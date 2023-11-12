MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 11, 2023

Operator: Welcome to the MasterBrand's Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. I would now like to turn the call over to Farand Pawlak, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications.

Farand Pawlak: Thank you. Good afternoon. We appreciate you joining us for today's call. With me on the call today are Dave Banyard, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Andi Simon, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. We issued a press release earlier this afternoon disclosing our third quarter 2023 financial results. If you do not have this document, it is available on the Investors section of our website at masterbrand.com. I would like to remind you that this call will include forward-looking statements in either our prepared remarks or the associated question-and-answer session. Each forward-looking statement contained in this call is based on current expectations and market outlook and is subject to certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated.

Additional information regarding these factors appears in the section entitled Forward-Looking Statements in the press release we issued today. More information about risks can be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading Risk Factors and our full year 2022 Form 10-K and updated as necessary in our subsequent 2023 Form 10-Qs, which are available at sec.gov and at masterbrand.com. The forward-looking statements in this call speak only as of today, and the company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of these statements, except as required by law. Today's discussion includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the reconciliation tables, which are in the press release issued earlier this afternoon and are also available at sec.gov and at masterbrand.com.

Story continues

Our prepared remarks today will include a business update from Dave followed by a discussion of our third quarter 2023 financial results from Andi, along with our current 2023 financial outlook. Finally, Dave will make some closing remarks before we host a question-and-answer session. Now with that, let me turn the call over to Dave.

R. David Banyard: Thanks, Farand. Good afternoon, everyone. We appreciate you joining us here today for our third quarter 2023 earnings conference call. I'm pleased to report that MasterBrand delivered another solid quarter of financial performance. Net sales in the third quarter were $677 million, a 21% decline over the same period last year. This decline was slightly greater than our expectations due to the impact of higher-than-anticipated trade downs. Absent the roughly 3% effect from trade downs, net sales for the third quarter were roughly in line with our previous outlook. Despite the net sales decline, adjusted EBITDA margin expanded by 150 basis points to 16.2% in the third quarter, this equates to a year-on-year decremental margin of less than 10%, well inside our stated guidance.

Our exceptional margin expansion was driven by the team's continued execution on MasterBrand's strategic initiatives, particularly around supply chain improvements and productivity savings. This performance was higher than our internal estimates as our associates continue to outperform our expectations. Our strategic initiatives drove another quarter of working capital improvements, as we reduced inventory by roughly $50 million sequentially from the end of the second quarter to the end of the third quarter. Our supply chain efforts, which are rooted in our Align to Grow initiative, are allowing us to reduce inventory as we continue to drive commonization amongst our componentry product and processes. Our rollout of RFID technology across our manufacturing network is helping improve inventory control at our facilities, while simultaneously reducing the labor costs.

These inventory improvements helped us generate free cash flow of $133 million in the third quarter of 2023, a threefold increase over the prior year quarter. Our year-to-date strong free cash flow not only demonstrates the value of our operational performance, but has also strengthened our balance sheet and provides us with great optionality in an uncertain market. I'll take a moment to discuss the end markets served by our customers and the trends we saw in the third quarter. The single-family new construction market remained the most resilient, with underlying demand running flat year-over-year. We saw expected seasonality in this market late in the third quarter, which has continued into the fourth quarter. Trends across builders vary as some are more equipped to navigate rising interest rates.

Our large builder partners continue to find ways to lower the cost of ownership for potential homebuyers. This includes buying down mortgage rates or providing other discounts. As a result, we've seen that portion of the market performed better than the overall market. As we have mentioned in the past, builders are using product trade down to help reduce their costs, and we saw this to accelerate in the third quarter. We expect this trend to persist through the fourth quarter. On the whole, we continue to be encouraged by the resiliency of homebuilders despite the current interest rate environment, and we believe that the long-term fundamentals for new construction are strong. The repair and remodel market, which we serve through our dealer and retail customers continued to be tepid in the third quarter.

In line with our prior commentary, this market demand is down more than our original expectations for the year as consumers are prioritizing other spending. At the beginning of the year, we expected this portion of the market to be down mid-single digits. But as we finish the year, we anticipate closer to double-digit declines for the overall R&R market. Generally speaking, larger ticket R&R tends to have a greater magnitude change than the smaller project R&R. Additionally, our dealers are relaying that consumers' decision lead time has extended from a year ago, which adds some further inertia into the buying behavior. Specific to the U.S. retail channel, we experienced the final stages of destocking this past quarter and we now believe that we have worked through the impact of it with our retail partners and are at underlying consumer demand levels.

