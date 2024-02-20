On February 16, 2024, the insider and President & CEO of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA), Michael Miebach, sold 7,851 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

Mastercard Inc is a global technology company in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and businesses worldwide, enabling them to use electronic forms of payment instead of cash and checks. The company offers integrated products and services that drive a variety of payment solutions, including the processing of transactions and the facilitation of payment-related services.

Over the past year, the insider's trading activities have included the sale of 7,851 shares and no recorded purchases. This latest transaction continues a trend observed over the past year, where insider activity at Mastercard Inc has consisted of 29 insider sells and only 1 insider buy.

Mastercard Inc President & CEO Michael Miebach Sells 7,851 Shares

On the valuation front, Mastercard Inc's shares were priced at $470.12 on the day of the insider's sale, resulting in a market capitalization of $421.43 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 38.19, which is above both the industry median of 14.955 and the company's own historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 1.03, indicating that Mastercard Inc was Fairly Valued in relation to its GF Value of $458.54. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Mastercard Inc President & CEO Michael Miebach Sells 7,851 Shares

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

