approximately $2.9 billion. Fourth quarter 2022 GAAP net income is expected to approximate $20 million, with GAAP diluted earnings per share expected to be $0.26. Fourth quarter 2022 adjusted EBITDA is expected to approximate $257 million or 8.8% of revenue, with adjusted diluted earnings per share expected to be $1.00.

Management will hold a conference call to discuss these results on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call-in number for the conference call is (856) 344-9221 or (888) 882-4478 and the replay phone number is (719) 457-0820 with a pass code of 8291130. The replay will be available for 30 days. Additionally, the call will be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed and replayed through the Investors section of the Company's website at www.mastec.com.

The following tables set forth the financial results for the periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021:

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited - in thousands, except per share information)



For the Three Months Ended
September 30,


For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,


2022


2021


2022


2021









Revenue

$ 2,513,484


$ 2,404,332


$ 6,769,677


$ 6,142,414

Costs of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization

2,187,835


2,057,336


5,949,262


5,246,427

Depreciation

91,291


95,366


263,487


262,132

Amortization of intangible assets

27,979


23,352


81,242


54,522

General and administrative expenses

125,068


86,902


404,243


238,995

Interest expense, net

26,885


13,091


62,313


39,379

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates, net

(6,059)


(8,714)


(19,423)


(23,585)

Other expense (income), net

174


(3,036)


(1,897)


(13,746)

Income before income taxes

$ 60,311


$ 140,035


$ 30,450


$ 338,290

(Provision for) benefit from income taxes

(11,089)


(27,578)


68


(83,956)

Net income

$ 49,222


$ 112,457


$ 30,518


$ 254,334

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

326


1,370


388


2,147

Net income attributable to MasTec, Inc.

$ 48,896


$ 111,087


$ 30,130


$ 252,187









Earnings per share:








Basic earnings per share

$ 0.66


$ 1.53


$ 0.41


$ 3.48

Basic weighted average common shares outstanding

73,936


72,503


74,386


72,481









Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.65


$ 1.50


$ 0.38


$ 3.41

Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

75,073


73,977


75,576


73,921

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited - in thousands)



September 30,
2022


December 31,
2021

Assets




Current assets

$ 3,114,275


$ 2,873,954

Property and equipment, net

1,588,059


1,436,087

Operating lease right-of-use assets

244,087


260,410

Goodwill, net

1,493,843


1,520,575

Other intangible assets, net

638,318


670,280

Other long-term assets

397,081


360,087

Total assets

$ 7,475,663


$ 7,121,393





Liabilities and Equity




Current liabilities

$ 1,986,483


$ 1,784,598

Long-term debt, including finance leases

2,067,548


1,876,233

Long-term operating lease liabilities

168,511


176,378

Deferred income taxes

471,020


450,361

Other long-term liabilities

235,588


289,962

Total equity

2,546,513


2,543,861

Total liabilities and equity

$ 7,475,663


$ 7,121,393

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited - in thousands)



For the Nine Months Ended September 30,


2022


2021





Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 118,671


$ 499,097

Net cash used in investing activities

(241,694)


(716,694)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(139,478)


34,464

Effect of currency translation on cash

(2,559)


(61)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(265,060)


(183,194)

Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period

$ 360,736


$ 423,118

Cash and cash equivalents - end of period

$ 95,676


$ 239,924

Supplemental Disclosures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Disclosures

(unaudited - in millions, except for percentages and per share information)



For the Three Months Ended
September 30,


For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,

Segment Information

2022


2021


2022


2021

Revenue by Reportable Segment








Communications

$ 888.9


$ 670.3


$ 2,375.1


$ 1,869.3

Clean Energy and Infrastructure

563.2


518.4


1,493.5


1,350.3

Oil and Gas

375.8


858.4


927.9


2,205.3

Power Delivery

688.4


365.3


1,985.4


731.4

Other

0.0


0.0


0.0


0.0

Eliminations

(2.8)