Retail POS is following the double-digit decline in this category that I mentioned earlier. In the U.S. dealer channel, we saw similar trends overall to the retail channel. But within dealers, we continue to see better performance in the higher and lower end product categories. We expect that dynamic to continue moving forward as cash customers favor more premium products and the rest of the market targets value-priced products. As we heard last quarter from our dealer network, the end consumer is getting multiple quotes before doing a remodel project and looking for trade down opportunities to achieve a desired price point. We continue to experiment with price to ensure that we are putting the right products in front of the right customers and are being disciplined about promotions.

In Canada, both new construction and repair and remodel markets remain weak, declining over 25%. While Canada represents a relatively small portion of our net sales, slightly less than 10%, year-over-year declines of this magnitude are presenting a headwind to our business. As discussed on our last earnings call, we expect continued weakness in this portion of our business in the second half of 2023, and we are seeing that play out as anticipated. In summary, we expect the dynamics that started in the third quarter with both current demand levels and product trade down to continue into the fourth quarter. Domestic new construction continues to hold up better than repair and remodel, and we expect continued weakness across both Canadian markets.

Coupled with normal seasonality, we now expect the overall market to be down sequentially from the third quarter; our performance matching that trend on a daily sales cadence. Andi will provide more color on this later in the call. With this backdrop in mind, we remain encouraged by our ability to deliver incremental cost savings despite an environment with softer down volume. At the same time, we are investing in the business and positioning our company for growth. Now I'd like to talk a little more about some of the investments we are making for our strategic initiatives. On the last earnings call, I mentioned that our strong performance gave us the confidence to accelerate investment spending, particularly in our tech-enabled initiative.

During the third quarter, we did just that, more than doubling our investment in technology sequentially. And as mentioned on our previous earnings call, we plan to increase the spending further in the fourth quarter of 2023. These opportunities are across the plant floor, back office and customer facing. For example, we believe our tech-enabled initiative presents a meaningful opportunity in the area of quality processes. Much like supply chain efficiency, quality processes are hindered by complexity in product offering and manufacturing. With our common box initiative and more standard work across the plants, we can now improve the overall efficiency and cost of the quality processes that exist today in our manufacturing. Using technology, we'll be able to inspect product quicker and with a higher degree of accuracy.

MasterBrand has robust automation throughout its facilities, but we see ample opportunity to introduce newer and more advanced automation to support our quality processes. While this technology might be newer to the cabinet industry, it has been proven in a number of other industries. Accordingly, we are trialing advanced yet time-tested solutions in a number of areas this year and into 2024. Beyond the plant floor, we have expedited our efforts around cloud migration. We have varied systems that organically grew and constrained our ability to optimize decisions across functions, creating reporting inefficiencies and out-of-support hosted applications. With our cloud migration efforts, we are standardizing our processes based on leading practices, leveraging centralized master data and near real-time analytics.

This helps us automate processes across MasterBrand and enable shared service models for functions like AP and AR. This is also helping us allocate our internal resources from manual process steps to value-added activities. Finally, we continue to invest in technology to improve the overall buying experience for our customers. Our new tech platforms are designed to improve the connection between MasterBrand and our channel. As mentioned last quarter, we have invested in the team and in applications to bring these tools to life for our customers. Our digital and technology team is making good progress in this area and are rolling out the first of these applications this quarter. Initiatives such as these serve as a reminder that the tools of the MasterBrand way not only drive efficiency, but also target growth.

A team of employees assembling cabinets in the company's factory.

I look forward to sharing more details about our progress on these efforts going forward. Now I'd like to hand the call over to Andi for a more detailed discussion of our third quarter financial results and our revised 2023 outlook.

Andrea H. Simon: Thanks, Dave, and good afternoon, everyone. It's great to be joining you here today. I'll begin with an overview of our third quarter financial results and then I'll discuss our updated 2023 outlook. Third quarter net sales were $677.3 million, a 21.1% decline compared to $858.4 million in the same period last year. Our top line performance was primarily the result of anticipated volume declines in the market. As Dave mentioned, we also experienced some softening in our net ASP due primarily to more pronounced trade down activity. As mentioned in previous calls, we were the leader in price enactment in 2022, but the benefit of price to the top line was limited by trade downs in the third quarter. Gross profit was $237.5 million in the third quarter, down 10.3%, compared to $264.9 million in the same period last year.

