MASTERBUILT REVEALS NEW PORTABLE CHARCOAL GRILL

·2 min read

Digital charcoal grill innovator announces temperature-controlled portable charcoal grill

ATLANTA, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Masterbuilt®, the category leader in digitally controlled charcoal, continues to innovate with a first-of-its-kind portable charcoal grill. The compact grill provides the unmatched flavor of charcoal cooking with the ease of gas allowing consumers to easily control grill temperatures with the turn of a dial.

The Masterbuilt Portable Charcoal Grill provides the unmatched flavor of charcoal with the ease of a gas grill on the go.

"We set out to reinvent charcoal cooking and solve some of the pain points with traditional charcoal products. First with our line-up of Gravity Series® Digital Charcoal Grill + Smokers and now with the new Portable Charcoal Grill," said Stephen Gazdick, Vice President of Product at Masterbuilt. "We've made it easy to master for all skill levels. With the Portable Charcoal Grill, anyone can effortlessly adjust and maintain consistent temperatures and serve up the unparalleled flavor of charcoal cooking on the go."

The Portable Charcoal Grill reflects the innovative engineering and versatility of Masterbuilt products, including a charcoal hopper for consistent fuel and thermostat control for ease of use. The grill offers 200 square inches of cooking space with the ability to smoke, grill, or sear between 250-550°F.

Key features of the Portable Charcoal Grill include:

  • Charcoal MiniHopper™: Holds 1.5lbs of briquettes or 1lb of small lump for up to 4 hours of use at 250°F

  • SteadyTemp™ Dial: Easily adjust and maintain desired temperatures

  • Battery-powered: Power the fan with four AA batteries for up to 15 hours of use or with the included cord set

  • QuickCollapse™ Cart: Transports grill with ease and includes two side shelves for plenty of food prep space

  • Lockable lid: For easy and clean transportation

The Portable Charcoal Grill is available with the QuickCollapse™ Cart for $329.99 and without cart for $219.99, now available on www.Masterbuilt.com.

ABOUT MASTERBUILT ®

Masterbuilt, headquartered in Atlanta GA, has been innovating outdoor cooking for decades. Masterbuilt is a leading brand in the fryer and vertical smoker segments and continues to innovate charcoal grilling with cutting-edge technology in the Gravity Series®. Masterbuilt believes that given the right tools, anything can be mastered. Visit www.Masterbuilt.com for more information and to purchase Masterbuilt grills, smokers, fryers, and accessories.

Masterbuilt is a subsidiary of The Middleby Corporation, a global leader in commercial and residential cooking. For more information about The Middleby Corporation and the company brands, visit www.middleby.com.

CONTACT

Michele Morris, Senior Marketing Manager

mmorris@masterbuilt.com

Cell: 678-485-6068

MASTERBUILT®, Gravity Series®, Charcoal MiniHopper™, SteadyTemp™ Dial, QuickCollapse™ Cart are U.S. registered trademarks of Masterbuilt Manufacturing, LLC.

The Portable Charcoal grill is lightweight for easy transportation.
The Portable Charcoal Grill offers 200 sq. inches of cooking space.
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/masterbuilt-reveals-new-portable-charcoal-grill-301524965.html

SOURCE Masterbuilt