(8.1)


(12.2)


(13.9)

Corporate




Consolidated revenue

$ 2,513.5


$ 2,404.3


$ 6,769.7


$ 6,142.4




For the Three Months Ended
September 30,


For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,


2022


2021


2022


2021

Adjusted EBITDA by Reportable Segment








EBITDA

$ 206.5


$ 271.8


$ 437.5


$ 694.3

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense (a)

5.7


6.1


18.9


17.7

Acquisition and integration costs (b)

33.3



59.4


Bargain purchase gain (a)



(0.2)


(Gains) losses, net, on fair market value of investment (a)

0.1


6.9


7.2


6.9

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 245.6


$ 284.8


$ 522.8


$ 718.9

Reportable Segment:








Communications

$ 110.4


$ 71.6


$ 236.9


$ 193.1

Clean Energy and Infrastructure

24.6


13.8


30.2


40.2

Oil and Gas

50.3


170.6


137.9


476.2

Power Delivery

83.5


34.9


185.1


47.8

Other

5.6


7.5


20.0


23.3

Corporate

(28.8)


(13.6)


(87.3)


(61.7)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 245.6


$ 284.8


$ 522.8


$ 718.9



(a)

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense, bargain purchase gain from a fourth quarter 2021 acquisition, and (gains) losses, net, on the fair market value of our investment in AVCT are included within Corporate results.

(b)

Communications, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery and Corporate results include acquisition and integration costs of $0.5 million, $1.1 million, $20.4 million and $11.2 million, respectively, for the three month period ended September 30, 2022, and include $2.4 million, $4.5 million, $34.5 million and $18.0 million, respectively, for the nine month period ended September 30, 2022.

Supplemental Disclosures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Disclosures

(unaudited - in millions, except for percentages and per share information)



For the Three Months Ended
September 30,


For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,


2022


2021


2022


2021

Adjusted EBITDA Margin by Reportable Segment








EBITDA Margin

8.2 %


11.3 %


6.5 %


11.3 %

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense (a)

0.2 %


0.3 %


0.3 %


0.3 %

Acquisition and integration costs (b)

1.3 %


— %


0.9 %


— %

Bargain purchase gain (a)

— %


— %


(0.0) %


— %

(Gains) losses, net, on fair market value of investment (a)

0.0 %


0.3 %


0.1 %


0.1 %

Adjusted EBITDA margin

9.8 %


11.8 %


7.7 %


11.7 %

Reportable Segment:








Communications

12.4 %


10.7 %


10.0 %


10.3 %

Clean Energy and Infrastructure

4.4 %


2.7 %


2.0 %


3.0 %

Oil and Gas

13.4 %


19.9 %


14.9 %


21.6 %

Power Delivery

12.1 %


9.5 %


9.3 %


6.5 %

Other

NM


NM


NM


NM

Corporate




Adjusted EBITDA margin

9.8 %


11.8 %


7.7 %


11.7 %




NM - Percentage is not meaningful


Note: The Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Power Delivery segments represent the "non-Oil & Gas" segments.



(a)

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense, bargain purchase gain from a fourth quarter 2021 acquisition, and (gains) losses, net, on the fair market value of our investment in AVCT are included within Corporate results.

(b)

Communications, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery and Corporate results include acquisition and integration costs of $0.5 million, $1.1 million, $20.4 million and $11.2 million, respectively, for the three month period ended September 30, 2022, and include $2.4 million, $4.5 million, $34.5 million and $18.0 million, respectively, for the nine month period ended September 30, 2022.

Supplemental Disclosures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Disclosures

(unaudited - in millions, except for percentages and per share information)



For the Three Months Ended
September 30,


For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,


2022


2021


2022


2021

Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation








Net income

$ 49.2


$ 112.5


$ 30.5


$ 254.3

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense

5.7


6.1


18.9


17.7

Amortization of intangible assets

28.0


23.4


81.2


54.5

Acquisition and integration costs

