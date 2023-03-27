Masterbatch Market Latest Survey Reveals Industry to Reach USD 21.12 Billion by 2031 | Exclusive InsightAce Study

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. LTd.

Companies Covered in this Study are LyondellBasell (US), Avient Corporation (US), Ampacet Corporation (US), Carbot Corporation (US), Plastika Kritis (Greece), Plastiblends India Ltd. (India), Hubron International (UK)

Jersey City, NJ, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Masterbatch Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Color, Additive, White, Black, Filler), Polymer (PP, LDPE & LLDPE, HDPE, PVC, PET, PUR, PS), Application (Packaging, Building & Construction, Automotive, Consumer Goods, Textile, Agriculture) - Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2031"

The global masterbatch market is estimated to reach over USD 21.12 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.17% during the forecast period.

The sale of masterbatch products and associated services is referred to as the masterbatch market. A wide range of sectors, including packaging, consumer goods, construction, automotive, and textiles, use masterbatches to create various products. The desire for high-quality, long-lasting, and affordable products and the rising need for environmentally friendly and sustainable solutions are both major drivers of the masterbatch industry.





To satisfy the various demands of various sectors and applications, the market is characterized by many producers providing a wide range of masterbatch products. Never decomposing masterbatch is common. The fact that many nations, including those in the European Union, forbid the production and use of these kinds of plastics presents a serious challenge for its manufacturers.



Recent Developments:

In June 2020, Two laser-marking masterbatch solutions with excellent contrast on clear and dark surfaces, Laser Mark 1001074-E and Laser Mark 1001088-E, were introduced by Ampacet Corporation.

In May 2020, PolyOne worked with an injection molder and a major automotive OEM to remove paint from the interior of the new car. Two PC/ABS side panels on the center console of the SUV were given Smartbatch FX masterbatch colorants to replace the paint with Molded-In-Color (MIC) parts.

List of Prominent Players in the Masterbatch market:

Schulman, Inc.

Ampacet Corporation

Avient Corporation (US)

Cabot Corporation

Clariant AG

Color, Inc (US)

Global Colors Group

Hubron International Ltd.

LyondellBasell (US)

Penn Color Inc.

Plastiblends India Ltd.

PLASTIKA KRITIS S.A.

PolyOne Corporation

Tosaf Group





Masterbatch Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market size value in 2022 USD 12.53 Bn Revenue forecast in 2031 USD 21.12 Bn Growth rate CAGR CAGR of 6.17% from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative units Representation of revenue in US$ Million, Volume (KT), and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market statistics, growth prospects, and trends Segments covered Type, Polymer And Application Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; Southeast Asia

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

Plastic is increasingly used in place of metal by businesses in end-user sectors to create their products. This is one of the primary factors fueling the expansion of the masterbatch market. Additionally, more European businesses seek to produce goods that require masterbatch.

The masterbatch market is also anticipated to develop as a result of this. Growth is also fueled by the fact that masterbatch protects and improves the appearance of various products' surfaces in various end-user sectors. Furthermore, consumers spend more on goods with attractive packagings, such as cosmetics and personal care products. For the creation of this lovely package, a masterbatch is required. The pandemic's impact on e-commerce growth was a significant influence on the masterbatch market's expansion as well.

Challenges:

Even high-quality masterbatch frequently uses polymers that are generated from petroleum. Given that petroleum-based products tend to harm the environment as they biodegrade, this provides a problem for the makers.

For instance, they may release dangerous substances into the soil and water supplies. When developing a masterbatch without a petroleum base, these companies are up against a serious obstacle. They must do this because the European Union and the United States have stringent guidelines and high criteria for creating these goods.

Regional Trends:

The Asia Pacific masterbatch market is anticipated to generate significant revenue soon and is anticipated to expand at a rapid CAGR. This has been justified by the region's packaging market's reasonable rate of expansion.

India and China, in particular, implemented tighter laws and regulations governing the automotive sector. The masterbatch market grew as a result of this as well. A sizable consumer base, quick growth in the construction industry, and significant economic development in the areas all contribute to the market's expansion.





Segmentation of Masterbatch market-

By Type-

Color Masterbatch Standard Color Specialty Color Metallic Pearlescent Fluorescent Phosphorescent Tailor-Made Colors

Additive Masterbatch Antimicrobial Additive Antioxidant Additive Primary Secondary Primary & Secondary Flame Retardant Uv Stabilizer Foaming Agent/Blowing Agent Optical Brightener Nucleating Agent

White Masterbatch

Black Masterbatch

Filler Masterbatch

By Polymer-

PP

LDPE LLDPE

HDPE

PVC

PET

PUR

PS

Others

By Application-

Packaging Rigid Packaging Flexible Packaging

Building & Construction Pipes & Fittings Doors & Windows Fences & Fenestrations Siding

Consumer Goods Electronics Furniture Footwear

Automotive Exterior Interior

Textile

Agriculture

Others

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

South East Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East and Africa





