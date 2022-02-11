Masterbatch Market to Grow at 5.2% CAGR During 2021-2026

Masterbatch Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2021-2026, reports Stratview Research.

RAIPUR, India, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Masterbatch Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Masterbatch Market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

The expanding packaging industry along with the organic growth of the building & construction, consumer goods, automotive, textile, and agriculture industries.

Increasing use of color masterbatch in packaging, building & construction, automotive, consumer goods, agriculture, and textile industries

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Masterbatch Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following 4 ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

Type (Color, White, Black, Additive, and Filler)

Polymer Type (PP, LDPE/LLDPE, HDPE, PVC, PUR, PET, PS, and Others)

Application Type (Packaging, Building & Construction, Consumer Goods, Automotive, Textile, Agriculture, and Others)

Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)

Masterbatch Market Insights

Market Trends by Type

Based on the type, the market is segmented as color, white, black, additive, and filler. The color type held the largest share of the market in 2019, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. Increasing use of color masterbatch in packaging, building & construction, automotive, consumer goods, agriculture, and textile industries is the major factor behind the dominance of the segment.

Market Trends by Application Type

On the basis of application type, the market is segmented as packaging, building & construction, consumer goods, automotive, textile, agriculture, and others. The packaging segment holds the largest share of the market and is also expected to witness a healthy growth during the forecast period. Expanding range of packaging in a wide array of industries including building & construction, consumer goods, electricals & electronics, personal care, medical, household, and other industries is the major factor driving the growth of the segment.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

In terms of regions, Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the largest as well as fastest-growing masterbatch market during the forecast period, with China, Singapore, South Korea, Japan, and India being the major countries with lucrative growth opportunities. The growth of the market is majorly driven by significant economic development in the regions, rapidly expanding construction industry, and presence of huge consumer base. North America and Europe are also expected to offer substantial growth opportunities during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Masterbatch Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed company profiles of the below-given players -

Clariant AG

Ampacet Corporation

Schulman, Inc.

Polyone Corporation

Cabot Corporation

Plastika Kritis S.A.

Plastiblends India Ltd.

Hubron International

Tosaf Group

Penn Color, Inc.

What deliverables will you get in this report?

- In-depth analysis of the Masterbatch Market.

- Detailed market segmentation.

- Competitive-landscape analysis.

- Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

- Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

- Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

- Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

- Geographical presence of the key players.

