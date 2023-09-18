MasterCraft Boat Holdings (NASDAQ:MCFT) Might Become A Compounding Machine

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So, when we ran our eye over MasterCraft Boat Holdings' (NASDAQ:MCFT) trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for MasterCraft Boat Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.46 = US$117m ÷ (US$354m - US$103m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, MasterCraft Boat Holdings has an ROCE of 46%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Leisure industry average of 15%.

See our latest analysis for MasterCraft Boat Holdings

roce

In the above chart we have measured MasterCraft Boat Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering MasterCraft Boat Holdings here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

MasterCraft Boat Holdings deserves to be commended in regards to it's returns. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 46% and the business has deployed 100% more capital into its operations. Now considering ROCE is an attractive 46%, this combination is actually pretty appealing because it means the business can consistently put money to work and generate these high returns. If these trends can continue, it wouldn't surprise us if the company became a multi-bagger.

Story continues

What We Can Learn From MasterCraft Boat Holdings' ROCE

In short, we'd argue MasterCraft Boat Holdings has the makings of a multi-bagger since its been able to compound its capital at very profitable rates of return. Yet over the last five years the stock has declined 43%, so the decline might provide an opening. For that reason, savvy investors might want to look further into this company in case it's a prime investment.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing MasterCraft Boat Holdings that you might find interesting.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings is not the only stock earning high returns. If you'd like to see more, check out our free list of companies earning high returns on equity with solid fundamentals.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.