Masterbatch Market Latest Survey Reveals Industry to Reach USD 21.12 Billion by 2031 | Exclusive InsightAce Study

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. LTd.
·5 min read
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. LTd.
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. LTd.

Companies Covered in this Study are LyondellBasell (US), Avient Corporation (US), Ampacet Corporation (US), Carbot Corporation (US), Plastika Kritis (Greece), Plastiblends India Ltd. (India), Hubron International (UK)

Jersey City, NJ, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Masterbatch Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Color, Additive, White, Black, Filler), Polymer (PP, LDPE & LLDPE, HDPE, PVC, PET, PUR, PS), Application (Packaging, Building & Construction, Automotive, Consumer Goods, Textile, Agriculture) - Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2031"

The global masterbatch market is estimated to reach over USD 21.12 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.17% during the forecast period.

The sale of masterbatch products and associated services is referred to as the masterbatch market. A wide range of sectors, including packaging, consumer goods, construction, automotive, and textiles, use masterbatches to create various products. The desire for high-quality, long-lasting, and affordable products and the rising need for environmentally friendly and sustainable solutions are both major drivers of the masterbatch industry.


Free PDF Report Brochure @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1642


To satisfy the various demands of various sectors and applications, the market is characterized by many producers providing a wide range of masterbatch products. Never decomposing masterbatch is common. The fact that many nations, including those in the European Union, forbid the production and use of these kinds of plastics presents a serious challenge for its manufacturers.

Recent Developments:

  • In June 2020, Two laser-marking masterbatch solutions with excellent contrast on clear and dark surfaces, Laser Mark 1001074-E and Laser Mark 1001088-E, were introduced by Ampacet Corporation.

  • In May 2020, PolyOne worked with an injection molder and a major automotive OEM to remove paint from the interior of the new car. Two PC/ABS side panels on the center console of the SUV were given Smartbatch FX masterbatch colorants to replace the paint with Molded-In-Color (MIC) parts.

List of Prominent Players in the Masterbatch market:

  • Schulman, Inc.

  • Ampacet Corporation

  • Avient Corporation (US)

  • Cabot Corporation

  • Clariant AG

  • Color, Inc (US)

  • Global Colors Group

  • Hubron International Ltd.

  • LyondellBasell (US)

  • Penn Color Inc.

  • Plastiblends India Ltd.

  • PLASTIKA KRITIS S.A.

  • PolyOne Corporation

  • Tosaf Group


Buy 180 Pages Latest Published Premium Report @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/buy-report/1642


Masterbatch Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Specifications

Market size value in 2022

USD 12.53 Bn

Revenue forecast in 2031

USD 21.12 Bn

Growth rate CAGR

CAGR of 6.17% from 2023 to 2031

Quantitative units

Representation of revenue in US$ Million, Volume (KT), and CAGR from 2023 to 2031

Historic Year

2019 to 2022

Forecast Year

2023-2031

Report coverage

The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market statistics, growth prospects, and trends

Segments covered

Type, Polymer And Application

Regional scope

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

Country scope

U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; Southeast Asia

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

Plastic is increasingly used in place of metal by businesses in end-user sectors to create their products. This is one of the primary factors fueling the expansion of the masterbatch market. Additionally, more European businesses seek to produce goods that require masterbatch.

The masterbatch market is also anticipated to develop as a result of this. Growth is also fueled by the fact that masterbatch protects and improves the appearance of various products' surfaces in various end-user sectors. Furthermore, consumers spend more on goods with attractive packagings, such as cosmetics and personal care products. For the creation of this lovely package, a masterbatch is required. The pandemic's impact on e-commerce growth was a significant influence on the masterbatch market's expansion as well.

Challenges:

Even high-quality masterbatch frequently uses polymers that are generated from petroleum. Given that petroleum-based products tend to harm the environment as they biodegrade, this provides a problem for the makers.

For instance, they may release dangerous substances into the soil and water supplies. When developing a masterbatch without a petroleum base, these companies are up against a serious obstacle. They must do this because the European Union and the United States have stringent guidelines and high criteria for creating these goods.

Regional Trends:

The Asia Pacific masterbatch market is anticipated to generate significant revenue soon and is anticipated to expand at a rapid CAGR. This has been justified by the region's packaging market's reasonable rate of expansion.

India and China, in particular, implemented tighter laws and regulations governing the automotive sector. The masterbatch market grew as a result of this as well. A sizable consumer base, quick growth in the construction industry, and significant economic development in the areas all contribute to the market's expansion.


Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/enquiry-before-buying/1642


Segmentation of Masterbatch market-

By Type-

  • Color Masterbatch

    • Standard Color

    • Specialty Color

      • Metallic

      • Pearlescent

      • Fluorescent

      • Phosphorescent

    • Tailor-Made Colors

  • Additive Masterbatch

    • Antimicrobial Additive

    • Antioxidant Additive

      • Primary

      • Secondary

      • Primary & Secondary

    • Flame Retardant

    • Uv Stabilizer

    • Foaming Agent/Blowing Agent

    • Optical Brightener

    • Nucleating Agent

  • White Masterbatch

  • Black Masterbatch

  • Filler Masterbatch

By Polymer-

  • PP

  • LDPE LLDPE

  • HDPE

  • PVC

  • PET

  • PUR

  • PS

  • Others

By Application-

  • Packaging

    • Rigid Packaging

    • Flexible Packaging

  • Building & Construction

    • Pipes & Fittings

    • Doors & Windows

    • Fences & Fenestrations

    • Siding

  • Consumer Goods

    • Electronics

    • Furniture

    • Footwear

  • Automotive

    • Exterior

    • Interior

  • Textile

  • Agriculture

  • Others

By Region-

North America-

  • The US

  • Canada

  • Mexico

Europe-

  • Germany

  • The UK

  • France

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • South East Asia

  • Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Rest of Latin America

 Middle East & Africa-

  • GCC Countries

  • South Africa

  • Rest of the Middle East and Africa


Get Customized Report @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1642


About Us:

InsighAce Analytic is a specializing in market research and consulting services that helps in building business strategies. Our mission is to provide high quality insights with using data analytics techniques and visualization tools that drives the disruption and innovation in market research industry. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with in-depth analysis and key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.

Follow Us @ https://www.linkedin.com/company/insightace-analytic-pvt-ltd/

Subscribe Our Exclusive Newsletters @ https://www.linkedin.com/newsletters/latest-market-research-reports-6929319878155739136/

CONTACT: Contact Us: InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. Tel.: +1 551 226 6109 Email: info@insightaceanalytic.com Site Visit: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com


