Masterbatch Market Latest Survey Reveals Industry to Reach USD 21.12 Billion by 2031 | Exclusive InsightAce Study
Companies Covered in this Study are LyondellBasell (US), Avient Corporation (US), Ampacet Corporation (US), Carbot Corporation (US), Plastika Kritis (Greece), Plastiblends India Ltd. (India), Hubron International (UK)
Jersey City, NJ, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Masterbatch Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Color, Additive, White, Black, Filler), Polymer (PP, LDPE & LLDPE, HDPE, PVC, PET, PUR, PS), Application (Packaging, Building & Construction, Automotive, Consumer Goods, Textile, Agriculture) - Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2031"
The global masterbatch market is estimated to reach over USD 21.12 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.17% during the forecast period.
The sale of masterbatch products and associated services is referred to as the masterbatch market. A wide range of sectors, including packaging, consumer goods, construction, automotive, and textiles, use masterbatches to create various products. The desire for high-quality, long-lasting, and affordable products and the rising need for environmentally friendly and sustainable solutions are both major drivers of the masterbatch industry.
To satisfy the various demands of various sectors and applications, the market is characterized by many producers providing a wide range of masterbatch products. Never decomposing masterbatch is common. The fact that many nations, including those in the European Union, forbid the production and use of these kinds of plastics presents a serious challenge for its manufacturers.
Recent Developments:
In June 2020, Two laser-marking masterbatch solutions with excellent contrast on clear and dark surfaces, Laser Mark 1001074-E and Laser Mark 1001088-E, were introduced by Ampacet Corporation.
In May 2020, PolyOne worked with an injection molder and a major automotive OEM to remove paint from the interior of the new car. Two PC/ABS side panels on the center console of the SUV were given Smartbatch FX masterbatch colorants to replace the paint with Molded-In-Color (MIC) parts.
List of Prominent Players in the Masterbatch market:
Schulman, Inc.
Ampacet Corporation
Avient Corporation (US)
Cabot Corporation
Clariant AG
Color, Inc (US)
Global Colors Group
Hubron International Ltd.
LyondellBasell (US)
Penn Color Inc.
Plastiblends India Ltd.
PLASTIKA KRITIS S.A.
PolyOne Corporation
Tosaf Group
Masterbatch Market Report Scope:
Report Attribute
Specifications
Market size value in 2022
USD 12.53 Bn
Revenue forecast in 2031
USD 21.12 Bn
Growth rate CAGR
CAGR of 6.17% from 2023 to 2031
Quantitative units
Representation of revenue in US$ Million, Volume (KT), and CAGR from 2023 to 2031
Historic Year
2019 to 2022
Forecast Year
2023-2031
Report coverage
The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market statistics, growth prospects, and trends
Segments covered
Type, Polymer And Application
Regional scope
North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa
Country scope
U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; Southeast Asia
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
Plastic is increasingly used in place of metal by businesses in end-user sectors to create their products. This is one of the primary factors fueling the expansion of the masterbatch market. Additionally, more European businesses seek to produce goods that require masterbatch.
The masterbatch market is also anticipated to develop as a result of this. Growth is also fueled by the fact that masterbatch protects and improves the appearance of various products' surfaces in various end-user sectors. Furthermore, consumers spend more on goods with attractive packagings, such as cosmetics and personal care products. For the creation of this lovely package, a masterbatch is required. The pandemic's impact on e-commerce growth was a significant influence on the masterbatch market's expansion as well.
Challenges:
Even high-quality masterbatch frequently uses polymers that are generated from petroleum. Given that petroleum-based products tend to harm the environment as they biodegrade, this provides a problem for the makers.
For instance, they may release dangerous substances into the soil and water supplies. When developing a masterbatch without a petroleum base, these companies are up against a serious obstacle. They must do this because the European Union and the United States have stringent guidelines and high criteria for creating these goods.
Regional Trends:
The Asia Pacific masterbatch market is anticipated to generate significant revenue soon and is anticipated to expand at a rapid CAGR. This has been justified by the region's packaging market's reasonable rate of expansion.
India and China, in particular, implemented tighter laws and regulations governing the automotive sector. The masterbatch market grew as a result of this as well. A sizable consumer base, quick growth in the construction industry, and significant economic development in the areas all contribute to the market's expansion.
Segmentation of Masterbatch market-
By Type-
Color Masterbatch
Standard Color
Specialty Color
Metallic
Pearlescent
Fluorescent
Phosphorescent
Tailor-Made Colors
Additive Masterbatch
Antimicrobial Additive
Antioxidant Additive
Primary
Secondary
Primary & Secondary
Flame Retardant
Uv Stabilizer
Foaming Agent/Blowing Agent
Optical Brightener
Nucleating Agent
White Masterbatch
Black Masterbatch
Filler Masterbatch
By Polymer-
PP
LDPE LLDPE
HDPE
PVC
PET
PUR
PS
Others
By Application-
Packaging
Rigid Packaging
Flexible Packaging
Building & Construction
Pipes & Fittings
Doors & Windows
Fences & Fenestrations
Siding
Consumer Goods
Electronics
Furniture
Footwear
Automotive
Exterior
Interior
Textile
Agriculture
Others
By Region-
North America-
The US
Canada
Mexico
Europe-
Germany
The UK
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
China
Japan
India
South Korea
South East Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
GCC Countries
South Africa
Rest of the Middle East and Africa
