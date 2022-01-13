U.S. markets close in 2 hours 17 minutes

Mastek Appoints Global Head of Marketing & Partnerships for Mastek Group to Support Its Next Phase of Growth Amplified by Trust, Value & Velocity

Mastek
·2 min read
In this article:
Featured Image for Mastek

DALLAS, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mastek, a global digital engineering & cloud transformation specialist, announced the appointment of Prajakta Talvelkar as Global Head of Marketing & Partnerships and part of the executive leadership team.

Prajakta joins Mastek from Capgemini and will be responsible for Global Marketing and brand transformation, enabling go-to-market strategies, digital & content marketing, and corporate communications. She will also drive relationships with the partner ecosystem, analyst firms, and advisory boards as Mastek continues its growth journey.

Prajakta brings along more than 20 years of global experience in the IT industry across Sales, Consulting, Marketing, and the Alliances realm. During her previous stint with Capgemini for over a decade, Prajakta led marketing, presales and account growth platform for North America business and was responsible for setting up and running the Marketing unit for Capgemini's Business in India and the Middle East.

Commenting on the appointment, Hiral Chandrana, Global Chief Executive Officer, Mastek Group, said: "Our clients trust us to solve their complex challenges and deliver business value with velocity. As Mastek embarks into executing our Vision 2025 strategy, Prajakta will play a crucial role to strengthen our brand and customer-centric value articulation across all geographies. We are pleased to welcome Prajakta into the Mastek family as we gear up to unveil our new brand positioning and marketing campaigns anchored on Trust, Value, & Velocity."

The point of digital transformation is not just about running digital initiatives, it is to generate value for the business and all stakeholders. Their new brand positioning is based on the measurable value Mastek has been delivering not only to its clients but also to its employees in terms of career growth, and communities in terms of social value. It lucidly captures Mastek's rich heritage in innovative solutions, customer business outcomes and accelerated growth plans for the future.

About Mastek:

Mastek is a global Digital Engineering & Cloud Transformation specialist that delivers Innovative Solutions and Business Outcomes for clients in Healthcare & Life Sciences, Retail, Manufacturing, Financial Services, Government/Public Sector, etc. We enable Customer Success and business change programs by partnering with enterprises to unlock the power of data, modernize applications to the cloud, and accelerate digital advantage for all stakeholders. Customers Trust Mastek to deliver Business Value with Velocity and we operate in 40+ countries including the U.K., Americas, Europe, Middle East, and APAC with ~5,000 employees. Our mission is to simplify Digital and make your business future-ready with an industry-first approach. Evosys, a Mastek company, is an Oracle Platinum partner and a leading Oracle Cloud implementation and consultancy company and has executed programs for 1,200+ Oracle Cloud clients. For more details, please visit our website www.mastek.com.

Press Contact:
Kashmira Chavan
kashmira.chavan@mastek.com