Gross profit margin expanded 421 basis points year-over-year from 30.9% to 35.1%. The margin expansion was driven by continued execution on MasterBrand strategic initiatives particularly around supply chain improvements and productivity savings, which mitigated the impacts of reduced volume, trade downs and personnel inflation year-over-year. Also, I want to highlight that this year's third quarter gross profit includes two discrete items. We received insurance proceeds of $2 million related to the tornado damage sustained at our Jackson, Georgia facility earlier in the year, as well as $3 million in accumulated medical rebates related to the favorable renegotiation of our health insurance program. Excluding these two discrete items, we still delivered strong gross margin expansion.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $140.3 million, 20.3% lower compared to the same period last year. Outbound freight savings as well as an additional $700,000 in medical rebates discussed earlier, lowered our SG&A spend even as we invested more quarter-over-quarter in our strategic initiatives, particularly tech-enabled. As I've previously discussed, we were allocated a portion of Fortune Brands Home and Security costs in 2022, but that allocation is now gone. Instead, we have stand-alone costs. But if you compare the impact of the 2, it remains a net savings year-over-year in 2023 as anticipated. You should expect a sequential increase in SG&A spend in the fourth quarter as we continue to ramp up the pace of investment in our strategic initiatives.

I'll provide more color on this when I discuss outlook shortly. We delivered net income of $59.7 million in the third quarter, compared to $52.2 million in the same period last year. The 14.4% year-over-year increase was driven by higher operating income and lower income tax expense, partially offset by higher interest expense. Income tax was $18.2 million or a 23.4% effective tax rate in the quarter, compared to $26.1 million or a 33.3% rate in the third quarter of 2022. This quarter's lower effective tax rate was driven by favorable state and local income tax items recognized this year and the mix of earnings in different jurisdictions. While our third quarter 2022 effective tax rate was unfavorably impacted by adjustments made by Fortune Brands following an IRS audit settlement.

In the third quarter of 2023, interest expense of $15.3 million was related to debt necessary to fund the dividend of Fortune Brands at the time of the spin. As a reminder, in 2022, we did not have any external debt assigned to our balance sheet, and therefore, there was no external interest expense in our earnings during the prior year. Further, we recognized related party interest income of $4.3 million from loan agreements with Fortune Brands in the third quarter of 2022. Diluted earnings per share were $0.46 in the third quarter, an increase from a pro forma diluted earnings per share of $0.41 in the third quarter last year. Please note that prior year pro forma diluted earnings per share is calculated using 128 million shares outstanding as under U.S. GAAP, it is assumed that there were no dilutive equity instruments prior to the separation as there were no equity awards of MBC outstanding.

Adjusted EBITDA was $109.8 million, compared to $126 million in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 153 basis points to 16.2%, compared to 14.7% in the comparable period of the prior year despite lower sales. Our strong margin performance was driven by continued execution on MasterBrand strategic initiatives, particularly around supply chain improvements, productivity savings and the discrete items I mentioned earlier. These more than offset year-over-year volume declines, the impact of trade downs and personnel inflation. Finally, as I mentioned earlier, we recognized two discrete items in the quarter that were not factored into our previous outlook. To quickly recap, we received $2 million in insurance proceeds related to the tornado damage sustained at our Jackson, Georgia facility earlier in the year.

Second, we received $3.7 million in accumulated rebates related to the favorable renegotiation of our health insurance program. Excluding these two discrete line items, we still expanded our adjusted EBITDA margin, and I am pleased with the operational excellence our associates delivered in the quarter. Turning to the balance sheet. We ended the third quarter with $122.5 million of cash on hand and $480.2 million of liquidity available on our revolver. Net debt at the quarter end was $585 million, resulting in a net debt to adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio of 1.5x, down from 2x and 1.7x at the end of the first and second quarters of 2023, respectively, our third successive quarterly reduction. Our balance sheet remains strong with the financial flexibility to invest in the business for growth.

