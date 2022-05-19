U.S. markets open in 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,880.50
    -42.25 (-1.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,087.00
    -353.00 (-1.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,820.00
    -115.50 (-0.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,756.20
    -16.60 (-0.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.78
    -3.81 (-3.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,837.10
    +21.20 (+1.17%)
     

  • Silver

    21.80
    +0.25 (+1.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0555
    +0.0089 (+0.85%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7760
    -0.1100 (-3.81%)
     

  • Vix

    32.09
    +5.99 (+22.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2434
    +0.0092 (+0.74%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.2400
    -1.0570 (-0.82%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,514.73
    -7.33 (-0.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    655.74
    -14.93 (-2.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,260.05
    -178.04 (-2.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,402.84
    -508.36 (-1.89%)
     

Masterschool announces $100 million Seed round to build the largest network of career schools in the world

·3 min read

The company is solving the challenge of training talented individuals for high paying tech jobs, with a choice of top tech professionals teaching on the online platform

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Masterschool, a network of tech career-training schools, announced a $100 million seed funding round led by Group 11, with significant participation from Target Global, Pitango Ventures, Dynamic Loop Capital, Sir Ronald Cohen, and other strategic investors.

With 1 million unfilled IT jobs in the US alone, the tech talent shortage is one of the biggest challenges facing companies today and is expected to reach 85 million unfilled jobs worldwide by the end of the decade. 57% of tech executives listed the labor shortage as their top concern.

To address this shortage, Masterschool created a network of career-training schools for technology, with students paying for the courses only after they are hired in the field. Through the Masterschool network, tech creators and industry experts launch schools, teaching and mentoring promising students with a curriculum that prepares them for careers in the most in-demand fields. Since it was founded in 2019, graduates from dozens of Masterschool schools have been hired by some of the largest tech companies, including Google, Microsoft, and Intel, more than doubling their previous salaries on average.

Masterschool's data-driven approach helps ensure success for their students at each stage of the process, culminating in a job placement. The company also continuously analyzes technology and market trends, adjusting to course curricula and materials to meet the market and each student's needs.

Applicants must successfully pass an admission process that includes tests and assessments to select the most ambitious and motivated candidates. Researchers from Masterschool collaborate with researchers at leading institutions such as the European University Institute and MIT Sloan School of Management to continually review and improve the admission process to minimize bias and ensure diversity.

Successful applicants can join schools led by recognized experts and industry leaders including Charlotte Chaze (240k TikTok followers for her tech industry content), Niklas Steenfatt (160k subscribers to his YouTube data analyst channel), and Keith Galli (160k subscribers to his YouTube data science channel).

The 6 to 12 month course features a team of educational professionals supporting a dynamic syllabus. Students then enter a Career Accelerator where mentors work with them on their soft skills, and job opportunities are presented and assessed.

"Masterschool's mission is to ensure that anyone in the world can build an inspiring career," said Michael Shurp, co-founder and co-CEO of Masterschool. "After years of developing and building Masterschool without outside funding, we're thrilled to bring on a wonderful group of investors who share our mission and believe in our team."

The $100M funding will be used to significantly scale up Masterschool's network, rapidly increasing the number of schools to provide the life-changing opportunities that come with a tech career to an ever-widening group of people.

About the company
Masterschool is a Tel Aviv-based company, with over 100 team members in Tel Aviv, New York, Berlin, and London. The company was founded in 2019 by Eran Glicksman (CTO), Roi Tzikorel (Chief of Impact), Michael Shurp, and Otni Levi (Co-CEOs) who share a passion for education and its role in allowing people to realize their full potential.

Contact information
Lazer Cohen
Westrey communications
lazer@westraycommunications.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/masterschool-announces-100-million-seed-round-to-build-the-largest-network-of-career-schools-in-the-world-301551189.html

SOURCE Masterschool

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Infrastructure Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine has made energy security a priority for a growing number of countries. The energy industry needs to build more pipeline capacity to transport natural gas to new liquefaction and export terminals. Two leaders in developing natural gas infrastructure are Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).

  • Stocks slammed by 'chain reaction' — here's what pros are saying

    Investors have numerous reasons to be cautious right now, pros explain.

  • What is retirement really like?

    Retirees fall into four camps, says research from Age Wave and Edward Jones, and the largest group is distressing to see.

  • Three lessons from Warren Buffett worth paying attention to right now

    Here’s what you can learn from the investing guru about inflation, index funds and value investing, and what you can do today to shore your financial portfolio.

