Masterflex SE's (ETR:MZX) largest shareholders are retail investors with 41% ownership, private companies own 30%

The considerable ownership by retail investors in Masterflex indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

The top 4 shareholders own 55% of the company

Insiders own 28% of Masterflex

If you want to know who really controls Masterflex SE (ETR:MZX), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. With 41% stake, retail investors possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Private companies, on the other hand, account for 30% of the company's stockholders.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Masterflex, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Masterflex?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Institutions have a very small stake in Masterflex. That indicates that the company is on the radar of some funds, but it isn't particularly popular with professional investors at the moment. So if the company itself can improve over time, we may well see more institutional buyers in the future. We sometimes see a rising share price when a few big institutions want to buy a certain stock at the same time. The history of earnings and revenue, which you can see below, could be helpful in considering if more institutional investors will want the stock. Of course, there are plenty of other factors to consider, too.

Masterflex is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that Reinhart Zech Von Hymmen is the largest shareholder with 20% of shares outstanding. With 20% and 7.5% of the shares outstanding respectively, J. F. Müller & Sohn AG and Edelhart Schmidt are the second and third largest shareholders.

On looking further, we found that 55% of the shares are owned by the top 4 shareholders. In other words, these shareholders have a meaningful say in the decisions of the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Masterflex

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Masterflex SE. Insiders own €26m worth of shares in the €95m company. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

With a 41% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Masterflex. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 30%, of the company's shares. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