Operating cash flow was $336.5 million for the nine months ended September 24, 2023, compared to $117.9 million in the comparable period last year. Our working capital improvement plans as well as strong operational performance, specifically around inventory management and collections drove this tremendous year-on-year improvement. We expect our working capital to be flat in the fourth quarter as our pace of improvement slows as we plan for normal seasonal activities. Capital expenditures for the nine months ended September 24, 2023, were $21.4 million. We anticipate significant payments in the fourth quarter as invoices come due and now expect to spend $50 million in capital expenditures in 2023. Free cash flow was $315.1 million for the nine months ended September 24, 2023, compared to $85.7 million in the comparable period last year.

This is a $229.4 million improvement year-over-year. As we have discussed previously, cash outflows are expected to increase in the fourth quarter due to our last significant spin-related payment to Fortune Brands of roughly $30 million, increased capital expenditures and the slowing of improvement on our working capital. Because of these items, we now expect fourth quarter free cash flow to be slightly positive. Finally, during the quarter, we repurchased approximately $11.5 million of our common stock under our existing stock repurchase program. Turning to our outlook. We remain optimistic about the steady demand we've seen with our customers servicing the new construction market and expect this trend to continue through the balance of the year.

For those customers servicing the repair new model market, we anticipate the current pace of weaker year-over-year conditions will persist throughout the fourth quarter. Additionally, we believe the entirety of the Canadian market will remain weak into the fourth quarter. In total, we expect net sales in the fourth quarter to be down mid-teens year-over-year. Given this market backdrop and the typical fourth quarter seasonality, we are currently planning for a 2-week holiday shutdown in December. Included in this 2-week shutdown is our 53rd week, so we will see no benefit from that in our fourth quarter top line performance. As a reminder, this extra week is the result of our normal 4-4-5 fiscal calendar. From an adjusted EBITDA standpoint, our operational momentum is expected to continue through the fourth quarter.

As discussed on the last earnings call, we planned for accelerated investment spending in the second half of 2023, particularly in our tech-enabled initiatives to position the company for future growth. Based on our strong operational performance again in the third quarter, we are raising our adjusted EBITDA outlook range to $370 million to $380 million, a $20 million increase at the midpoint compared to our prior outlook. On this updated range, we now expect adjusted EBITDA margins of roughly 13.5% to 14% for 2023. This revised 2023 outlook shows our confidence in our ability to expand adjusted EBITDA margins year-over-year even in a softer environment. Because we have already collected a final payment of $3.2 million in the fourth quarter, this full year outlook includes these final insurance proceeds related to the tornado damage sustained at our Jackson, Georgia facility earlier in the year.

We expect the benefit of this payment to be nearly offset by certain anticipated foreign exchange headwinds in the fourth quarter. Our expected 2023 interest expense of $65 million to $70 million remains unchanged and our 2023 year-to-date effective tax rate of 25.4% is the approximate tax rate for the year. The established tools and principles of the MasterBrand way have helped the team deliver strong results in the first nine months of 2023. We believe that continued execution on our strategic initiatives and further investments in the business will yield incremental savings in future years, positioning us for net sales growth and market outperformance. With that, I would like to turn the call back to Dave.

R. David Banyard: Thanks, Andi. As you can see, there's a lot of great work taking place across the organization. Our associates are executing at a very high level and their progress on our strategic initiatives continues to drive results, the ability to deliver strong EBITDA dollars on declining sales and expanded adjusted EBITDA margins as a result of their disciplined use of the tools of the MasterBrand way. Beyond our financial and operational results, I'm extremely pleased with our ESG efforts and the impact we are having on our broader stakeholders. During the third quarter, we participated in Habitat for Humanity's 2023 Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project as the exclusive cabinet provider. Our associates have supported Habitat events from coast to coast for over 2 decades and now we're excited to support the organization in a more focused way.

As a platform-level partner, we were pleased to provide design, material and labor to help build a 27-home community in Charlotte, North Carolina. This was a great event and a meaningful way to support local families in the Charlotte area. Since this is our last earnings call before our 1-year anniversary as a stand-alone public company, I'd like to take a moment to thank our more than 13,000 associates for their hard work and dedication this year. We exceeded our initial expectations for what we would accomplish this year, and I look forward to what 2024 will bring us. Now with that, I will open up the call to Q&A.

See also 25 Cheapest and Safest Places to Live in The World and 15 Largest Troop Contributors to UN Peacekeeping.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.