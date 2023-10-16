This masterpiece of natural beauty and architecture goes for $1.7 million in Boone

Immerse yourself in nature both outdoors and indoors with this luxury estate built by Iowa Home Crafters nestled on 4.3 acres in an exclusive community outside Boone. The home is a masterpiece of natural beauty and architecture.

Walk up the welcoming flagstone sidewalk to the front patio and porch, leading you past the walnut front door into the breathtaking home.

The grand foyer boasts slate floors and Douglas fir ceilings, setting the rustic tone.

The gourmet kitchen blends culinary artistry with rustic style, featuring a live-edge walnut island, quartz countertops and top-tier appliances. A walk-in pantry with custom-built cabinetry and laundry room options offers convenience, while a built-in table booth and separate dining area offer choices for dining.

A cozy living room open to the kitchen features a floor-to-ceiling limestone wood-burning fireplace as a focal point. The library is sure to wow with its custom features and blending of nature with modern living.

Three large bedrooms provide plenty of room for relaxation and rest. The owners suite on the main level is enclosed by gorgeous windows that make you feel like you’re sleeping in the trees. The bathroom features soapstone countertops, double pedestal sinks, a soaking tub and more.

Downstairs, you’ll find a family room with plenty of space for a pool table and wood accents everywhere. Two more bedrooms are downstairs as well, along with a workout area that leads out to one of the many outdoor living spaces.

Screened decks on both sides of the home immerse you in the serenity of the woodlands. With 91 windows throughout the home, it’s impossible not to bring the outside in, offering a retreat and refuge that’s gorgeous no matter the season. A large three-car garage plus an exterior storage shed offer plenty of space for vehicles and storage.

This luxury estate is listed at $1.7 million by Jason Jennings of Friedrich Realty. Contact Jennings at 515-450-4404 to schedule a private showing.

Where: 1399 Northwoods Place, Boone

Asking price: $1.7 million

Year built: 2006

Square footage: 2,550 square feet

Paula Reece is a freelance writer for the Des Moines Register.

