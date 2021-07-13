U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,369.21
    -15.42 (-0.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,888.79
    -107.39 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,677.65
    -55.59 (-0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,238.86
    -42.96 (-1.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.13
    -0.12 (-0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.30
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    26.11
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1786
    -0.0081 (-0.68%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4150
    +0.0520 (+3.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3816
    -0.0068 (-0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.5890
    +0.2410 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    32,509.54
    -564.37 (-1.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    785.12
    -23.61 (-2.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,124.72
    -0.70 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,718.24
    +149.22 (+0.52%)
     

Masten Space Systems to develop a GPS-like network for the moon

Aria Alamalhodaei
·2 min read

Masten Space Systems, a startup that’s aiming to send a lander to the moon in 2023, will develop a lunar navigation and positioning system not unlike GPS here on Earth.

Masten’s prototype is being developed as part of a contract awarded through the Air Force Research Laboratory’s AFWERX program. Once deployed, it'll be a first-of-its-kind off-world navigational system.

Up until this point, spacecraft heading to the moon must carry equipment onboard to detect hazards and assist with navigation. To some extent, it makes sense that a shared navigation network has never been established: Humans have only landed on the moon a handful of times, and while there have been many more uncrewed landings, lunar missions still haven’t exactly been a regular occurrence.

But as the costs of going to orbit and beyond have drastically decreased, thanks in part to innovations in launch technology by companies like SpaceX, space is likely to get a lot busier. Many private companies and national space divisions have set their sights on the moon in particular. Masten is one of them: It was chosen by NASA to deliver commercial and private payloads to a site near the Haworth Crater at the lunar south pole. That mission, originally scheduled for December 2022, was pushed back to November 2023.

Other entities are also looking to go to the moon. Chief amongst them is NASA with its Artemis program, which will send two astronauts to the lunar surface in 2024. These missions will likely only increase in the coming decades, making a common navigation network more of a necessity.

“Unlike Earth, the moon isn’t equipped with GPS so lunar spacecraft and orbital assets are essentially operating in the dark,” Masten’s VP of research and development Matthew Kuhns explained in a statement.

The system will work like this: Spacecraft will deploy position, navigation and timing (PNT) beacons onto the lunar surface. The PNT beacons will enable a surface-based network that broadcasts a radio signal, allowing spacecraft and other orbital assets to wirelessly connect for navigation, timing and location tracking.

Image Credits: Masten Space Systems (opens in a new window)

The company already concluded Phase I of the project, which involved completing the concept design for the PNT beacons. The bulk of the engineering challenge will come in Phase II, when Masten will develop the PNT beacons. They must be able to withstand harsh lunar conditions, so Masten is partnering with defense and technology company Leidos to build shock-proof beacon enclosures. The aim is to complete the second phase in 2023.

“By establishing a shared navigation network on the moon, we can lower spacecraft costs by millions of dollars, increase payload capacity and improve landing accuracy near the most resource-rich sites on the moon,” Kuhns said.

5 fundraising imperatives for robotics startups

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook adds a 'Payout Time Bonus' to help retain bug bounty hunters

    When it comes to bug bounties, Facebook lags behind the likes of Microsoft and Google in terms of overall payouts and volume of tips received: last year, Microsoft and Google respectively paid out $13.6 million and $6.7 million; Facebook meanwhile paid out just $1.98 million as of November. In the latest development, Facebook today said that it would be adding a new set of bonus rewards when it pays out on a report if more than 30 days have passed since Facebook first received it.

  • Instagram's new test shows you stuff you've seen lately and lets you reshare it to Stories

    Instagram is tinkering around with a new test feature that changes the way users reshare content they like to their Stories. "We hope that with this new test experience, people are encouraged to be more intentional and deliberate when sharing things that matter to them." The test isn't guaranteed to make it into the full app, but Instagram will use feedback from the new reshare feature to see if it ups the quality of reshared posts.

  • How to Watch the 2021 Emmy Nominations Live Announcement

    Television fans eager to learn who the TV Academy will honor this year have a variety of ways to tune in to the festivities.

  • A "wobble" in the moon's orbit may lead to record floods on Earth

    A wobble in the moon's orbit will raise high tides even higher, exacerbating the devastating effects of sea-level rise.

  • Moon’s ‘wobble’ to shift in 2030, NASA says. Here’s why that’s bad for coastal cities

    This cycle occurs every 18.6 years, but some years it’s stronger than others.

  • We Have a New Trading Strategy on Azek

    When we reviewed the charts of Azek Inc. on June 18 we wrote that,"The charts of AZEK are pointed a little bit lower. Will the OBV line start to turn upward? In the updated daily bar chart of AZEK, below, we can see that the shares have continued lower into July but there is some improvement below the surface.

  • You Can't Buy SpaceX Yet But These Space Stocks Are Up For Grabs

    SpaceX continues to mark new milestones as a private company, and that has spurred investors' appetites for publicly traded space stocks.

  • WHO Issues Framework For Governance For Gene Editing Technologies

    A World Health Organization expert advisory panel Monday issued two new reports recommending the implementation of global standards to prevent future unsafe or unethical uses of CRISPR and other gene-editing technologies. The panel was convened in December 2018 when a Chinese scientist He Jiankui announced two babies were born from embryos he edited. It follows a similar effort from the International Commission on the Clinical Use of Human Germline Genome Editing, which released a series of reco

  • Virgin Galactic vs. Boeing: Which Aerospace Stock Could Fly High For Investors?

