Mastercard, Visa Greed Could be the Catalyst For Merchants Accepting Bitcoin

Visa and Mastercard are reportedly on the cusp of hiking fees they charge merchants who accept credit and debit cards.

They could hike the fees they charge merchants as early as April, according to the Wall Street Journal.

While the behemoth credit card payment processors anticipate the move will help them further line their financial coffers, merchants could be chased away. In the wings waiting for them is the crypto space, where Bitcoin payments are a lot cheaper to process.

A few observers of the happenings told CCN about how merchants stand to gain from these looming higher fees.

