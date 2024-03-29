Master Drilling Group (JSE:MDI) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.525

Master Drilling Group Limited (JSE:MDI) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 20th of May to $0.525. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 3.7%, which is below the industry average.

Master Drilling Group Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. Prior to this announcement, Master Drilling Group's dividend was only 19% of earnings, however it was paying out 209% of free cash flows. The business might be trying to strike a balance between returning cash to shareholders and reinvesting back into the business, but this high of a payout ratio could definitely force the dividend to be cut if the company runs into a bit of a tough spot.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 4.1% if the company continues along the path it has been on recently. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could reach 382%, which probably can't continue without starting to put some pressure on the balance sheet.

Master Drilling Group's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

It's comforting to see that Master Drilling Group has been paying a dividend for a number of years now, however it has been cut at least once in that time. This suggests that the dividend might not be the most reliable. The annual payment during the last 7 years was $0.0237 in 2017, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.024. Its dividends have grown at less than 1% per annum over this time frame. We're glad to see the dividend has risen, but with a limited rate of growth and fluctuations in the payments the total shareholder return may be limited.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. However, Master Drilling Group has only grown its earnings per share at 4.1% per annum over the past five years. While EPS growth is quite low, Master Drilling Group has the option to increase the payout ratio to return more cash to shareholders.

In Summary

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Master Drilling Group's payments are rock solid. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Master Drilling Group that investors should take into consideration. Is Master Drilling Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