  • Firebird Delivery Launches Across Ontario, Including Rush Delivery

    Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. ("Fire & Flower" or the "Company") (TSX: FAF) (OTCQX: FFLWF), a leading cannabis consumer retail and technology platform announced today that it launched Firebird Delivery (or "Firebird") in Toronto, Kingston, London, Ottawa, Oshawa, Guelph, and North Bay, Ontario. The expansion of the Company's current delivery program will leverage Pineapple Express Delivery's CannDeliv™ routing technology and logistics expertise to power strategic fulfillment by Fire & Flower's re

  • If you thought Walmart and Target had disappointing earnings, these retailers did so much worse

    Rising expenses and inflation are hurting retail companies. As a result, analysts are lowering their price targets for their stocks.

  • What Appian's $2 Billion Verdict Means

    A jury in the Circuit Court for Fairfax County, Virginia, found that Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA), Appian's chief competitor, had stolen trade secrets from Appian during a period of time starting in 2012. Appian shares jumped 39% last Tuesday after the news came out, while Pegasystems' stock plunged 21%. Pending appeals, Appian stands to win $2.036 billion based on Pegasystems' enrichment from its intellectual property, a large sum for Appian, which currently has a market cap of less than $4 billion and $160 million in cash.

  • Netflix, Meta, Uber among companies announcing layoffs and hiring freezes

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre joins the Live show to discuss hiring trends among tech companies like Netflix and Meta.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • Jamie Dimon Dealt Rare Blow as JPMorgan Holders Reject Pay Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Jamie Dimon was handed a rare defeat from shareholders as they rejected a pay proposal, just months after the board unfurled lucrative incentives for the JPMorgan Chase & Co. chief to stay on for a number of years.Most Read from BloombergUS Set to Block Russian Debt Payments, Raising Default OddsOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyElon Musk Has a Bigger Problem Than Twitter Bots: A Huge Debt Burde

  • The cost of retiree healthcare is climbing — here’s what you should expect to spend

    Healthcare costs continue to rise, and Americans planning to retire should prepare ahead of time. The average 65-year-old couple retiring in 2022 can expect to spend $315,000 in retirement on healthcare alone, according to Fidelity Investments’ annual report on retirees’ healthcare planning — that’s a 5% increase from 2021 when it was $300,000 and nearly double from the first report in 2002 when it was $160,000. The estimate includes Medicare Part A and Part B coverage, which covers doctors’ appointments, hospital visits and physical therapy, as well as Part D for prescription drugs.

  • Oil Drops as Traders Weigh Russian Exports, China Lockdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil erased earlier gains as traders consider the potential of Russian exports and how lockdowns in China impact demand. Most Read from BloombergStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Left Reeling by Redditor AttackMusk Loses $12 Billion in a Day as He Tweets Politics, Slams ESGWest Texas Intermediate traded near $108 a

  • Capital One sets new date for a hybrid return to office

    Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE: COF), one of the region’s largest employers, will bring its employees back to the office in a hybrid format on Sept. 6, a full year later than the McLean company originally planned. “A significant majority of associates will spend meaningful time working both in-person and virtually,” the company's CEO Richard Fairbank said in a statement Wednesday. The rest of the week, offices will be fully open and employees are encouraged to come in.

  • Apple Executive Who Left Over Return-to-Office Policy Joins Google AI Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- An Apple Inc. executive who left over the company’s stringent return-to-office policy is joining Alphabet Inc.’s DeepMind unit, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Left Reeling by Redditor AttackMusk Loses $12 Billion in a Day as He Tweets Poli

  • There’s a New Media Mogul Tearing Up Hollywood: ‘Zas Is Not Particularly Patient’

    CEO David Zaslav has quickly put his stamp on Warner Bros. Discovery, weighing in on content, forcing out executives and cutting costly projects like CNN+ while schmoozing top Hollywood talent.

  • Tech layoffs and hiring freezes increase as cheap money shrinks

    The job market in the tech industry is starting to show some cracks.

  • Is JPMorgan slipping? Analysts will be asking CEO Dimon at conference

    Concerned that JPMorgan Chase & Co might be starting to lose its profit advantage over competitors, analysts and investors are lining up questions for long-time CEO Jamie Dimon and other executives appearing at the bank's first investor conference in two years on Monday. The meeting was scheduled after JPMorgan stunned investors in January by revealing that 2022 costs would increase by $6 billion, or 8%, without forecasting fully offsetting revenue gains or persuasive arguments that new business investments will eventually pay off. In April the bank again surprised investors by how much excess capital had been lost in the first quarter to unrealized losses on its bond portfolio and market risk even as it anticipated higher capital requirements from regulators.

  • National Grid’s profits double to £3.4bn as cost of living crisis pushes bills higher

    Energy network operator sees profits rise while households face big bill increases

  • Earnings Release: Here's Why Analysts Cut Their Voyager Digital Ltd. (TSE:VOYG) Price Target To CA$19.66

    One of the biggest stories of last week was how Voyager Digital Ltd. ( TSE:VOYG ) shares plunged 23% in the week since...

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Show Signs of Exhaustion

    Natural gas markets have gone back and forth during the course of the trading session on Wednesday as it looks like we are running out of a bit of momentum.