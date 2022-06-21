U.S. markets open in 1 hour 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,736.25
    +60.50 (+1.65%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,319.00
    +450.00 (+1.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,481.00
    +184.25 (+1.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,696.70
    +31.60 (+1.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.20
    +1.64 (+1.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.90
    -6.70 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    21.62
    +0.03 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0550
    +0.0032 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.36
    -2.59 (-7.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2263
    +0.0018 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1780
    +1.0930 (+0.81%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,976.26
    +124.88 (+0.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    451.25
    +18.32 (+4.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,178.32
    +56.51 (+0.79%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,246.31
    +475.09 (+1.84%)
     

Masterbatch Market Research Report by Type, Polymer, Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

ReportLinker
·6 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Masterbatch Market Research Report by Type (Additive, Black, and Color), Polymer, Application, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

New York, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Masterbatch Market Research Report by Type, Polymer, Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06286975/?utm_source=GNW

The Global Masterbatch Market size was estimated at USD 12.98 billion in 2021 and expected to reach USD 13.77 billion in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR 6.32% to reach USD 18.76 billion by 2027.

Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Masterbatch to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Type, the market was studied across Additive, Black, Color, Filler, and White.

Based on Polymer, the market was studied across HDPE, LDPE LLDPE, PET, PP, PS, PUR, and PVC.

Based on Application, the market was studied across Agriculture, Automotive, Building & Construction, Consumer Goods, Packaging, and Textile.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:
COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, and the long-term effects are projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. Our ongoing research amplifies our research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report delivers insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecasts, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.

Cumulative Impact of 2022 Russia Ukraine Conflict:
We continuously monitor and update reports on political and economic uncertainty due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Negative impacts are significantly foreseen globally, especially across Eastern Europe, European Union, Eastern & Central Asia, and the United States. This contention has severely affected lives and livelihoods and represents far-reaching disruptions in trade dynamics. The potential effects of ongoing war and uncertainty in Eastern Europe are expected to have an adverse impact on the world economy, with especially long-term harsh effects on Russia.This report uncovers the impact of demand & supply, pricing variants, strategic uptake of vendors, and recommendations for Masterbatch market considering the current update on the conflict and its global response.

Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Masterbatch Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Competitive Scenario:
The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor’s strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.

Company Usability Profiles:
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Masterbatch Market, including Alok Masterbatches Pvt. Ltd., Americhem Inc., Ampacet Corporation, Astra Polymer Compounding Company Limited, Cabot Corporation, Clariant International Ltd., GABRIEL-CHEMIE Group, GCR Group, Global Colors, Inc., High Tecnology Masterbatches S.L., Hubron International Ltd., LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Penn Color Inc., Plastiblends India Ltd., Plastika Kritis S.A., PolyOne Corporation, Polyplast Müller GmbH, RTP Company, Tosaf, Inc., and Vanetti S.p.A..

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Masterbatch Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Masterbatch Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Masterbatch Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Masterbatch Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Masterbatch Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Masterbatch Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Masterbatch Market?
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06286975/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Kellogg announces plan to split into three separate businesses

    Kellogg Co. shares jumped 8.1% in Tuesday premarket trading after the food company announced a plan to split into three businesses: "Global Snacking Co.," which will represent about $11.4 billion in sales and include international cereal and noodles, North American frozen breakfast, as well as snacks; "North America Cereal Co.," which represents about $2.4 billion in sales and includes U.S., Canada, and Caribbean cereals; and "Plant Co.," a business of about $340 million anchored by the MorningS

  • Warren Buffett's portfolio is full of buyback opportunities which he calls 'the best use of cash'. Here are 3 companies with the biggest hidden dividend potential

    The Oracle of Omaha regularly buys back Berkshire Hathaway shares too.

  • 4 of the Safest Stocks to Buy If the U.S. Dips Into a Recession

    Since hitting their respective all-time closing highs, the 126-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average, benchmark S&P 500, and growth-focused Nasdaq Composite have respectively fallen by as much as 19%, 24%, and 34%. This means the Nasdaq and S&P 500 are officially in the grip of a bear market. To make matters worse, there's the growing likelihood that the U.S. could enter a recession.