    Investors have expressed a keen interest in aerospace industry stocks following Virgin Galactic’s successful space flight. This flight has given rise to the possibility that Virgin Galactic could be successful in establishing a commercial suborbital human spaceflight market. Using the TipRanks stock comparison tool, let us compare two aerospace companies, Virgin Galactic Holdings and Boeing, and see how Wall Street analysts feel about these stocks. Virgin Galactic Holdings (SPCE) On July 11, Vir

  • Richard Branson Takes Stake in Pioneering Space-Investment Firm Seraphim

    (Bloomberg) -- Richard Branson has acquired a stake in Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc, the first venture capital fund focused on the space sector, as part of a 178 million-pound ($247 million) initial public offering.The billionaire purchased stock in London-based Seraphim in a sale that closed Friday, Will Whitehorn, the company’s chairman, said in an interview Monday. He declined to disclose the size of the commitment.Branson is backing the U.K. firm as his own Virgin Galactic Holdings In

  • Here’s why Virgin Galactic stock is falling after a successful space flight

    Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. has filed to sell 500 million shares, according to a filing Monday, sending the stock lower after the weekend's successful space-tourism flight.

  • Does Sir Richard Branson's expedition actually count as space travel?

    It took just 59 minutes for Sir Richard Branson to fulfil his childhood dream. On Sunday morning, at the Spaceport launch station in the New Mexico desert, the 70-year-old British billionaire climbed aboard the VSS Unity. His cheeks puffed as the rocket blasted through a cloudless sky, reaching a high point of 55 miles above the Earth’s surface. At the top, Sir Richard and his five fellow astronauts floated around for several minutes in a state of weightlessness. They would have been able to see

  • Plane dumps thousands of fish into Utah lake

    As the lakes are located in remote areas of the United States, releasing the fish by air is a more effective method of stocking the lakes, as there are difficulties maintaining sufficient oxygen levels when transporting them by vehicle over long distances.Up to 35,000 young fish, called "fingerlings", can be released in a single aerial drop. Their smaller size, combined with a slowed fall from high altitude, results in a high survival rate, according to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.Aerial fish stocking has been utilised in Utah since the 1950s, and has been used to fill over 200 remote lakes in the state.

  • Covid origins: Scientists weigh up evidence over virus's origins

    Researchers aim to "set the record straight" on how the virus transferred from bats into humans.

  • ON Semiconductor Donates Laser Cutter to Enhance STEM Education Programs in Oudenaarde, Belgium

    ON Semiconductor has been a long-time supporter of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education. STEM brings together critical disciplines, creating an inclusive learning envir...

  • How to watch Amazon founder Jeff Bezos fly to space next week

    Next week, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is planning to fulfill a childhood ambition, one made possible by virtue of his status as one of the richest men in the world. Bezos, who stepped down as Amazon’s CEO in recent days exactly 27 years after founding the e-commerce giant, also leads his own private space company, … The post How to watch Amazon founder Jeff Bezos fly to space next week appeared first on BGR.

  • Is Virgin Galactic Stock A Buy Following Richard Branson's Flight?

    Virgin Galactic launched founder Richard Branson into space on July 11, ahead of Blue Origin's Jeff Bezos.

  • Virgin Galactic's Sirisha Bandla becomes 3rd Indian American woman to reach space

    Aeronautical engineer Sirisha Bandla became the third Indian American woman to go to space after being part of the Virgin Galactic's first fully-crewed flight test on Sunday. Successful mission: Bandla, 34, joined British billionaire Richard Branson and four others aboard the SpaceShipTwo Unity 22. Rounding Unity22's crew are members Beth Moses, Virgin Galactic's chief astronaut instructor; Colin Bennet, the lead operations engineer; and pilots Dave Mackay and Mike Masucci.

  • Former astronaut weighs in on Virgin Galactic's successful space flight

    Billionaire Richard Branson was among the first people to ride into space on his own company's aircraft. Branson and five crewmates experienced about three minutes of weightlessness before plunging back into Earth's atmosphere. Former astronaut Leroy Chiao joined "CBSN AM" to discuss the flight and what it could mean for the future of space tourism.

  • Scientists create pain-free blood sugar diabetes test

    Is this the "holy grail" for diabetic blood sugar testing?This non-invasive strip checks glucose levels via salivaUNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE PHYSICIST AND RESEARCH LEADER, PROFESSOR PAUL DASTOOR, SAYING:"We've developed a way of embedding an enzyme that detects, in this case, glucose, directly into a transistor. Now a transistor is a very sensitive amplifier and so that enzyme that we put into the transistor it turns glucose into a signal that the transistor can detect but now it's a transistor that we can manufacture by printing it because the electronic materials are all inks."Since the electronic materials are inksthe test can be made through printing at a low cost"I think it's going to radically change the way we think about medical devices and in particular, sensors. Because we can print these at remarkably low cost. Because we can manufacture them using simple printing techniques. All the feedback we have at the moment is that people are itching to have this sort of test. Where we're at at the moment is we are getting to the point where we're about to embark on clinical trials. And so we are at that point now where we are heading towards manufacturing of these devices at large scale."