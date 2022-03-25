Wolverine's Master Chief boots are for true Halo fanatics

Wolverine wants to help Halo fans finish their fight in style. The boot company has teamed up with Microsoft to create rugged limited-edition footwear inspired by Master Chief.

Halo developer 343 Industries worked with Wolverine for over a year to design the boot, which is based on the company's Hellcat footwear. Wolverine says when it revealed the Hellcat in August 2020, many people noted that the safety toe made the boot look like it was straight out of the Halo universe.

The snappily named Wolverine x Halo: The Master Chief boot has rubber lug outsoles for grip and an UltraSpring high rebound midsole, which Wolverine claims will provide wearers with a "lightweight, energized ride." It's made with full-grain leather and there's a hook and loop cover for the laces.

Wolverine x Halo: The Master Chief boot

The footwear comes in the green of Master Chief's armor and has his Spartan number, 117, on the heel of the left boot. The boots also feature the United Nations Space Command and the logo of the Materials Group, which made Master Chief's armor. For better or worse, the footwear certainly catches the eye.

A pair will cost $225 and you'll be able to buy them at noon Eastern time on March 29th from Wolverine's website . You'll probably need to act fast (and get lucky) if you want to wear the boots while racking up frags in Halo Infinite or kicking back and watching the Halo TV show . Wolverine is only making 117 pairs of them.