U.S. markets close in 6 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,476.28
    -23.93 (-0.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,525.90
    -57.67 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,726.02
    -171.28 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,005.18
    -4.62 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.41
    +0.38 (+0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,942.10
    +4.30 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    24.67
    -0.07 (-0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0847
    -0.0037 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7100
    +0.0580 (+2.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2991
    -0.0085 (-0.65%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    124.5960
    +0.6260 (+0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,979.80
    -586.60 (-1.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,006.57
    -16.03 (-1.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,632.92
    +81.11 (+1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.80
    +97.23 (+0.36%)
     

Master Data Management Market Gains Sizable Business Prospects with Increase in Data Generation across Varied Industries, States TMR Study

·5 min read

  • The global master data management market is projected to cross US$ 20.4 Bn by 2027

  • Rising government cloud spending in Europe is driving the master data management market in the region

ALBANY, N.Y., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global master data management market is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027, states a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR).

Transparency Market Research Logo
Transparency Market Research Logo

Master data management is gaining impetus as one of the important sections of data management in organizations from various industries. The use of correct master data management solutions can assist users in accessing precise data pertaining to customers and products. Moreover, these solutions facilitate companies to perform their business operations with ease. Rise in adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) is boosting the expansion of the global master data management market, highlights a report by TMR.

In the recent years, many enterprises across the globe have increased their budgets on IT as well as IT infrastructure so as to prevent costs pertaining to raw master data processing. Moreover, the need for precise data management across different industry verticals has been on rise, owing to many factors such as increase in the penetration of social media and the introduction of the IoT technology. These factors are projected to help the global master data management market to cross the valuation of 20.4 Bn by 2027, state analysts at TMR.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=4622

Master Data Management Market: Key Findings

  • With surge in use of the Internet around the world, many companies from different industry verticals are increasing their focus on taking their business online. This factor has resulted into rise in the use of master data management solutions globally.

  • The eCommerce industry has been expanding at rapid pace in the recent few years. As the industry immensely depends on precise master data management, the expansion of the eCommerce industry is prognosticated to help in the growth of the global master data management market in the upcoming years.

  • Companies operating in the global master data management market are focusing on the development of tools that are intended for specific applications. Moreover, several master data management service providers are using different strategies such as partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions for their regional expansion. Besides, players in the global master data management market are investing heavily in the new product development activities. These efforts are likely to help in the overall growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Get COVID-19 Impact Analysis at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=4622

Master Data Management Market: Growth Boosters

  • Rise in integration of ML and AI across varied master data management solutions is favoring the growth of the global market

  • Increase in need for precise data management among companies from different industries is propelling the global master data management market

Master Data Management Market: Regional Analysis

  • The Europe master data management market is projected to maintain its leading position during the forecast period, owing to increase in cloud spending by government authorities of many nations, including Germany, France, and the U.K.

  • The master data management market in North America is prognosticated to gain prominent position due to rising spending on IT solution in the U.S.

Request Sample Report at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=4622

Master Data Management Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

  • Arad Metering Technologies

  • IBM Corporation

  • Schneider Electric SA

  • ABB Ltd

  • Itron, Inc.

  • Evoqua Water Technologies (Siemens)

  • Emerson Electric Corporation

  • Honeywell International, Inc

  • ET Water Systems, LLC

  • General Electric Company

  • Sensus USA Inc.

  • i2O Water Ltd

  • TaKaDu Ltd.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=4622

Master Data Management Market Segmentation

Solution

  • Product MDM

  • Customer MDM

  • Supplier MDM

  • Multi-domain MDM Solution

Deployment Model

  • On-Premise

  • Cloud based

Enterprise Size

  • Large Enterprises

  • Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Industry

  • Government

  • BFSI

  • IT and Telecommunications

  • Healthcare

  • Energy and Utility

  • Transportation and Logistics

  • Manufacturing

  • Retail

  • Others

Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

  • South America

Browse Latest IT & Telecom Industry Research Reports by TMR

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY – 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Press Release: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/master-data-management-market.htm

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/master-data-management-market-gains-sizable-business-prospects-with-increase-in-data-generation-across-varied-industries-states-tmr-study-301520130.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • IRS May Close This RMD Loophole

    Most Americans have at least heard of a 401(k) plan, but there is another tax-advantaged workplace retirement plan out there - the 403(b). A 403(b) operates similarly to a 401(k), but is generally only available to public sector employees and … Continue reading → The post IRS May Close This RMD Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Shell's 13-Year Journey From Discovery to First Oil Shows Why U.S. Output Is Flat

    (Bloomberg) -- Questioned by U.S. lawmakers this week, chief executives from the nation’s biggest oil companies took great pains to explain why they haven’t raised production fast enough to tame skyrocketing energy prices.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackDHL Jet Skids Off Runway, Breaks Up After Emergency LandingRussia Sidesteps Sanc

  • Shunned Oil Piling Up Off China as Virus Outbreak Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- Tankers carrying 22 million barrels of Russian, Iranian and Venezuelan oil are piling up off China, according to Kpler, as the country battles a virus outbreak that’s sapping demand and causing logistics problems.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedIndia to Face Sign

  • Expert: Retirees returning to work should skip 'career obituary' when job-hunting

    For older workers who retired and are considering a return to the workplace, the tight labor market is promising.

