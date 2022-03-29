Mastercard partners with Australia’s BTC Markets for payment options
Australian crypto exchange BTC Markets has partnered with Mastercard to allow its customers to make direct debit, prepaid or credit card payments to purchase cryptocurrencies from the platform.
Fast facts
The move is part of a broader trend by payments giants like Mastercard and Visa to incorporate cryptocurrency functionality into their services.
Last year, Mastercard partnered with CoinJar to launch one of the country’s first crypto payment cards backed by an Australian cryptocurrency exchange.
The Aussie crypto industry is bracing itself for a broad regulatory sweep, following a wave of proposals from politicians to regulate and tax the industry.
Australia is scheduled to announce the 2022 federal budget to reveal the government’s plans for the nation on Tuesday, March 29.
