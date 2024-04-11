Advertisement
Matachewan Consolidated Mines Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS: CA$0.011 (vs CA$0.048 loss in FY 2022)

Matachewan Consolidated Mines (CVE:MCM.A) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Net income: CA$131.4k (up from CA$592.9k loss in FY 2022).

  • EPS: CA$0.011 (up from CA$0.048 loss in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Matachewan Consolidated Mines' share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Matachewan Consolidated Mines, and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

