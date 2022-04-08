Master Data Management Market Gains Sizable Business Prospects with Increase in Data Generation across Varied Industries, States TMR Study

The global master data management market is projected to cross US$ 20.4 Bn by 2027

Rising government cloud spending in Europe is driving the master data management market in the region

ALBANY, N.Y., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global master data management market is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027, states a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR).

Master data management is gaining impetus as one of the important sections of data management in organizations from various industries. The use of correct master data management solutions can assist users in accessing precise data pertaining to customers and products. Moreover, these solutions facilitate companies to perform their business operations with ease. Rise in adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) is boosting the expansion of the global master data management market, highlights a report by TMR.

In the recent years, many enterprises across the globe have increased their budgets on IT as well as IT infrastructure so as to prevent costs pertaining to raw master data processing. Moreover, the need for precise data management across different industry verticals has been on rise, owing to many factors such as increase in the penetration of social media and the introduction of the IoT technology. These factors are projected to help the global master data management market to cross the valuation of 20.4 Bn by 2027, state analysts at TMR.

Master Data Management Market: Key Findings

With surge in use of the Internet around the world, many companies from different industry verticals are increasing their focus on taking their business online. This factor has resulted into rise in the use of master data management solutions globally.

The eCommerce industry has been expanding at rapid pace in the recent few years. As the industry immensely depends on precise master data management, the expansion of the eCommerce industry is prognosticated to help in the growth of the global master data management market in the upcoming years.

Companies operating in the global master data management market are focusing on the development of tools that are intended for specific applications. Moreover, several master data management service providers are using different strategies such as partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions for their regional expansion. Besides, players in the global master data management market are investing heavily in the new product development activities. These efforts are likely to help in the overall growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Master Data Management Market: Growth Boosters

Rise in integration of ML and AI across varied master data management solutions is favoring the growth of the global market

Increase in need for precise data management among companies from different industries is propelling the global master data management market

Master Data Management Market: Regional Analysis

The Europe master data management market is projected to maintain its leading position during the forecast period, owing to increase in cloud spending by government authorities of many nations, including Germany, France, and the U.K.

The master data management market in North America is prognosticated to gain prominent position due to rising spending on IT solution in the U.S.

Master Data Management Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Arad Metering Technologies

IBM Corporation

Schneider Electric SA

ABB Ltd

Itron, Inc.

Evoqua Water Technologies (Siemens)

Emerson Electric Corporation

Honeywell International, Inc

ET Water Systems, LLC

General Electric Company

Sensus USA Inc.

i2O Water Ltd

TaKaDu Ltd.

Master Data Management Market Segmentation

Solution

Product MDM

Customer MDM

Supplier MDM

Multi-domain MDM Solution

Deployment Model

On-Premise

Cloud based

Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Industry

Government

BFSI

IT and Telecommunications

Healthcare

Energy and Utility

Transportation and Logistics

Manufacturing

Retail

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America