  • What investors in tech stocks should do now, according to a portfolio manager

    Here is your action plan if you own a bunch of beat up tech stocks.

  • Looking for Dividend-Paying Defense Stocks to Grab Now? Deutsche Bank Suggests 2 Names to Consider

    Last week, the Fed’s open market committee raised its benchmark interest rate by 0.75%, the largest such increase in almost 30 years. The move marks a shift to an aggressive stance against inflation, and an attempt by the Fed to head off a potential recession. In fact, preliminary data leaked from the Atlanta Fed earlier in the week showed that the US is in a technical recession. While official numbers won’t be released until after the second quarter ends, the early numbers show that 2Q22 will e

  • Louis Navellier is Buying These 10 Energy Stocks in 2022

    In this article we present the list of Louis Navellier is Buying These 10 Energy Stocks in 2022. Click to skip ahead and see the Louis Navellier is Buying These 5 Energy Stocks in 2022. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), and Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) represent some of the biggest purchases of energy stocks made by […]

  • Stock market strategists all want one thing right now: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

  • Morgan Stanley, Goldman Strategists See More Stock Market Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- Equities have yet to fully price in the risk of a recession and may have further to fall, according to Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeUS Futures Signal Relief Rally; Treasuries Retreat: Market

  • The Stock Market’s Selloff Will Eventually End. Bet On It.

    A decline in earnings could be the next shoe to drop for investors. But it’s all a prelude to the best buying opportunity in decades.

  • Here's Warren Buffett's First Move in Any Stock Market Crash

    Buffett's success is largely due to his unwavering ability to buy high-quality companies when the market is selling everything.

  • 1 Stock Split Growth Stock to Buy Now

    Stock splits are getting a lot of attention this summer: Amazon just completed its 20-for-1 split, Alphabet's 20-for-1 action is coming up fast, Shopify approved a 10-for-1 split, and Tesla's board of directors just signed off on a 3-for-1 split. Fortinet shares will be divvied up on June 22, leaving shareholders on June 23 with five shares for every one they owned prior. As a reminder, the share price will also be divided by five to adjust accordingly, so the value of Fortinet as a company is not changing.

  • 3 Tech-Driven Stocks Down 82% to 92% That Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    You probably don't need me to tell you this, but this has been one of the most challenging years on record for Wall Street and investors. In the roughly five to seven months since all three major U.S. indexes hit their all-time closing highs, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite have respectively plunged as much as 19%, 24%, and 34%. Heightened stock market volatility has been particularly cruel to technology-based growth stocks, which had been largely responsible for the monstrous rally that followed the March 2020 pandemic bottom.

  • Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest says a coming 'worker backlash' could see Zoom skyrocket 1,263% by 2026

    Considering where Zoom shares are trading now, even Ark's bearish scenario implies plenty of upside ahead.

  • Stocks Historically Don’t Bottom Out Until the Fed Eases

    Another week of whipsaw stock trading has many investors wondering how much farther markets will fall. Investors have often blamed the Federal Reserve for market routs. It turns out the Fed has often had a hand in market turnarounds, too.

  • Dow Jones Futures Jump, Bitcoin Above $20,000; Beware The Bear Market

    Futures rose as Bitcoin rebounded. It's a bear market, so stay safe. Tesla rival BYD is among a few stocks setting up.

  • 10 Best Falling Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this piece we will take a look at the ten best falling stocks to buy right now. If you want to skip our introduction of the companies and the general economic outlook, jump right ahead to 5 Best Falling Stocks to Buy Right Now. The start of 2022 had a tinge of optimism to […]

  • ‘You keep a great stock forever’: Suze Orman’s 5 time-tested tips to get you through inflation and stock market dips

    The money maven’s advice never goes out of style.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Income-Hungry Retirees Can Score Safe Yield for First Time in Years. Here’s How.

    Treasuries and the low end of investment-grade corporate bonds offer investors solid and safe yields, financial pros say. But beware of junk bonds as recession looms and TIPS as inflation expectations moderate.

  • US Futures Signal Relief Rally; Treasuries Retreat: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US equity futures signalled a turnaround following a rout that erased nearly $2 trillion from the S&P 500 last week, as contracts bounced along with European stocks. Treasuries retreated.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeUS Futures Signal Relief Rally