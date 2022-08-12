U.S. markets close in 6 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,233.06
    +25.79 (+0.61%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,513.07
    +176.40 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,870.54
    +90.63 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,975.26
    +6.01 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.44
    -1.90 (-2.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.70
    +4.50 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    20.40
    +0.05 (+0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0276
    -0.0049 (-0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8460
    -0.0420 (-1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2118
    -0.0084 (-0.69%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.6530
    +0.6540 (+0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,798.76
    -804.78 (-3.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    566.19
    -5.09 (-0.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,487.23
    +21.32 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,546.98
    +727.65 (+2.62%)
     

MasterClass Launches President George W. Bush's Class on Tough Calls and Life Lessons

·5 min read

Teaches leadership lessons from pivotal moments during his presidency—including 9/11, Hurricane Katrina and the financial crisis—and brings members into his painting studio

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --  MasterClass, the streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world's best across a wide range of subjects, today announced the launch of  U.S. President George W. Bush's class on tough calls and life lessons. President Bush will teach members leadership skills he learned during his presidency and beyond—and share an intimate window into how his desire for lifelong learning has guided all aspects of his life, including his post-presidency passion for painting. President Bush's class is part of the "MasterClass Presents the White House" series and now available exclusively on MasterClass, where subscribers get unlimited access to all 150+ instructors with an annual membership.

President George W. Bush for MasterClass
President George W. Bush for MasterClass

"President Bush's decisions changed our world," said David Rogier, founder and CEO of MasterClass. "Through the lens of leading through some monumental moments in history, President Bush shares his biggest leadership lessons. He also takes members on a journey beyond the Oval Office and into his art studio for the first time, providing insights into his passions and the value of life-long learning."

In his class, President Bush will share critical moments from his career to illuminate how the lessons he learned can be applied by the leaders of today, tomorrow and well into the future. He will outline what a leader's job does and does not entail, the values and principles he uses to make decisions and the importance of communication. From his experience speaking on international stages, he will explain how he structures speeches and speaks from the heart—and address some of his "Bushisms." President Bush will also recount how he dealt with the crises that defined his presidency, including a moment-by-moment walk-through of how he managed 9/11, as well as what it was like to navigate Hurricane Katrina and the financial crisis. Mrs. Laura Bush will join him to share stories from their time together in the White House and on the campaign trail. The class will culminate with a close-up look at President Bush's personal art studio, as he reveals what he has learned by taking an interest in painting and how he views learning as a lifelong pursuit.

"With the right mindset, every part of life can be a learning experience," President Bush said. "For me, being your president was the ultimate learning experience, and now I want to share some of what I've learned—and continue to learn—with you. My class is for anyone who wants to develop a communication and leadership style that's authentic and effective."

President Bush served as 43rd president of the United States of America from 2001 to 2009. As commander in chief, President Bush worked to expand freedom, opportunity and security at home and abroad. His administration reformed America's education system, restored robust private-sector economic growth and job creation, protected our environment and pursued a comprehensive strategy to keep America safe after the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. After his presidency, President Bush and his wife, Laura, founded the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas. The Bush Center is home to the George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum and the George W. Bush Institute, a nonpartisan public policy and leadership development center. He is the author of four bestselling books: Decision Points (2010), 41: A Portrait of My Father (2014), Portraits of Courage: A Commander in Chief's Tribute to America's Warriors (2017) and Out of Many, One: Portraits of America's Immigrants (2021). He and Laura are the parents of twin daughters: Barbara, married to Craig Coyne, and Jenna, married to Henry Hager. The Bushes also are the proud grandparents of Margaret Laura "Mila," Poppy Louise and Henry Harold "Hal" Hager; and Cora Georgia Coyne.

President Bush's class is part of the "MasterClass Presents the White House" series, in which members get unprecedented access to and can learn from leaders on both sides of the aisle who have influenced American politics and changed the world. President Bill Clinton's class on inclusive leadership, former U.S. Secretary of State, Senator and First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton's class on the power of resilience, and U.S. Secretaries of State Madeleine Albright and Condoleezza Rice's class on diplomacy are also available exclusively on MasterClass.

Embed & view the trailer here: https://youtu.be/rXrT7NylMcY

Download stills here: https://brandfolder.com/s/nmngvgxg4zk8n99pv5b6fcs

Credit: Courtesy of MasterClass

ABOUT MASTERCLASS:
MasterClass is the streaming platform where the world's best come together so anyone, anywhere, can access and be inspired by their knowledge and stories. With an annual membership, members get unprecedented access to 150+ instructors and classes across a wide variety of fields, including Arts & Entertainment, Business, Design & Style, Sports & Gaming, Writing and more. Step into Nas' recording studio, Gordon Ramsay's kitchen and go behind the big screen with James Cameron. Design your career with Elaine Welteroth, get ready to win with Lewis Hamilton, perfect your pitch with Shonda Rhimes and discover your inner negotiator with Chris Voss. Each class features about 20 video lessons, at an average of 10 minutes per lesson. You can learn and discover at a pace that best serves your lifestyle—in bite-size pieces or in a single binge, on mobile, tablet, desktop, Android™ TV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku® players and devices. Cinematic visuals and close-up demonstrations make you feel like you're one-on-one with the instructors, while the downloadable class guides help reinforce your learning. For those looking to learn by doing, Sessions by MasterClass offers a structured, 30-day curriculum where members can roll up their sleeves, get hands-on and learn meaningful skills through step-by-step guidance from world-class instructors and an active community of peers. With MasterClass at Work, companies can keep their employees engaged and boost morale and motivation with immersive, short-form lessons from the world's best.

