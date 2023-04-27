MasterBuilt Gravity Series 800 is the past, present and future of charcoal grills

MasterBuilt Series 800 Digital Charcoal Griddle, Grill and Smoker is incredibly versatile.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Grilling and barbecue are used interchangeably in many parts, much to the chagrin of pit masters everywhere. Whether barbecuing to you means pulled pork or flaming fajitas, the MasterBuilt Gravity Series 800 Digital Charcoal Griddle, Grill and Smoker can handle any outdoor cooking task you throw at it.

$797 at Amazon

►Way Day 2023 ends tonight! Save up to 80% on nearly everything at Wayfair

At first glance, the MasterBuilt Gravity Series 800 looks like plenty of other outdoor grills on the market—but looks are deceiving. This grill contains both standard cooking grates and a wide-open cast-iron griddle that would make any short-order cook weep.

MasterBuilt Series 800 smokes, grills, and even sports a wide griddle to make everything from burgers to pancakes.

Whatever the style of cooking you're feeling on any given day, the grill is powered by a stack of charcoal on the right side of the grill, that lights from the bottom. Using a digital display, you can set the temperature anywhere from 225° to 700° Fahrenheit. Not only does it ride highs and lows equally well, but it heats up to max in as little as 14 minutes. When the cooking is done, there are points on the charcoal stack to cut the air off from the fire so you don't waste any fuel.

►Outdoor furniture: Shop 30+ Wayfair deals on grills, patio sets and more during Way Day 2023

Make smart choices without hours of googling. Subscribe to The Checklist newsletter for expert product advice and recommendations.

Unlike the popular (and expensive) pellet grills on the market, MasterBuilt Gravity Series 800 is unbelievably versatile. On the low end, it can perfectly smoke brisket, pork shoulder, whole chickens, and any style of rib to fall-off-the-bone perfection with slow and steady heat that won't dry out your payload. On the high end, this powerful grill has more than enough firepower to sear a rib-eye steak or put some serious char on everything from vegetables to flatbreads.

Story continues

The feature that sets MasterBuilt Gravity Series 800 is its griddle, which is equally adept at making sliders and hot dogs for an army, or a full-blown diner breakfast including eggs, hashbrowns, bacon, and even pancakes. If you're looking for complications or caveats, you won't find them here. MasterBuilt Series 800 is an outdoor cooking workhorse, is easy to maintain and an absolute joy to use.

$797 at Amazon

Shop the best Way Day 2023 sales

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: MasterBuilt Gravity Series 800 Review: Undeniably versatile grill