Master Data Management (MDM) Solutions Market to record USD 17.27 Bn incremental growth; Driven by increasing volume and complexity of data -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Master Data Management Solutions Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Master Data Management (MDM) Solutions Market 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the master data management (MDM) solutions market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 17.27 billion. Technavio has considered various factors including the number of major IT consulting deals signed worldwide, the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, IT consulting revenues generated by services providers offering MDM solutions, and IT budgets allocated by central and state governments across major markets to estimate the size of the market. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy Full Report Here

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The increasing volume and complexity of data is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. The increasing volume of data and the rapid growth in data complexity in organizations have increased the demand for various intelligence-based data analysis techniques. Technologies such as ML and AI can help companies retrieve a huge amount of complex data in a useful manner and use them to enhance their services and business processes. In addition, the need to process unstructured data into valuable information is driving businesses increasingly adopt MDM solutions, which is driving the growth of the market in focus.

However, data privacy and security concerns remain a challenge in driving the growth of the market. The rising adoption of connected technologies has increased the risk of cybersecurity issues and data breaches. Earlier, cybersecurity was concentrated on a limited number of connected devices. However, with the IoT revolution, there will be a large-scale combination of both physical and virtual worlds in the future. Potential economic loss from cyber-attacks in industries is significant compared with privacy breaches of personal data. Therefore, cyber-attacks can hamper the sensor and device data in an industrial setup, as these devices are connected over the Internet and can be easily hacked. Such challenges are expected to reduce the growth potential in the market.

Story continues

Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read Our Sample PDF Report Now

The master data management (MDM) solutions market report is segmented by end-user (BFSI, healthcare, retail, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The BFSI sector is the major end-user in the market. The segment is driven by the need for MDM solutions to increase revenue, meet regulatory compliance, achieve customer-centricity, and reduce operating costs. In addition, the complete digitalization of all core banking and insurance processes and the increasing volume of data generated by the BFSI industry are increasing the adoption of MDM solutions.

North America will be leading the market growth during the forecast period. The enterprises in the region have been increasing their IT budget for cloud-based solutions for the past few years. In addition, the increased demand for content and digital media and the adoption of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), in sectors such as healthcare are expected to drive the demand for MDM in North America.

View Our Sample Report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Vendors in Master Data Management Solutions Market:

Ataccama Corp.

Contentserv Group AG

Informatica LLC

International Business Machines Corp.

Magnitude Software Inc.

Micro Focus International Plc

Mindtree Ltd.

Oracle Corp.

Profisee Group Inc.

Reltio Inc.

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Semarchy

Stibo Systems

Syndigo LLC

Talend SA

Teradata Corp.

TIBCO Software Inc.

Veeva Systems Inc.

Winshuttle LLC

Related Reports:

Master Data Management (MDM) Solutions Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.17% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 17.27 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.78 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 30% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ataccama Corp., Contentserv Group AG, Informatica LLC, International Business Machines Corp., Magnitude Software Inc., Micro Focus International Plc, Mindtree Ltd., Oracle Corp., Profisee Group Inc., Reltio Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Semarchy, Stibo Systems, Syndigo LLC, Talend SA, Teradata Corp., TIBCO Software Inc., Veeva Systems Inc., and Winshuttle LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Ataccama Corp.

10.4 Contentserv Group AG

10.5 Informatica LLC

10.6 International Business Machines Corp.

10.7 Oracle Corp.

10.8 Profisee Group Inc.

10.9 SAP SE

10.10 Syndigo LLC

10.11 TIBCO Software Inc.

10.12 Winshuttle LLC

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Master Data Management (MDM) Solutions Market 2022-2026

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/master-data-management-mdm-solutions-market-to-record-usd-17-27-bn-incremental-growth-driven-by-increasing-volume-and-complexity-of-data--technavio-301649008.html

SOURCE Technavio