  • South America’s Newest Oil Boom Is Gaining A War Time Boost

    There is growing evidence that the USGS may have grossly underestimated the total potential of the Guyana-Suriname oil basin

  • Why Ford Stock Drove Into a Ditch on Thursday

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock fell hard in afternoon trading Thursday, down 4.3% as of 1:20 p.m. ET. You can blame Barclays Capital for that. The British banker downgraded Ford shares to equal weight this morning, you see, and slashed its price target on Ford by 26%, to just $17 per share, as StreetInsider.com reported.

  • EVs: Biden admin holds meeting with Elon Musk, other auto execs on charging stations

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman details President Biden's administration meeting with Elon Musk and other EV executives, the EV space, and discussions surrounding EV charging infrastructure.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk throws cyber rodeo to open Texas gigafactory

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Tesla CEO Elon Musk throwing a cyber rodeo to celebrate the opening of the EV makers Texas gigafactory.

  • U.S. cracks down on Russian airlines after flights violated export controls

    Previously, the United States had identified more than 170 Boeing airplanes that Russian airlines were operating in violation of U.S. sanctions, including about 40 Aeroflot Boeing 737 and 777 airplanes, 21 Azur Boeing planes and 17 UTair Boeing aircraft. Deputy Commerce Secretary Don Graves said the message was clear: "Defy our export controls at your own peril."

  • Gas prices: It's 'very unfair to blame President Biden,’ says oil analyst

    Oil executives on Capitol Hill defended their companies as Democratic lawmakers accused them of price gauging during a hearing hosted by the House Committee on Energy & Commerce.

  • The Chip Sector Has a New Worry in Plant Shutdown for Key Manufacturing Chemical

    3M has stopped production at a plant in Belgium that produces the vast majority of the world's supply of semiconductor-grade PFAS chemicals.

  • Germany Urges Banks, Clients to Keep Deals With Gazprom Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- The German regulator in control of a Gazprom PJSC unit in the country urged banks and trading partners to keep doing business with the company to avoid a market meltdown.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackDHL Jet Skids Off Runway, Breaks Up After Emergency LandingRussia Sidesteps Sanctions to Supply Energy to Willing Wor

  • Meta reportedly set to introduce virtual currency dubbed ‘Zuck Bucks’

    Yahoo Finance's Daniel Howley explains Meta's plan to implement virtual currency inside the metaverse, Chipotle's partnership with Roblox, and other brands such as Wendy's jumping on metaverse platforms.

  • Here's a New Way to Generate Lifetime Income for Retirement

    Many adults approaching retirement age have little to no retirement savings. In fact, the U.S. Government Accountability Office said that almost 50% of households headed by someone aged 55 and older had no retirement savings in 2016. And as the retirement age … Continue reading → The post Here's a New Way to Generate Lifetime Income for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Shell blames oil, gas margin calls for billions in cash outflows

    Shell said on Thursday it diverted $7 billion of its cash flows partly to cover hefty oil and gas margin calls, becoming the first company to publicly acknowledge the pressure commodities traders have faced in 2022 from extreme price rises and volatility. Shell, together with other majors, utility companies, trading houses and banks, signed a letter in March urging governments and financial institutions such as central banks to set up an emergency liquidity mechanism to help energy markets cope with the extreme volatility caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • $4.2 Billion Deal to Create Oil Tanker Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Frontline Ltd. and Euronav NV are considering an all-stock merger that would produce the world’s biggest tanker fleet, just as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine drives a recovery in the market.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyRussia Sidesteps Sanctions to Supply Energy to Will

  • BlackBerry settles lawsuit over BlackBerry 10

    U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon in Manhattan federal court granted a request from the company's lawyers and shareholders to adjourn their planned trial to negotiate a preliminary settlement. Shareholders accused the company of concealing BlackBerry 10's true sales prospects in public statements during 2013, resulting in an inflated share price. Lawsuits accusing companies of misleading shareholders are common in the United States, but few go to trial.

  • What Amazon’s first union means for Google, Activision Blizzard, and other tech companies

    Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley joins the Live show to discuss what Amazon’s first union means for Google, Activision Blizzard, and other tech companies.

  • U.S. natural gas prices just hit a 13-year high. Blame coal, say analysts

    Natural-gas futures settled Thursday at their highest price since December 2008, with a rise in coal prices, tight supplies and global worries about energy supplies contributing to a price gain of more than 70% for the fuel so far this year.

  • Big Oil isn’t as rich as everybody thinks

    Big oil companies aren't the money-gushers they once were, and efforts to punish them for high gas prices could make the problem worse.