Matador (MTDR) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Matador Resources (MTDR) reported revenue of $638.08 million, down 32.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.42, compared to $3.47 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $640.67 million, representing a surprise of -0.40%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.94%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.28.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Matador performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Daily Production Volumes per day - Total : 130683 MBOE/D versus the six-analyst average estimate of 127582.5 MBOE/D.

Net Daily Production Volumes per day - Oil : 76345 BBL/D compared to the 75913.7 BBL/D average estimate based on five analysts.

Net Daily Production Volumes per day - Natural gas : 326 MMcf/D compared to the 309.03 MMcf/D average estimate based on five analysts.

Average Sales Prices - Oil without realized derivatives : $73.46 versus $72.77 estimated by four analysts on average.

Average Sales Prices - Natural gas without realized derivatives : $2.61 versus $2.97 estimated by four analysts on average.

Average Sales Prices - Oil, with realized derivatives : $73.46 compared to the $72.81 average estimate based on two analysts.

Average Sales Prices - Natural gas, with realized derivatives : $2.51 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.85.

Revenues- Third-party midstream services revenues : $30.10 million compared to the $26.68 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +37.5% year over year.

Revenues- Oil and natural gas : $587.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $528.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -34.2%.

Revenues- Sales of purchased natural gas: $31.90 million versus $53.79 million estimated by two analysts on average.

View all Key Company Metrics for Matador here>>>



Shares of Matador have returned +13.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research