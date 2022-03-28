Mastech Digital Names Ganeshan Venkateshwaran as Chief Executive Officer of Its Data & Analytics Services Business

U.S. markets open in 1 hour 34 minutes

PITTSBURGH, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE American: MHH), a leading provider of Digital Transformation IT Services, today announced the appointment of Mr. Ganeshan Venkateshwaran as the Chief Executive Officer of Mastech InfoTrellis, effective immediately. In this role, Mr. Venkateshwaran will lead our Data and Analytics Services segment through its next phase of strategic growth and development with continued focus on expanding its global footprint and delivering new differentiated services and solutions to its customers.

Venkateshwaran comes to Mastech Digital with deep leadership experience in enabling enterprises to re-imagine their business value proposition and the ability to bring people together to drive collaborative successes. Prior to joining Mastech Digital, Ganeshan held successful executive leadership roles at Trianz and Wipro Technologies. Ganeshan holds an engineering degree in Industrial & Production Engineering (India) and completed business management programs from the Indian Institute of Science and the Wharton School of Business.

Sunil Wadhwani, the Company's Co-Chairman stated, "I was keenly impressed with Ganeshan's strategic ideas for Mastech InfoTrellis, and his unwavering confidence in his ability to work with our team to successfully turn those ideas into reality." Co-Chairman, Ashok Trivedi added, "These formidable attributes and his overwhelming desire to succeed makes Ganeshan the right leader to lead and drive accelerated growth for Mastech InfoTrellis." "Ganeshan has a remarkable track record of successes and a wealth of knowledge in advanced technologies and digital transformation services," said Vivek Gupta, Chief Executive Officer of Mastech Digital.

"I am excited to join Mastech, with its rich history as a technology services innovator, dating back to the iGate Corporation years. Today, the Company is squarely in the middle of the digital transformation space, which is ripe with innovative solution opportunities. I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to lead Mastech InfoTrellis in its journey to capture the next wave of growth by creating value for our customers and providing our employees with positive career experiences and personal advancement," said Venkateshwaran.

About Mastech Digital, Inc.:

Mastech Digital (NYSE American: MHH) is a leading provider of Digital Transformation IT Services. The Company offers Data Management and Analytics Solutions, Digital Learning, and IT Staffing Services with a Digital First approach. A minority-owned enterprise, Mastech Digital is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA with offices across the U.S., Canada, EMEA, India and ASEAN.

For more information, contact:

Donna Kijowski
Manager, Investor Relations
Mastech Digital, Inc.
+1-888-330-5497

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mastech-digital-names-ganeshan-venkateshwaran-as-chief-executive-officer-of-its-data--analytics-services-business-301511566.html

SOURCE Mastech Digital, Inc.

