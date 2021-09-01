U.S. markets close in 6 hours 25 minutes

MasterBeat Corporation Announces Malone Bailey, LLP has Completed its 2020 Audit of the Company Now completes 2018, 2019 and 2020 Audits (3year Audited)

·3 min read
MIRAMAR BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / MasterBeat Corporation (OTC PINK:MSTO), together with its subsidiary, SBQ Holdings, LLC and automotive division, JTEC Automotive, Inc., specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, collectible classic automobiles, new & used auto parts and other tangible assets is pleased to announce Malone Bailey, LLP has completed the audit of the company's consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2020, including the consolidated balance sheets and statements of income, changes in stockholders' equity, and cash flows for fiscal year 2020, and the related notes to the consolidated financial statements.

On March 11, 2020, the Company announced the retention of "Award Winning Certified Public Accounting Firm, Malone Bailey, LLP." The Company appointed Malone Bailey, LLP ("Malone Bailey") to conduct an audit of the Company's consolidated financial statements and effectiveness of its internal controls for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2018, 2019 and 2020. The audits for fiscal years 2018 and 2019 were completed in December 2020.

The completed 2020 audit, by Malone Bailey, adds immense and immediate credibility and value to the Company and its shareholders. The Company's audit of its consolidated financial statements opens a wide spectrum of growth opportunities with regards to acquisitions, funding and traditional financing. The Company will continue to work closely with Malone Bailey for the foreseeable future.

"We are pleased our company now has three years of audited financials that further proves our track record with our vacation rentals and our restoration of classic cars. With our pilot projects complete and three full years of audited financials, our plan to obtain considerable credit with traditional lenders is now achievable," stated Josh Tannariello, CEO of MasterBeat Corp. "Our vision to build SBQ into a Nasdaq like dividend yielding company is becoming reality. This is a giant milestone for our company and all of our shareholders."

About MasterBeat Corp.

MasterBeat Corporation (OTC PINK: MSTO), incorporated under the laws of Delaware, is a publicly traded company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, and other tangible assets. The company believes its progressive approach to an old school model, especially in this market based on fragile earnings multiples and uncertainty, to acquire hard, tangible assets will not only offer long term capital appreciation but also deliver revenues, profits, and self-sustainability.

www.masterbeatcorp.com
info@masterbeatcorp.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations and assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Some of these uncertainties include, without limitation, the company's ability to perform under existing contracts or to procure future contracts. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including without limitation, successful implementation of our business strategy and competition, any of which may cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the statements. We undertake no obligation and do not intend to update, revise or otherwise publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of any unanticipated events. Although we believe that our expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will materialize. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements.

Contact:
Josh Tanneriello
561-570-7050
josh@masterbeatcorp.com

SOURCE: Masterbeat Corp



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662328/MasterBeat-Corporation-Announces-Malone-Bailey-LLP-has-Completed-its-2020-Audit-of-the-Company-Now-completes-2018-2019-and-2020-Audits-3year-Audited

