Is Matador Resources Company's (NYSE:MTDR) Stock's Recent Performance Being Led By Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Most readers would already be aware that Matador Resources' (NYSE:MTDR) stock increased significantly by 25% over the past three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Matador Resources' ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Matador Resources is:

27% = US$982m ÷ US$3.6b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.27 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Matador Resources' Earnings Growth And 27% ROE

To begin with, Matador Resources has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Further, even comparing with the industry average if 28%, the company's ROE is quite respectable. As a result, Matador Resources' remarkable 41% net income growth seen over the past 5 years is likely aided by its high ROE.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Matador Resources' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 28% in the same period, which is great to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Matador Resources fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Matador Resources Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Matador Resources' ' three-year median payout ratio is on the lower side at 2.5% implying that it is retaining a higher percentage (97%) of its profits. So it looks like Matador Resources is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Along with seeing a growth in earnings, Matador Resources only recently started paying dividends. Its quite possible that the company was looking to impress its shareholders. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 9.1% over the next three years. Therefore, the expected rise in the payout ratio explains why the company's ROE is expected to decline to 20% over the same period.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Matador Resources' performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

