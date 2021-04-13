U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,141.59
    +13.60 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,677.27
    -68.13 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,996.10
    +146.10 (+1.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,229.45
    -4.34 (-0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.38
    +0.68 (+1.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,745.60
    +12.90 (+0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    25.40
    +0.53 (+2.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1955
    +0.0037 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6230
    -0.0520 (-3.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3755
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0430
    -0.3330 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,153.59
    +3,031.95 (+5.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,355.63
    +61.64 (+4.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,890.49
    +1.37 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,751.61
    +212.88 (+0.72%)
     

Master Center for Addiction Medicine Continues Expansion throughout Virginia with New Location in Hampton

·4 min read

RICHMOND, Va., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Master Center for Addiction Medicine, a growing outpatient addiction treatment center with headquarters in Glen Allen, announced today that it will further expand its geographic reach by serving the Hampton Roads area with a new location in Hampton, Virginia. The addition of the new office, located at 2208 Executive Drive, Suite B, in Hampton, marks a period of rapid growth for Master Center as it continues to increase the depth of its treatment team and locations throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia to serve anyone experiencing the complex – yet treatable – disease of addiction. Earlier this year, Master Center announced that it will also serve the Middle Peninsula area with a new office in Gloucester.

Master Center, originally known as Virginia Center for Addiction Medicine (VCAM) when it was co-founded by Dr. James Thompson and Dr. Sherman Master, is a physician-led addiction treatment program that is committed to an evidenced-based, organized, system-wide response to the disease of addiction. Master Center offers a comprehensive, multidisciplinary model made possible by an array of experienced addiction physicians, nurse practitioners, counselors, therapists, and peer recovery coaches.

"Our goal is to provide hope to everyone in Virginia, no matter where they live, by offering comprehensive addiction treatment that is accessible, understandable, and affordable. We want patients and family members to know that it is possible to treat the disease of addiction and to achieve lifelong recovery with the help of medical and clinical professionals," said Anna McKean, CEO of the Master Center. "Our new location in Hampton, Virginia, provides an opportunity to impact more patients through office-based, outpatient addiction medicine that is evidenced-based and physician-led."

In addition to the new Hampton location, Master Center has hired Kevin O'Connor, PA-C, MPH, to meet the needs of patients and family members in the Hampton Roads area. O'Connor completed his training through the U.S. military joint services program and received his master's in PA Studies from the University of Nebraska Medical Center. He retired from the Coast Guard after 20 years of service. In 2017, he completed a second master's degree in Public Health and joined the staff at The Farley Center in 2018 with a focus on addiction medicine. At Master Center, O'Connor will continue his dedication to treating those suffering from addiction by providing personalized comprehensive outpatient care.

The Hampton location for Master Center will also include a new partnership formed with Genesis Counseling Center. "Genesis Counseling Center is thrilled to partner with Master Center in Hampton Roads. Master Center's comprehensive treatment model for addiction pairs exceptionally well with Genesis' service offerings and commitment to clinical excellence," said Cameron S. Ashworth, vice president of operations at Genesis Counseling Center. "Master Center's evidence-based approach brings lasting results that we have experienced first-hand and Genesis is honored to serve the Hampton Roads community together."

Andreas Bienert, clinical program director at Master Center, added, "Having provided substance abuse treatment in Hampton Roads for a long time, I am particularly excited about our ability to bring high-quality addiction medicine services to the Hampton Roads community. At Master Center, treating addiction through addiction medicine goes hand-in-hand with evidenced-based behavioral health treatment. Partnering with Genesis Counseling Center, an outpatient behavioral health agency deeply rooted in the Hampton Roads community, will give us the opportunity to positively impact the lives of many who are suffering from the disease of addiction."

Master Center encourages individuals and families in the Hampton Roads area to contact the Master Center in Hampton to learn more about its integrated care model, which includes intensive outpatient programming, group and individual therapy, alcohol and detox programs, medication-assisted treatment, addiction psychiatry, sustained recovery programs, treatment matching and referral, care coordination, family programs, and more.

Patients can schedule an appointment at the addiction treatment center's Hampton Roads location at 2208 Executive Drive, Suite B, Hampton, Virginia 23666 by calling (757) 280-3578. Patients can also schedule an appointment at Master Center's Gloucester location at 7280 York Avenue, Gloucester, Virginia 23061 by calling (757) 844-3001 or the Greater Richmond location at 4212 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, Virginia, 23060 by calling (804) 315-3135. Requests for appointments can also be submitted at www.mastercenter.com. For more information, email info@mastercenter.com.