Follow MasterClass:
Twitter @masterclass
Instagram @masterclass
Facebook @masterclassofficial
TikTok @masterclass

Follow George W. Bush:
Instagram @georgewbush
Facebook @georgewbush

Media Contact:
Tawnya Bear, MasterClass
press@masterclass.com

MasterClass (PRNewsfoto/MasterClass)
MasterClass (PRNewsfoto/MasterClass)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/masterclass-launches-president-george-w-bushs--------class-on-tough-calls-and-life-lessons-301604855.html

SOURCE MasterClass

Recommended Stories

  • Akamai Reverses Up As Nasdaq Rallies On Lower Inflation

    Akamai stock reversed up on Wednesday as third quarter guidance fell short of views but the Nasdaq rallied on lower inflation.

  • With interest rates rising, is locking money in a CD finally worth it in 2022?

    Certificates of deposit have been paying very low rates for years, but that is changing.

  • Musk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter Trial

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk offloaded $6.9 billion worth of stock in Tesla Inc. to accumulate cash ahead of a trial that could force the billionaire to follow through on an agreement to acquire Twitter Inc.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineUK Plans for Blacko

  • Trade Desk stock soars toward best day since 2018 amid 'standout' performance

    Shares of Trade Desk Inc. are rocketing 33% in Wednesday morning trading after the advertising-technology company offered a better-than-expected revenue forecast for the current quarter despite fears about the advertising landscape. The shares are on track for their largest single-day percentage gain since Aug. 10, 2018, when they rose 37.1%, according to Dow Jones Market Data. "A standout among peers as management overcame macro-headwinds with company-specific tailwinds outperforming all headli

  • Israeli biotech company Polyrizon files for IPO

    Biotech company Polyrizon Ltd. filed for an initial public offering with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday.

  • Why Nutrien's Strong Results Missed Analyst Estimates

    Stronger-than-expected retail pricing and softer-than-expected fertilizer volumes defined the quarter.

  • Mark Carney to chair Brookfield Asset Management post-spin out

    Canadian investor Brookfield said former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney will become chair of its asset management division when it separately lists on the Toronto and New York exchange in November. Carney, currently vice-chairman of Brookfield Asset Management and U.N. special climate envoy, will retain his role as head of transition investing at the new company, which will manage $750 billion in assets, including for third parties. The rest of the existing company will be renamed Brookfield Corporation and remain dual-listed, focusing on investing its own capital, built up over decades from its investments in everything from real estate to renewable energy projects.

  • Bank of Singapore's Lee on Markets and Strategies

    Eli Lee, Head of Investment Strategy at Bank of Singapore, discusses the prospects of Asian markets. He speaks with Rishaad Salamat and Haslinda Amin on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia".

  • Comstock Mining (LODE) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates

    Comstock Mining (LODE) reported a loss per share of 20 cents for the second quarter of 2022 due to higher research and development expenditures, and changes in fair values of derivatives.

  • The Market’s Peak Inflation Story Fights the Fed

    Unfortunately, there is no sign the Federal Reserve will change its mind and agree with investors that rates should come down again next year.

  • Accuray (ARAY) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Margins Down

    Despite solid Product revenues, Accuray (ARAY) reports an overall soft Q4 performance.

  • ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 47.37% and 4.03%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • BlackRock announces new bitcoin trust, sends small token up 35%

    BlackRock is launching a private bitcoin trust with Coinbase serving as the trust's custodian. The development also sent a tiny energy token up 35%.

  • Email Marketing Firm Mailchimp Suspends Several Crypto-Related Accounts

    The suspension of crypto-related accounts appears to have been going on for several weeks.

  • How will SoftBank cut its stake in Alibaba without selling shares?

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -SoftBank Group Corp is set to post a gain of $34.1 billion by reducing its stake in Alibaba Group Holding from 23.7% to 14.6%. But the Japanese conglomerate will not sell its shares directly in the market. It is using a complex security called "prepaid forward contracts," which is a derivative largely used by investors.

  • Gas prices in U.S. fall below $4 per gallon average for first time since March

    There's less pain at the pump for drivers across America as gas prices steadily decrease.

  • Fifth Third Bank proposes new Lake Nona branch

    Fifth Third Bank has plans to add a Lake Nona branch. Fifth Third expects to start construction in second quarter 2023 and a completion timeline is not immediately available, Melanie Chakor, a spokeswoman for the bank, told Orlando Business Journal. "Adding a banking center in Lake Nona allows us to expand our Orlando-area network to effectively serve this rapidly growing community."

  • Funds begin parking sanction-hit Russian assets in 'side pockets'

    So-called "side pockets", used by hedge funds in the global financial crisis, but previously not allowed for mainstream European funds, separate out illiquid often risky assets so main funds can trade freely and attract new investors who would not share in any gains or losses from those assets. Schroders last month set up side pockets for Russian assets in its Luxembourg-domiciled emerging Europe fund, which has total assets of more than 200 million euros ($207 million), the company said. Austria's Erste told Reuters it was considering a similar move for Russian assets in its suspended emerging Europe fund.

  • Ripple Labs Weighs Buying Crypto Lender Celsius’ Assets: Report

    Key XRP backer Ripple Labs says it is interested in purchasing the assets of bankrupt crypto lender Celsius Network.

  • Snigdha Kumar Helps Digit & Oportun Make Financial Health Achievable

    Snigdha Kumar, our Head of Product Operations at Digit, has had a passion for financial inclusion since her academic days and throughout her career. She recently shared her story with Profile Magaz...